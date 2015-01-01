पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Narendra Modi; Jammu Kashmir Nagrota Encounter High Level Meeting Update | Narendra Modi Review Security Situation

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगरोटा एनकाउंटर पर हाईलेवल मीटिंग:जैश आतंकियों ने 26/11 जैसे हमले की साजिश रची थी, मोदी ने सुरक्षा हालात का रिव्यू किया

नई दिल्ली17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सेना, CRPF और जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने गुरुवार सुबह ट्रक में छिपकर आ रहे जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के 4 आतंकियों को मार गिराया था।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार सुबह कश्मीर के नगरोटा में हुए एनकाउंटर पर रिव्यू मीटिंग की। सूत्रों ने न्यूज एजेंसी को बताया कि बैठक में गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल और खुफिया एजेंसियों के टॉप अफसर मौजूद थे। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, बैठक में यह बात सामने आई है कि एनकाउंटर में मारे गए आतंकी 26/11 की बरसी पर बड़े हमले की साजिश रच रहे थे।

सूत्रों ने बताया कि ये आतंकी प्रतिबंधित संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद से जुड़े हो सकते हैं। इन्होंने हाल ही में भारत में घुसपैठ की थी। इस हमले के लिए इन्होंने पुरानी रणनीति को ही अपनाया था। हालांकि, गुरुवार को जम्मू जोन के IG मुकेश सिंह ने बताया था कि ये आतंकी जिला परिषद के चुनाव से पहले बड़े हमले की साजिश रच रहे थे। ये चुनाव 28 नवंबर से 19 दिसंबर के बीच 8 फेज में कराए जाने हैं। काउंटिंग 22 दिसंबर को होनी है।

शकरगढ़ से भारतीय सीमा में दाखिल हुए आतंकी
सेना, CRPF और जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने गुरुवार सुबह ट्रक में छिपकर आ रहे जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के 4 आतंकवादियों को मार गिराया था। सुरक्षा अधिकारियों ने भास्कर को नाम न जाहिर करने की शर्त पर बताया है कि आतंकवादी शकरगढ़ से भारत में दाखिल हुए। यहां पाकिस्तानी रेंजर्स का हेडक्वार्टर है और घुसपैठ में उनकी मिलीभगत से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता है।

आतंकियों के मोबाइल से मिले नंबरों की जांच
सिक्योरिटी से जुड़े सूत्रों ने भास्कर को बताया कि आतंकवादी गुरुवार रात पहाड़ी नालों के जरिए साम्बा और हीरानगर के बीच नेशनल हाईवे पर पहुंचे थे। ये ट्रक में तड़के करीब 3 बजे के आसपास बैठे।पाकिस्तान के सियालकोट में मौजूद लॉन्चपैड से इन आतंकवादियों की मदद की गई। यहां उनका हैंडलर मो. रऊफ था। रऊफ सियालकोट के जैश मॉड्यूल का सरगना है। पुलिस को आतंकियों के मोबाइल से कुछ नंबर मिले हैं, इनकी जांच की जा रही है।

26 नवंबर 2008 को मुंबई में हुआ था आतंकी हमला
मुंबई में 26 नवंबर 2008 को लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के 10 आतंकियों ने कई जगह हमले किए थे। इस हमले में 160 से ज्यादा लोग मारे गए थे। 300 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हुए थे। ये आतंकी कराची से समुद्र के रास्ते मुंबई पहुंचे थे और इन्होंने इसके लिए कुबेर नाम की नाव (KUBER PBR 2302) का इस्तेमाल किया था। आतंकियों ने नाव में सवार सभी लोगों की हत्या करके उस पर कब्जा कर लिया था।

हमले में शामिल आतंकवादी कसाब ने पूछताछ में कबूल किया था कि वह अपने साथियों के साथ पाकिस्तानी ट्रॉलर अल हुसैनी से मुंबई के लिए निकला था। हमले का दोषी करार दिए जाने के बाद कसाब को 21 नवंबर 2012 को पुणे की येरवडा जेल में फांसी दी गई थी और वहीं दफन कर दिया गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें11 वैक्सीन अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स में, दो के शुरुआती रिजल्ट भी आ गए; जल्द ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें