  • JNU students Attacked : People expressed their displeasure on social media, condemned violence on members of student organization

जेएनयू में हिंसा / सोशल मीडिया पर #JNUViolence और #SOSJNU ट्रेंड में, यूजर्स ने लिखा- हमारे देश का प्यार कहां जा रहा है

छात्रों पर हमले के बाद जेएनयू कैंपस में भारी संख्या में पुलिस तैनात किया गया। छात्रों पर हमले के बाद जेएनयू कैंपस में भारी संख्या में पुलिस तैनात किया गया।
  • जवाहरलाल नेहरू यूनिवर्सिटी में फीस बढ़ोतरी के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन के दौरान हिंसा
  • हिंसा में छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष आइशी घोष और कई प्रोफेसर्स समेत 18 लोग घायल

Dainik Bhaskar

Jan 05, 2020, 11:37 PM IST

नई दिल्ली. जवाहरलाल नेहरू यूनिवर्सिटी (जेएनयू) में रविवार को फीस बढ़ोतरी के विरोध में प्रदर्शन के दौरान हिंसा हो हुई। इस दौरान छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष आइशी घोष घायल हो गईं। एक वीडियो सामने आया, जिसमें नकाबपोश डंडे लेकर कैम्पस में मारपीट करते नजर आ रहे हैं। इस दौरान ट्वीटर पर #JNUViolence, #SOSJNU, #JNUattack और #JNUProtests ट्रेंड हुआ। यूजर्स ने इस हिंसा के खिलाफ कई ट्वीट किए। एक यूजर ने लिखा- हमारे देश का प्यार कहां जा रहा है।

एबीवीपी के गुंडे सरकार के इशारे पर काम कर रहे हैं: उमर खालिद

जेएनयू के पूर्व छात्र उमर खालिद ने ट्वीट किया, ‘जेएनयू में नकाबपोश भीड़ ने शिक्षकों को भी नहीं बख्शा। जेएनयू समुदाय को अच्छी तरह से पता है कि ये नकाबपोश कौन हैं? एबीवीपी के गुंडे जेएनयू के एडमिन और सरकार के इशारे पर काम कर रहे हैं।’

‘योगेंद्र यादव के साथ मेन गेट पर बदसलूकी की गई’
एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, ‘योगेंद्र यादव के साथ मुख्य द्वार पर बदसलूकी की गई। हमें जेएनयू मुख्य द्वार के बाहर बड़ी भीड़ की जरूरत है, जहां एबीवीपी और कथित बजरंग दल के सदस्य लोगों के साथ मारपीट कर रहे हैं। छात्र, कर्मचारी और संकाय अभी भी विश्वविद्यालय के अंदर फंसे हुए हैं।’

