मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ:भारत-चीन ने सेना हटाने पर सहमति जताई; जेल से अर्नब की रिहाई और बहन के हमले का शिकार हुआ भाई

एक घंटा पहले

नमस्कार!

बिहार चुनाव में NDA की जीत के बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भाजपा मुख्यालय से पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने बंगाल या तृणमूल का नाम लिए बिना कहा, ‘मौत का खेल खेलकर कोई मत नहीं पाता है, दीवार पर लिखे ये शब्द पढ़ लेना।’ बहरहाल, शुरू करते हैं मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ।

सबसे पहले देखते हैं, बाजार क्या कह रहा है…

  • BSE का मार्केट कैप 167 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा। BSE पर करीब 47% कंपनियों के शेयरों में बढ़त रही।
  • 2,934 कंपनियों के शेयरों में ट्रेडिंग हुई। इसमें 1,387 कंपनियों के शेयर बढ़े और 1,336 कंपनियों के शेयर गिरे।

आज इन इवेंट्स पर रहेगी नजर

  • मुंबई में NCB आज बॉलीवुड ड्रग्स कनेक्शन मामले में एक्टर अर्जुन रामपाल से पूछताछ करेगी।
  • IIT कानपुर में एकेडमिक ईयर 2020-21 में बीटेक/बीएस कोर्सेस के पहले सेमेस्टर की रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रोसेस आज से शुरू हो सकती है।
  • उत्तर प्रदेश में डायरेक्टरेट ऑफ मेडिकल एजुकेशन एंड ट्रेनिंग ने NEET-UG 2020 की पहले राउंड की मेरिट लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। आज सीट अलॉटमेंट हो सकता है।

देश-विदेश

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अर्नब गोस्वामी को जमानत दी

इंटीरियर डिजाइनर को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार अर्नब गोस्वामी को 7 दिन बाद बुधवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अंतरिम जमानत दे दी। कोर्ट ने मुंबई पुलिस कमिश्नर से कहा कि इस आदेश पर तत्काल अमल किया जाए। अर्नब जेल से रिहा हो चुके हैं।

पैंगॉन्ग से तीन फेज में होगी सेना की वापसी

LAC पर कई महीनों से जारी तनातनी खत्म करने के लिए भारत और चीन पूर्वी लद्दाख के पैगॉन्ग लेक एरिया से सेना पीछे हटाने पर राजी हो गए हैं। भारत और चीन 3 दिन तक रोज 30% सैनिक वापस बुलाएंगे। सैनिकों की वापसी तीन फेज में होगी।

17 साल की लड़की ने छोटे भाई को गोली मारी

उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज में मंगलवार को 17 साल की लड़की ने अपने छोटे भाई को गोली मार दी। फिर लड़की ने शोर मचाकर लोगों को बुलाया और घर में लूट की कहानी बनाई। पुलिस ने सख्ती की, तो बोली- झगड़े से तंग आकर भाई को गोली मारी थी।

अब केंद्र की निगरानी में ऑनलाइन न्यूज पोर्टल

केंद्र सरकार ने बुधवार को बड़ा फैसला लिया। अब ऑनलाइन न्यूज पोर्टल और न्यूज कंटेंट देने वाले (कंटेंट प्रोवाइडर्स) IB मिनिस्ट्री के तहत आएंगे। सरकार ने अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है। सरकार ने कहा कि इससे गलत सूचनाओं को भी रोकने में मदद मिलेगी।

अमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख कोरोना केस

यूरोपीय देशों में कोरोना से मौत का सिलसिला जारी है। यह आंकड़ा तीन लाख के पार हो चुका है। वहीं, अमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख से ज्यादा संक्रमित सामने आए। दुनिया में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 5.17 करोड़ के पार हो गया है।

डीबी ओरिजिनल

कभी फीस भरने के पैसे नहीं थे, आज 200 करोड़ की कंपनी

दिल्ली के डॉ. अमित माहेश्वरी कभी होम ट्यूटर थे। फिर कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट शुरू किया। जब कोचिंग पढ़ाते थे, तब 15 हजार रु. महीना कमाते थे। इंस्टीट्यूट शुरू किया तो कमाई 4 लाख तक पहुंची। फिर खुद की कंपनी बनाई। अब कंपनी का टर्नओवर 220 करोड़ रु. हुआ।

पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

शिवाकाशी में दिल्ली से कम है पॉल्यूशन

शिवाकाशी में पटाखों की एक हजार से ज्यादा यूनिट हैं। लगभग ढाई हजार से तीन हजार करोड़ का सालाना कारोबार होता है। यहां आठ लाख लोगों का रोजगार पटाखों पर निर्भर करता है। शिवाकाशी में दिल्ली से कम प्रदूषण है जबकि यहां सालभर पटाखों का वेस्ट जलता है।

पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर

सरकारी नियंत्रण से चलेंगे नेटफ्लिक्स, अमेजन जैसे OTT प्लेटफॉर्म

केंद्र सरकार ने ऑनलाइन न्यूज पोर्टल और ऑनलाइन ऑडियो-विजुअल कंटेंट प्रोवाइड करने वाले सभी प्लेटफॉर्म्स को सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्रालय की निगरानी के दायरे में शामिल कर लिया है। इसका असर यह होगा नेटफ्लिक्स, अमेजन प्राइम, हॉट स्टार जैसे ओवर-द-टॉप (OTT) प्लेटफॉर्म के कंटेंट पर सरकार की निगरानी रहेगी।

पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

सुर्खियों में और क्या है...

  • बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में भास्कर ने एग्जिट पोल में NDA को 120 से 127 सीटें मिलने की उम्मीद जताई थी। नतीजे आए तो भास्कर एग्जिट पोल सबसे सही साबित हुए।
  • भारत के खिलाफ टी-20 सीरीज में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी खासतौर पर डिजाइन हुई स्वदेशी जर्सी पहनेंगे। क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने बुधवार को नई जर्सी का लुक जारी किया।
  • बिहार चुनाव में मिली जीत के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने ट्वीट किया, ''जनता मालिक है। मैं पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी जी को उनसे मिल रहे सहयोग के लिए धन्यवाद करता हूं।''
