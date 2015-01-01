पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आसमान में एक और उड़ान:ISRO ने 42वां कम्युनिकेशन सैटेलाइट लॉन्च किया, यह कोरोना काल में दूसरा और इस साल का आखिरी मिशन

चेन्नई21 मिनट पहले
CMS-01 भारत का 42वां कम्युनिकेशन सैटेलाइट है। यह सात साल तक काम करेगा।

इंडियन स्पेस रिसर्च ऑर्गनाइजेशन (ISRO) ने श्रीहरिकोटा के सतीश धवन स्पेस सेंटर से गुरुवार को कम्युनिकेशन सैटेलाइट (CMS-01) की लॉन्चिंग की। यह लॉन्चिंग दोपहर तीन बजकर 41 मिनिट पर PSLV-C50 रॉकेट से की गई। कोरोना काल में किसी सैटेलाइट की यह महज दूसरी लॉन्चिंग हैं।

CMS-01 भारत का 42वां कम्युनिकेशन सैटेलाइट है। यह भारत के जमीनी इलाकों के अलावा अंडमान-निकोबार और लक्षद्वीप भी कवर करेगा। यह ISRO का इस साल का आखिरी मिशन भी है। यह सैटेलाइट सात साल तक काम करेगा।

44 मीटर ऊंचे चार स्टेज वाले PSLV-C50 'XL' कॉन्फिग्रेशन में PSLV की यह 22 वीं उड़ान है। नॉर्मल कॉन्फ्रिगेशन में PSLV चार स्टेज / इंजन वाला रॉकेट है। किसी मिशन के लिए इस्तेमाल किए जाने वाले रॉकेट का सिलेक्शन सैटेलाइट के वजन और उस ऑर्बिट पर निर्भर करती है जहां सैटेलाइट को परिक्रमा करनी होती है।

लॉन्चिंग के 20 मिनट बाद PSLV-C50 सैटेलाइट को इजेक्ट कर देगा। CMS-01 ऑर्बिट में GSAT-12 की जगह लेगा। 1,410 किलो वजनी GSAT-12 को 11 जुलाई, 2011 को लॉन्च किया गया था। इसका जीवनकाल आठ साल था।

इससे पहले अर्थ ऑब्जर्वेशन सैटेलाइट लॉन्च किया था

इससे पहले ISRO ने सतीश धवन स्‍पेस सेंटर से अर्थ ऑब्जर्वेशन सैटेलाइट-1 (EOS-1) लॉन्‍च किया था। यह रडार इमेजिंग सैटेलाइट है। PSLV-C49 रॉकेट के जरिए देश के EOS-1 के साथ ही 9 विदेशी उपग्रह भी भेजे गए थे।

