देशभर में गणतंत्र दिवस का जश्न:ITBP के जवानों ने माइनस 25 डिग्री तापमान में तिरंगा फहराया; संघ प्रमुख भागवत ने भी किया ध्वजारोहण

नई दिल्ली2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लद्दाख में भारत-चीन बॉर्डर पर तिरंगा लहराते ITBP के जवान। - Dainik Bhaskar
लद्दाख में भारत-चीन बॉर्डर पर तिरंगा लहराते ITBP के जवान।

आज 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर पूरे देश में जश्न का माहौल है। सभी राज्यों में ध्वजारोहण कार्यक्रम और परेड का आयोजन चल रहा है। ITBP के जवानों ने 17 हजार फीट की ऊंचाई पर तिरंगा फहराया। यहां का तापमान माइनस 25 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। जवानों ने इस दौरान राष्ट्रगान गाया और वंदे मातरम के जयकारे लगाए। BJP के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‌डा ने पार्टी के मुख्यालय में ध्वजारोहण किया। संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने नागपुर में तिरंगा फहराया।

लद्दाख में भारत-चीन सीमा के पास तिरंगा लहराते सेना के जवान। ठंड के चलते यहां झील पूरी तरह से जम गई है। झील के ऊपर ही जवानों ने मार्च पास्ट किया।
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने अपने आवास पर ध्वजारोहण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने सशस्त्र बल के जवानों से सलामी भी ली। रक्षा मंत्री ने सभी को रिपब्लिक डे की बधाई भी दी।
गुजरात के डॉ. हेडगेवार स्मारक समिति कार्यालय में संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने ध्वजारोहण किया। इस दौरान समिति के अध्यक्ष अमृतभाई कड़ीवाला समेत कई लोग मौजूद रहे।
BJP राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‌डा ने पार्टी कार्यालय पर ध्वजारोहण किया। इस दौरान कैलाश विजयवर्गीय समेत पार्टी के कई नेता मौजूद रहे।
राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने जयपुर स्थित अपने आवास पर ध्वजारोहण किया। इस दौरान वह अपने स्टाफ व पुलिसकर्मियों से भी मिले और उन्हें बधाई दी।
मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान भोपाल में परेड की सलामी लेते हुए। मुख्यमंत्री ने ध्वजारोहण के बाद जनता को संबोधित भी किया।
पटना में बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतिश कुमार ने ध्वजारोहण के बाद सलामी ली। मुख्यमंत्री ने अपने कार्यालय और आवास के स्टाफ से मुलाकात कर उन्हें रिपब्लिक डे की बधाई दी।
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने अपने आवास पर ध्वजारोहण किया।
ओडिशा के राज्यपाल गणेशी लाल ने ध्वजारोहण किया। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक भी मौजूद रहे।
लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला ने अपने आवास पर ध्वजारोहण किया।
उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री ने देहरादून स्थित अपने आवास पर ध्वजारोहण किया।
कर्नाटक के राज्यपाल वजुभाई पटेल ने बेंगलुरु में ध्वजारोहण किया।
कोलकाता में पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल जगदीप धनकड़ ने तिरंगा फहराया। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी भी मौजूद रहीं।
