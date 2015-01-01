पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • ISRO Satellite EOS 01 Launch Sriharikota Update | ISRO Earth Observation Satellite EOS 01 Launch Today News Live Latest News

सैटेलाइट लॉन्च का काउंटडाउन:ISRO आज 3 बजकर 2 मिनट पर रडार इमेजिंग सैटेलाइट समेत 10 सैटेलाइट लॉन्च करेगा

श्रीहरिकोटा (आंध्र प्रदेश)एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रडार इमेजिंग सैटेलाइट से मिलिट्री सर्विलांस में मदद मिलेगी। यह सैटेलाइट रात में भी इमेज कैप्चर कर सकता है।

इंडियन स्‍पेस रिसर्च ऑर्गनाइजेशन (ISRO) आज दोपहर 3 बजकर 2 मिनट पर श्रीहरिकोटा के सतीश धवन स्‍पेस सेंटर से सैटेलाइट लॉन्‍च करेगा। इसकी तैयारियां चल रही हैं। कोरोना काल में ISRO का यह पहला सैटेलाइट लॉन्च होगा। इसमें PSLV-C49 रॉकेट अपने साथ देश का रडार इमेजिंग सैटेलाइट EOS01 और 9 दूसरे विदेशी सैटलाइट ले जाएगा।

EOS01 की क्या खासियत?
यह रडार इमेज‍िंग सैटलाइट है। इसका सिंथेटिक अपरचर रडार बादलों के पार भी देख सकेगा। यह दिन-रात और हर मौसम में फोटो ले सकेगा। इससे आसमान से देश की सीमाओं पर नजर रखने में मदद मिलेगी। साथ ही एग्रीकल्चर-फॉरेस्ट्री, मिट्टी की नमी पता करने और डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट में भी सपोर्ट करेगा।

सोशल मीडिया पर LIVE टेलीकास्ट होगा
आज की लॉन्चिंग सफल रही तो ISRO के विदेशी सैटलाइट भेजने का आंकड़ा 328 हो जाएगा। यह ISRO का 51वां मिशन होगा। ISRO अपनी वेबसाइट, यूट्यूब चैनल, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पेज पर इसका LIVE टेलीकास्ट करेगा। विक्रम साराभाई स्पेस रिसर्च सेंटर के डायरेक्टर एस सोमनाथ ने बताया था कि PSLV-C49 के बाद दिसंबर में PSLV-C50 लॉन्च करने की योजना है। एक लॉन्च के बाद दूसरे के लिए तैयारी करने में करीब 30 दिन का वक्त लगता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविज्ञान का नोबेल जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय के नाम पर बने इंस्ट्रूमेंट ने चांद पर खोजा पानी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें