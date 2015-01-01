पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लद्दाख में सेना की तैयारी:सीमा पर तैनात सैनिकों को मिली नई हाउसिंग फेसिलिटी, माइनस 40 डिग्री तापमान में भी रह सकेंगे जवान

नई दिल्ली13 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सेना के लिए तैयार नई हाउसिंग फेसिलिटी में तमाम जरूरी सुविधाओं का इंतजाम किया गया है।

चीन के साथ जारी तनाव के बीच भारतीय सेना ने लद्दाख में तैनात रहने वाले सैनिकों के लिए आधुनिक आवास तैयार किए हैं। इनके बन जाने से सर्दियों के मौसम में भारतीय सेना की ऑपरेशनल क्षमता में इजाफा होगा।

सेना ने कहा- नए आवास बेहतर सुविधाओं से लैस हैं। बिलकुल नई तकनीक से बने आवासों में जवान रह सकेंगे। इनमें बिजली, पानी, हीटिंग की सुविधा के साथ स्वास्थ्य और सफाई का भी ध्यान रखा गया है। आर्मी के पास अब तक सर्दियों में तैनाती के लिए स्मार्ट कैंप्स मौजूद थे। नए आवास उनकी कमी भी पूरी करेंगे।

हीटेड टैंट में रहते हैं फ्रंटलाइन पर तैनात सैनिक

सेना ने कहा- फ्रंटलाइन पर तैनात सैनिकों को हीटेड टैंट में रखा जाता है। उनकी तैनाती रणनीतिक तौर पर अलग-अलग जगह पर की जाती है। इसलिए, आपात स्थिति में मदद के लिए जरूरी सिविल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर की पहचान भी की गई है।

सर्दियों में माइनस 40 डिग्री तक रहता है तापमान

सर्दियों में लद्दाख का तापमान 30 से 40 डिग्री तक गिर जाता है। नवंबर महीने के बाद यहां 40 फीट तक बर्फ गिरती है। इस दौरान पूरे इलाके का सड़क संपर्क भी कट जाता है। ऐसे हालात में सर्दियों में सीमा पर तैनात सैनिकों की ऑपरेशनल एफिशिएंसी बनी रहना जरूरी है। इस सैक्टर में तैनात होने वाले सभी सैनिकों को नए आवासों में ही रखा जाएगा।

भारत-चीन के बीच 7 महीने से तनाव बना हुआ है

पूर्वी लद्दाख में मई के महीने से ही भारत और चीन के बीच तनाव बना हुआ है। कई दौर की बातचीत के बाद दोनों देश सेना को पीछे हटाने पर राजी हुए हैं। लेकिन, पिछले अनुभवों को देखते हुए भारत इस बार चीन पर आंख मूंदकर भरोसा नहीं करना चाहता है।

