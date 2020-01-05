- जवाहरलाल नेहरू यूनिवर्सिटी में फीस बढ़ोतरी के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन के दौरान हिंसा
- हिंसा में छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष आइशी घोष और कई प्रोफेसर्स समेत 18 लोग घायल
Dainik BhaskarJan 05, 2020, 11:37 PM IST
नई दिल्ली. जवाहरलाल नेहरू यूनिवर्सिटी (जेएनयू) में रविवार को फीस बढ़ोतरी के विरोध में प्रदर्शन के दौरान हिंसा हो हुई। इस दौरान छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष आइशी घोष घायल हो गईं। एक वीडियो सामने आया, जिसमें नकाबपोश डंडे लेकर कैम्पस में मारपीट करते नजर आ रहे हैं। इस दौरान ट्वीटर पर #JNUViolence, #SOSJNU, #JNUattack और #JNUProtests ट्रेंड हुआ। यूजर्स ने इस हिंसा के खिलाफ कई ट्वीट किए। एक यूजर ने लिखा- हमारे देश का प्यार कहां जा रहा है।
where is our country's love going #SOSJNU#JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/7jgO3UfBEy— Abu Muavia (@AbuMuavia17) January 5, 2020
एबीवीपी के गुंडे सरकार के इशारे पर काम कर रहे हैं: उमर खालिद
जेएनयू के पूर्व छात्र उमर खालिद ने ट्वीट किया, ‘जेएनयू में नकाबपोश भीड़ ने शिक्षकों को भी नहीं बख्शा। जेएनयू समुदाय को अच्छी तरह से पता है कि ये नकाबपोश कौन हैं? एबीवीपी के गुंडे जेएनयू के एडमिन और सरकार के इशारे पर काम कर रहे हैं।’
Even teachers aren't spared in the masked mob attack in JNU. The JNU community knows very well who these masked people are: ABVP goons working at the behest of the JNU admin and govt to break the student movement against fee hike. #JNU #SOSJNU https://t.co/DidSbhFYf9— Umar Khalid (@UmarKhalidJNU) January 5, 2020
‘योगेंद्र यादव के साथ मेन गेट पर बदसलूकी की गई’
एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, ‘योगेंद्र यादव के साथ मुख्य द्वार पर बदसलूकी की गई। हमें जेएनयू मुख्य द्वार के बाहर बड़ी भीड़ की जरूरत है, जहां एबीवीपी और कथित बजरंग दल के सदस्य लोगों के साथ मारपीट कर रहे हैं। छात्र, कर्मचारी और संकाय अभी भी विश्वविद्यालय के अंदर फंसे हुए हैं।’
Yogendra Yadav being harassed at jnu main gate. We need HUGE mobilisation outside JNU main gate, where ABVP & alleged Bajrang Dal members are assaulting people. Students, staff and faculty are still trapped inside the University. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/I3PMMD1kwK— Pinjra Tod (@PinjraTod) January 5, 2020
A premeditated and coordinated attack by ABVP and other extremist goons from outside, hostels vandalized, students terrorised and attacked.#SOSJNU Part 3 pic.twitter.com/olYeSvKUjF— JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020
If your parents are bhakts, please show them the visuals from JNU and just ask them to imagine you as one of those students with their faces covered in blood, brutally beaten by an armed masked mob inside your college. Ask them if they're proud of Modi for this new India.#SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/lBKt4kCb4e— Official PeeingHuman (@thepeeinghuman) January 5, 2020
देश के सबसे बेहतर यूनिवर्सिटी #JNU में हमला हुआ है, गृहमंत्री सुध लें।— Akash Kumar Singh🇮🇳 (@Akashsinghmvm) January 5, 2020
अंधेरे में हमला करने वालों को बेनक़ाब किया जाना चाहिए, दोषी किसी भी पार्टी / विचारधारा के हों उन्हें सजा मिलनी चाहिए..!!#SOSJNU #jnusos #JNUViolence #jnusu pic.twitter.com/zbiHK5GCfE
Teachers’ press conference interrupted by right wing supporters outside JNU main gate. #jnu #JNUViolence #JNUProtests pic.twitter.com/KepLago3Ki— Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) January 5, 2020
Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi!🙏🏿🙏🏿 9pm on 5th. Jan pic.twitter.com/IXgvvazoSn— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2020