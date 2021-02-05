पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

LAC पर डिसएंगेजमेंट:पैंगॉन्ग लेक पर चीनी आर्मी ने अपने बंकर तोड़े और टेंट हटाए, भारतीय सेना ने जारी किया वीडियो

लद्दाख35 मिनट पहले
पूर्वी लद्दाख की पैंगॉन्ग लेक से चीनी आर्मी पीछे हटने लगी है। भारतीय सेना ने मंगलवार को डिसएंगेजमेंट की फोटो और वीडियो जारी किया है। इसमें चीन की आर्मी अपना सामान लेकर लौटती दिख रही है। इतना ही नहीं, चीनी सेना ने इन इलाकों से अपने बंकर तोड़ डाले। साथ ही टेंट, तोप और गाड़ियां भी हटा ली हैं। करीब 10 महीने से यहां चीन की सेना ने कब्जा किया था।

मई से ही दोनों देशों के बीच तनाव था
भारत-चीन के बीच पिछले साल मई से तनाव था। 15 जून को यह तब चरम पर जा पहुंचा, जब भारतीय इलाके में घुसी चीनी सेना को रोकने की कोशिश में गलवान घाटी में हिंसक संघर्ष हो गया। यही नहीं, अगस्त-सितंबर में 45 साल बाद भारत-चीन सीमा पर गोलियां चलीं।

हालांकि, सितंबर से ही भारत ने चीन के साथ डिप्लोमैटिक और मिलिट्री लेवल की बातचीत जारी रखी। 9 दौर की बातचीत के दौरान डिसएंगेजमेंट को लेकर खबरें आती रहीं, लेकिन बीते हफ्ते पहली बार रक्षा मंत्री ने संसद में इस बारे में खुलकर बताया।

पैंगॉन्ग लेक इलाके से चीनी सैनिकों ने अपना सामान हटा लिया है।
लद्दाख में सबसे विवादित इलाका है पैंगॉन्ग लेक
भारत-चीन के बीच बॉर्डर इलाकों की साफतौर पर पहचान नहीं है। इसी वजह से सीमा पर तनाव रहता है। ऐसा ही एक इलाका है पूर्वी लद्दाख का पैंगॉन्ग लेक एरिया। यह कोई छोटी झील नहीं है। 14 हजार 270 फीट की ऊंचाई पर मौजूद इस झील का इलाका लद्दाख से लेकर तिब्बत तक फैला हुआ है। झील 134 किलोमीटर लंबी है। कहीं-कहीं 5 किलोमीटर तक चौड़ी भी है। दोनों देशों की सेना यहां नावों से पेट्रोलिंग करती है।

इस झील के बीच से भारत-चीन की लाइन ऑफ एक्चुअल कंट्रोल यानी LAC गुजरती है। झील के दो-तिहाई हिस्से पर चीन का नियंत्रण है। बाकी भारत के हिस्से आता है। इसी वजह से यहां अक्सर तनाव पैदा होते रहते हैं। झील किनारे की दुर्गम पहाड़ियां आगे की ओर निकली हुईं हैं, जिन्हें फिंगर एरिया कहा जाता है। ऐसे 8 फिंगर एरिया हैं, जहां भारत-चीन सेना की तैनाती है। गलवान की झड़प के बाद चीन ने बड़ी तादाद में इन इलाकों में जवानों की तैनाती कर ली थी। भारत ने भी यहां सेना की तैनाती की।

LAC से वापस अपने इलाके में जाते हुए चीनी सैनिक।
डिसएंगेजमेंट के समझौते की 7 बड़ी बातें
भारत-चीन मिलिट्री डिसएंगेजमेंट के लिए राजी हुए हैं। मिलिट्री डिसएंगेजमेंट यानी अब तक आमने-सामने रहीं दो देशों की सेनाओं का किसी तय इलाके से पीछे हटना। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने 11 फरवरी को संसद में डिसएंगेजमेंट समझौते की जानकारी दी थी।

1. दोनों देश फॉरवर्ड डिप्लॉयमेंट हटाएंगे। यानी दोनों देशों की जो टुकड़ियां, अब तक एक-दूसरे के बेहद करीब तैनात थीं, वहां से पीछे हटेंगी।
2. चीन अपनी टुकड़ियों को पैंगॉन्ग लेक के नॉर्थ बैंक में फिंगर-8 के पूर्व की तरफ रखेगा।
3. भारत अपनी टुकड़ियों को फिंगर-3 के पास परमनेंट थनसिंह थापा पोस्ट पर रखेगा।
4. पैंगॉन्ग लेक से डिसएंगेजमेंट के 48 घंटे के अंदर सीनियर कमांडर स्तर की बातचीत होगी और बचे हुए मुद्दों पर भी हल निकाला जाएगा। (डिसएंगेजमेंट बुधवार से शुरू हुआ है।)
5. लेक के नॉर्थ बैंक की तरह साउथ बैंक में भी डिसएंगेजमेंट होगा। (कब से होगा ये अभी नहीं बताया गया है।)
6. अप्रैल 2020 से दोनों देशों ने पैंगॉन्ग लेक के नॉर्थ और साउथ बैंक पर जो भी कंस्ट्रक्शन किए हैं, उन्हें हटाया जाएगा और पहले की स्थिति कायम की जाएगी।
7. दोनों देश नॉर्थ बैंक पर पेट्रोलिंग को फिलहाल रोक देंगे। पेट्रोलिंग जैसी मिलिट्री गतिविधियां तभी शुरू होंगी, जब बातचीत से कोई समझौता बन जाएगा।

चीनी सैनिकों ने लेक के पास से अपने बंकर भी तोड़ना शुरू कर दिया है।
चीन का भारत की 43 हजार वर्ग किलोमीटर जमीन पर कब्जा
रक्षा मंत्री ने संसद में यह भी बताया था कि चीन ने 1962 से लद्दाख के अंदर 38 हजार वर्ग किमी इलाके पर कब्जा कर रखा है। इसके अलावा पाकिस्तान ने PoK में 5,180 वर्ग किमी जमीन अवैध रूप से चीन को दे दी है। इस तरह चीन का भारत की करीब 43 हजार वर्ग किमी जमीन पर कब्जा है। उधर, चीन अरुणाचल प्रदेश की भी 9 हजार वर्ग किमी जमीन को अपना बताता है। भारत इन दावों को नहीं मानता।

