पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Interview Of First Covid Patient Of India: I Saw On TV That The Country's First Corona Patient Was Found In Thrissur In Kerala, ... I Had No Idea That This News Was About Me.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

देश की पहली कोरोना मरीज का इंटरव्यू:वुहान यूनिवर्सिटी की स्टूडेंट बोली- टीवी पर देखा कि केरल में पहला मरीज मिला, सोचा नहीं था कि खबर मेरे बारे में है

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वुहान यूनिवर्सिटी में मेडिकल की पढ़ाई कर रही छात्रा जब घर लौटी तो जांच में संक्रमित पाई गई। (सिम्बोलिक इमेज) - Dainik Bhaskar
वुहान यूनिवर्सिटी में मेडिकल की पढ़ाई कर रही छात्रा जब घर लौटी तो जांच में संक्रमित पाई गई। (सिम्बोलिक इमेज)

केरल के त्रिशूर में 30 जनवरी 2020 को देश का पहला कोरोना केस सामने आया था। वुहान यूनिवर्सिटी में मेडिकल की पढ़ाई कर रही छात्रा जब घर लौटी तो जांच में संक्रमित पाई गई। 21 साल की छात्रा का तीन हफ्ते तक इलाज चला।

दो बार टेस्ट रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने के बाद पिछले साल 20 फरवरी को उसे अस्पताल से छुट्‌टी मिली। चीन के लिए हवाई यात्रा अभी प्रतिबंधित है, इसलिए छात्रा अभी ऑनलाइन क्लास कर रही है। हम छात्रा का नाम नहीं छाप सकते। जानिए उसकी कहानी, उसी की जुबानी...

खौफ इतना ज्यादा था कि मैं जिस सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती थी, वह पूरा खाली हो गया

मैं वुहान में मेडिकल की पढ़ाई कर रही थी। वहां कुछ समय से एक रहस्यमयी बीमारी फैलने की चर्चाएं चलने लगीं। कोरोना का कहीं जिक्र नहीं था। इसी डर से मैं 24 जनवरी 2020 को त्रिशूर लौट आई। यहां पहुंची तो मुझे सूखी खांसी होने लगी। अस्पताल गई तो कुछ टेस्ट हुए। 30 जनवरी को रिपोर्ट आई, लेकिन मुझे नहीं बताया गया। मैं एक सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती थी।

अस्पताल के उस कमरे में एक टीवी लगा हुआ था। 30 जनवरी की शाम को खबरें चलने लगी कि त्रिशूर में देश का पहला कोरोना मरीज मिला है। मुझे जरा भी अंदाजा नहीं था कि ये खबरें मेरे ही बारे में चल रही हैं, लेकिन मेरे परिवार को बता दिया गया था। तभी मैंने नोटिस किया कि अस्पताल में मरीज धीरे-धीरे घट रहे हैं।

दो दिन में ही वह पूरा अस्पताल खाली हो गया। तब मैं समझ गई कि वो मरीज मैं ही हूं। तब तक मेरी हालत में काफी सुधार हो चुका था। इसलिए घबराहट कम थी। मेरे संपर्क में आए 14 लोगों को क्वारेंटाइन कर दिया गया। इनमें मेरे पिता भी थे। मैं लंबे समय बाद परिवार के पास लौटी थी, लेकिन यहां तो परिवार के हर सदस्यों को अलग-अलग कर दिया गया। तीन हफ्ते तक एक ही कमरे में रही।

यह बहुत मुश्किल समय था। काउंसलर मुझे नियमित रूप से कॉल करते थे। इससे मेरा मानसिक स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहा। दिन बहुत मुश्किल से कटता था। रात को सो नहीं पाती थी। बुरे-बुरे ख्याल आते थे। खैर, अब सब ठीक है। मैं नहीं जानती कि अब वुहान कब लौट सकूंगी। पढ़ाई जारी रखना चाहती हूं। इसलिए ऑनलाइन क्लासेस ले रही हूं। लेकिन, ये काफी नहीं है। मेरी तरह और भी कई छात्र हैं, जो इसी तरह क्लासेस ले रहे हैं। सरकार यदि हम जैसे छात्रों को किसी भी कॉलेज में पढ़ाई जारी रखने की अनुमति दे तो हमारा करियर खराब होने से बच जाएगा।’

डॉक्टर बोले- हम बस उत्साह बढ़ाते थे, तब इलाज नहीं था

हमें शुरुआती दौर में पता ही नहीं था कि हम किस महामारी से मुकाबला कर रहे हैं। मुझे आज भी याद है पिछले साल 30 जनवरी को शाम 4 बजे छात्रा के संक्रमित होने की रिपोर्ट आई। रात 11 बजे तक पूरे राज्य का स्वास्थ्य महकमा त्रिशूर आ गया। छात्रा को कोविड वार्ड में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया। मैंने उन सभी लोगों को कॉल किया जो मेरे संपर्क में आए थे। हम उस लड़की का लगातार उत्साह बढ़ा रहे थे, क्योंकि तब कोई स्पष्ट इलाज भी नहीं था।

कुछ बुखार वगैरह की बेसिक दवाएं देते रहे। उसके खाने-पीने और मानसिक स्वास्थ्य पर फोकस किया। हमने उससे कहा कि दोस्तों और परिवार वालों से लगातार बात करते रहो। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री खुद रोज उसे फोन करके हालचाल पूछती थीं। इससे उसमें उत्साह बना रहा और वह धीरे-धीरे मानसिक तौर पर स्वस्थ हो गई। उसके बाद उसी अस्पताल में 8500 करोना मरीजों का इलाज किया गया।’
- डॉ. रवि मेनन, त्रिशूर मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड हॉस्पिटल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser