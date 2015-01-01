पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारत-चीन टकराव:विदेश मंत्री बोले- हमारा इम्तिहान लिया जा रहा, हम राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा की हर चुनौती का डटकर मुकाबला करेंगे

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने कहा कि पूर्वी लद्दाख में हुई घटनाओं से दोनों देशों के बीच लंबे वक्त में कायम हुआ भरोसा खत्म हुआ।

विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने शनिवार को कहा कि चीन के साथ सीमा विवाद में हमारा इम्तिहान लिया जा रहा है। जयशंकर ने कहा कि हम राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को मिलने वाली हर चुनौती का डटकर मुकाबला करेंगे। पूर्वी लद्दाख में चीन के साथ 7 महीने से जारी तनाव के मद्देनजर जयशंकर ने यह टिप्पणी की।

FICCI (फिक्की) की सालाना जनरल मीटिंग में जयशंकर ने कहा कि पूर्वी लद्दाख में जो कुछ हुआ, वह चीन के हित में भी नहीं था। इस विवाद ने भारत में चीन को लेकर लोगों की भावनाओं पर गहरा असर डाला है। उन्होंने लाइन ऑफ एक्चुअल कंट्रोल (LAC) पर हुई घटनाओं को बेहद विचलित करने वाला बताया। इनसे हमारी बुनियादी चिंताओं में इजाफा हुआ है।

दोनों देशों के बीच भरोसा खत्म हुआ

चीन के साथ टकराव लंबा चलने या इसके खत्म होने पर सवाल पूछे जाने पर जयशंकर ने कहा कि मैं भविष्यवाणी नहीं करता। मैं नहीं जानता कि यह हमारे लिए आसान होगा या नहीं। समय के साथ क्या होगा, हमें नहीं मालूम। हालांकि उन्होंने कहा कि दोनों तरफ से रिश्ते सुधारने के लिए काफी काम किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा- इस साल की घटनाओं ने इसमें बाधा डाली है। असली खतरा यह है कि लंबे वक्त में कायम हुआ भरोसा खत्म हो गया है।

भारत-चीन के बीच मई से जारी है तनाव

पूर्वी लद्दाख में भारत और चीन की सेनाएं आमने-सामने डटी हुई हैं। मई की शुरुआत से ही दोनों देशों के बीच तनाव बना हुआ है। हालांकि दोनों पक्ष कई दौर की मिलिट्री और कूटनीतिक बातचीत कर चुके हैं। इसके बावजूद समस्या का हल नहीं निकल पाया है।

