फिर कामयाब रही ब्रह्मोस:सेना ने मिसाइल के लैंड अटैक वर्जन का सफल टेस्ट किया, एयरफोर्स-नेवी पहले कर चुकी हैं परीक्षण

5 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सेना ने मंगलवार को अंडमान-निकोबार आइलैंड से ब्रह्मोस के लैंड अटैक वर्जन का कामयाब टेस्ट किया। -फाइल फोटो।

सेना ने देश में बनी सुपरसोनिक मिसाइल ब्रह्मोस के लैंड अटैक वर्जन का मंगलवार को कामयाब परीक्षण किया। आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने बताया कि ब्रह्मोस का यह परीक्षण तयशुदा ट्रायल्स की सीरीज का हिस्सा है।

आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने कहा- अंडमान-निकोबार में सुबह करीब 10 बजे ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल का टेस्ट किया गया। टेस्ट पूरी तरह कामयाब रहा। आने वाले दिनों में एयरफोर्स और नेवी भी ब्रह्मोस के हवा और समुद्र से फायर किए जाने वाले वर्जन का परीक्षण करेंगी।

रेंज बढ़ी, रफ्तार भी कायम
ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल सुपरसोनिक स्पीड से टारगेट पर सटीक हमला करने के लिए जानी जाती है। ब्रह्मोस के लैंड अटैक वर्जन की रेंज 290 किलोमीटर से बढ़ाकर 400 किलोमीटर कर दी गई है। लेकिन, इसकी स्पीड 2.8 मैक ही रखी गई है। यह आवाज की रफ्तार से तीन गुना तेज है।

लगातार जारी हैं मिसाइल टेस्ट
पिछले ढाई महीने में भारत ने एंटी रेडिएशन मिसाइल रुद्र-1 समेत कई मिसाइलों के टेस्ट किए हैं। रुद्र-1 को 2022 में सेना में शामिल करने की तैयारी है। भारत ने एलएसी के अलावा, चीन से सटे अरुणाचल प्रदेश और लद्दाख के कई इलाकों में ब्रह्मोस की तैनाती की है।

एयरफोर्स ने सुखोई से फायर की थी ब्रह्मोस
वायुसेना ने पिछले दिनों ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल के हवा से फायर किए जाने वाले वर्जन का टेस्ट किया था। बंगाल की खाड़ी में सुखोई फाइटर जेट से किया गया यह टेस्ट भी कामयाब रहा था। वायुसेना 40 से ज्यादा सुखोई फाइटर जेट में ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल फिट करने की तैयारी कर रही है। इससे हर मौसम में जमीन या समुद्र में किसी भी टारगेट पर निशाना लगाया जा सकता है।

नेवी ने आईएनएस चेन्नई से दागी थी ब्रह्मोस
नेवी ने भी पिछले महीने जंगी जहाज INS चेन्नई से ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण किया था। गहरे समुद्र में इसके जरिए 400 किलोमीटर तक की दूरी पर मौजूद टारगेट को निशाना बनाया जा सकता है।

एक्सपोर्ट मार्केट पर भी भारत की नजर
भारत और रूस ने साथ मिलकर ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल को विकसित किया है। इसे पनडुब्बी, जहाज, फाइटर जेट या लैंड प्लेटफॉर्म से दागा जा सकता है। भारत अब इस कामयाब सुपरसोनिक क्रूज मिसाइल के लिए एक्सपोर्ट मार्केट की तलाश में है। बड़े पैमाने पर इसके एक्सपोर्ट की संभावनाएं तलाशने के लिए DRDO ने खास तौर पर प्रोजेक्ट PJ 10 तैयार किया है।

