इंडियन आर्मी के दो वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड:कैप्टन ने 127 मीटर के जलते टनल में बाइक दौड़ाई; जबलपुर में जवान ने 65 लोगों के ऊपर से बाइक उछालकर पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा

39 मिनट पहले
फोटो बेंगलुरु के ASC ग्राउंड की है। 127 मीटर की जलती टनल से बाइक लेकर कैप्टन शिवम बाहर निकले तो वह बुरी तरह से आग की लपटों से घिरे हुए थे। जवानों ने तुरंत उन्हें अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

इंडियन आर्मी के जवानों ने मंगलवार को दो बड़े वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड कायम किए हैं। पहला रिकॉर्ड बेंगलुरु के आर्मी सर्विसेज कॉर्प्स (ASC) की मोटरसाइकिल डिस्प्ले टीम ''टॉरनेडो'' की तरफ से बनाया गया। इसमें कैप्टन शिवम सिंह ने जान जोखिम में डालते हुए आग से झुलसती 127 मीटर के टनल को बाइक से पार किया।

इसके पहले यह रिकॉर्ड साउथ अफ्रीका के एनरिको शोमैन और एंड्री डी कॉक के नाम दर्ज था। दोनों ने 2014 में 120 मीटर जलती टनल को बाइक से पार किया था। दूसरा रिकॉर्ड जबलपुर के सिग्नल ट्रेनिंग सेंटर में आर्मी की डेयर डेविल्स टीम ने बनाया है। यहां कैप्टन दिशांत कटारिया ने 65 लोगों के ऊपर से बाइक उछालते हुए खुद के टीम के पुराने रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ दिया है।

आग से झुलसे कैप्टन शिवम
127 मीटर की जलती टनल के बीच से गुजरने वाले कैप्टन शिवम सिंह आग से झुलस भी गए हैं। ये रिकॉर्ड बेंगलुरु के ASC ग्राउंड पर बना। टनल पार करते ही शिवम को सेना के एंबुलेंस से तुरंत सेना के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। बताया जाता है कि कैप्टन शिवम ने जिस बाइक से जलते टनल को पार किया था वो पूरी तरह से जलकर खाक हो गया है। टीम ''टॉरनेडो'' के नाम पहले से भी कई रिकॉर्ड दर्ज हैं।

जलते टनल से निकलने के बाद कैप्टन शिवम के शरीर से आग की लपटों को बुझाते सेना के जवान।
सेना के मुताबिक, 2017 में 58 लोग एक सिंगल 500 CC रॉयल इनफिल्ड बुलेट पर सवार होकर 1200 मीटर तक चले थे। इस टीम को मेजर बनी शर्मा ने लीड किया था और बाइक सूबेदार रामपाल यादव ने चलाया था। इसके पहले इसी टीम ने 56 लोगों के साथ बाइक चलाने का रिकॉर्ड कायम किया था।

65 लोगों के ऊपर से बाइक निकालने के बाद कैप्टन और इस रिकॉर्ड का हिस्सा रहे जवानों ने ग्रुप फोटोग्राफी कराई।
2013 में 51 लोगों के ऊपर से बाइक उछाली थी

जबलपुर के सिग्नल ट्रेनिंग सेंटर में आर्मी की डेयर डेविल्स टीम ने 2013 में बनाए गए खुद के रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ा है। मंगलवार को कैप्टन दिशांत कटारिया ने 65 लोगों के ऊपर से बाइक उछालकर पार किया। कैप्टन ने बाइक से 60.4 फीट की लंबी छलांग लगाई है। इससे पहले 2013 में डेयर डेविल्स की टीम ने 44.10 फीट की छलांग का रिकॉर्ड बनाया था। तब ये बाइक 51 लोगों के ऊपर से गई थी।

कैप्टन दिशांत कटारिया का नाम गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, लिम्का बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, एशिया और इंडिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स में दर्ज किया जाएगा। सेना के मुताबिक, डेयर डेविल्स की टीम के नाम अब तक 28 वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड दर्ज हैं।

