पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • India China Standoff| Indian Defence Forces To Stock Weapons For 15 day Intense War.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चीन-पाक के लिए भारत मुस्तैद:15 दिन की जंग के लिए हथियार, गोला-बारूद स्टॉक कर रही सेना, 50 हजार करोड़ के वेपन्स खरीदे जा सकते हैं

नई दिल्ली4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो 17 जुलाई की है, तब रक्षा मंत्री लद्दाख पहुंचे थे। यहां उन्होंने कहा था कि दुनिया की कोई ताकत हमारी एक इंच जमीन को छू भी नहीं सकती।

सीमा पर चीन से चल रहे तनाव के बीच भारत सरकार ने बड़ा कदम उठाया है। सरकार ने तीनों सेनाओं को 15 दिन की जंग के हिसाब से गोला-बारूद और हथियार जमा करने की छूट दे दी है। अब तक सेनाएं 10 दिन की जंग के हिसाब से हथियार जुटाती थी।

ईस्टर्न लद्दाख में लाइन ऑफ एक्चुअल कंट्रोल (LAC) के हालात को देखते हुए यह फैसला बहुत अहम माना जा रहा है। इससे सेना जरूरत के मुताबिक, चीजों का स्टॉक और इमरजेंसी फाइनेंशियल पावर का इस्तेमाल कर सकेगी। देश के अलावा विदेश से भी 50 हजार करोड़ के हथियार खरीदने की योजना है।

पाकिस्तान और चीन दोनों से निपटने की तैयारी
सरकार के सूत्रों ने बताया कि दुश्मनों के साथ 15 दिन की जंग लड़ने के लिहाज से वेपन सिस्टम और गोला-बारूद जमा किया जा रहा है। इस कवायद का मकसद सेना को पाकिस्तान और चीन दोनों से एक साथ जंग के लिए तैयार करना है।

उड़ी हमले के बाद महसूस हुई जरूरत
उन्होंने बताया कि सेना को स्टॉक बढ़ाने की छूट कुछ समय पहले दे दी गई थी। कई साल पहले ऐसी तैयारी की गई थी कि सेना के पास 40 दिन की लड़ाई के लिए रिसोर्स मौजूद रहें। हथियारों और गोला-बारूद के स्टोरेज से जुड़ी चुनौतियों और बदलते हालात के कारण इसे 10 दिन कर दिया गया था।

उड़ी हमले के बाद यह महसूस किया गया कि सेना के पास युद्ध के लिए रिजर्व स्टॉक बहुत कम है। तब के रक्षा मंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर ने आर्मी, नेवी और एयरफोर्स के वाइस चीफ की खरीदी के अधिकार 100 करोड़ से 500 करोड़ रुपए कर दिए थे।

सेनाओं को 300 करोड़ की इमरजेंसी फाइनेंशियल पावर
तीनों सेनाओं को जरूरी साजोसामान की खरीद के लिए 300 करोड़ रुपये की इमरजेंसी फाइनेंशियल पावर दी गई थी। तब महसूस हुआ था कि युद्ध की स्थिति में इनका इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है। इस समय सेनाएं हथियार और मिसाइल सिस्टम खरीद कर रही हैं, ताकि हालात बिगड़ने पर दोनों मोर्चों पर असरदार कार्रवाई की जा सके।

सूत्रों का कहना है कि जमीनी सेना की चिंताएं कम करने के लिए टैंक और तोपखाने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में मिसाइलों और गोला-बारूद का इंतजाम किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइमरान ने चीन से लिए 11 हजार करोड़ रु, 3 महीने में दूसरी बार सऊदी का कर्ज चुकाने के लिए लोन मांगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें