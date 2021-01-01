पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Indian Constitution Facts; Prem Behari Narain Raizada Written In Constitution Of India

72वां गणतंत्र दिवस:प्रेम बिहारी नारायण रायजादा ने हाथ से लिखा पूरा संविधान, पांडुलिपि दो खास नाइट्रोजन चैंबर में सुरक्षित, जानिए और भी दिलचस्प बातें

एक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

क्या आप जानते हैं कि हमारा संविधान किसने लिखा? इस सवाल का जवाब डॉ. बीआर अंबेडकर नहीं बल्कि प्रेम बिहारी नारायण रायजादा हैं। जी हां, डॉ. अंबेडकर को संविधान सभा की ड्राफ्टिंग सभा का अध्यक्ष होने के नाते संविधान निर्माता होने का श्रेय दिया जाता है, मगर प्रेम बिहारी वे शख्स हैं जिन्होंने अपने हाथ से अंग्रेजी में संविधान की मूल कॉपी यानी पांडुलिपि लिखी थी। इस काम में उन्हें 6 महीने लगे और कुल 432 निब घिस गईं। हमारा संविधान न केवल हाथ से लिखा गया है, बल्कि शांति निकेतन के चित्रकारों ने इसके कवर से लेकर हर पन्ने को भी अपनी सुंदर कला से सजाया।

यही वजह है कि भारतीय संविधान की अंग्रेजी में लिखी पांडुलिपि और उसका हिंदी अनुवाद संसद की लाइब्रेरी में दो विशेष बक्सों में रखे हुए हैं। कांच से बने इन पारदर्शी मगर सीलबंद बक्सों में नाइट्रोजन भरी है, जो पांडुलिपि के कागज को खराब नहीं होने देती। ये दोनों बॉक्स अमेरिका की एक कंपनी ने कैलिफोर्निया में बनाए थे।

देश के पहले प्रधानमंत्री जवाहरलाल नेहरू ने खुद प्रेम बिहारी से यह काम करने की गुजारिश की थी। प्रेम बिहारी ने न केवल इसे स्वीकार किया बल्कि इसके बदले फीस लेने से भी इनकार कर दिया। बस यही कहा- " एक पैसा भी नहीं। मेरे पास भगवान की दया से सब कुछ है और मैं अपनी जिंदगी में खुश हूं, पर मेरी एक शर्त है कि इसके हर एक पन्ने पर मैं अपना नाम और आखिरी पन्ने पर अपना और दादाजी का नाम लिखूंगा।"

तो आइये जानते हैं देश के 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर संविधान बनाने, उसे लिखने और उसे सुरक्षित रखने से जुड़े कुछ दिलचस्प किस्से....

संविधान में सबसे पहले हस्ताक्षर होने थे डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद के लेकिन जवाहर लाल नेहरू पहले पहुंचे और पहले नंबर पर ही हस्ताक्षर कर दिए। डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद कुछ देर बाद पहुंचे तो बतौर अध्यक्ष उन्हें हस्ताक्षर करने की जगह ही नहीं मिली। वहां मौजूद स्टाफ ने कहा कि आप पंडित जी के हस्ताक्षर के ऊपर बची थोड़ी सी जगह में हस्ताक्षर कर दें। यही वजह है कि राजेंद्र प्रसाद के हस्ताक्षर कुछ दूरी पर सबसे ऊपर और तिरछे हैं।
अब जानते हैं हमारे देश के संविधान में किन देशों के संविधान से क्या लिया गया है...

