  JNU Sedition Case: Court Issued Summons To 9 People Including Alumni Association President Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, To Be Produced On March 15

JNU देशद्रोह मामला:पूर्व छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष कन्हैया कुमार और उमर खालिद समेत 9 लोगों को कोर्ट ने समन ने जारी किया, 15 मार्च पेशी

38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने देशद्रोह के मामले में JNU छात्रसंघ के पूर्व अध्यक्ष कन्हैया कुमार, उमर खालिद, अनिर्बान भट्टाचार्य सहित 10 आरोपियों को समन जारी किया है। सभी आरोपियों काे मेट्रोपोलिटन मजिस्ट्रेट की अदालत ने 15 मार्च को तलब किया है। आरोपियों में तीनों के अलावा आकिब हुसैन, मुजीब हुसैन टैटू, मुनीब हुसैन टैटू, उमर गुल, रईस रसूल, बशारत अली और खालिद बशीर भट्ट शामिल हैं।

दिल्ली सरकार ने दी थी केस चलाने की मंजूरी
फरवरी 2020 में, दिल्ली सरकार ने 2016 के विरोध मार्च के दौरान देश विरोधी नारे लगाने के लिए देशद्रोह के आरोपी व्यक्तियों पर मुकदमा चलाने की मंजूरी दे दी थी। उन पर IPC की धारा 124 ए (देशद्रोह), 323 (स्वेच्छा से चोट पहुंचाने), 465, 471 (जालसाजी), 143, 149 (गैरकानूनी सभा), 147 (दंगा भड़काना) और 120 बी (आपराधिक षड्यंत्र) के तहत मामला दर्ज है। कोर्ट ने दिल्ली पुलिस द्वारा दायर आरोप पत्र पर इन आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश होने के आदेश दिए हैं।

भारत विरोधी नारे लगाने का है आरोप
संसद हमले के मास्टरमाइंड अफजल गुरु को फांसी देने के खिलाफ 9 फरवरी, 2016 को JNU परिसर में एक कार्यक्रम हुआ था। इसमें कथित तौर पर भारत विरोधी नारे लगाने के आरोप में 11 फरवरी, 2016 को एक प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई थी। जनवरी 2019 में, मेट्रोपॉलिटन मजिस्ट्रेट की अदालत के समक्ष मामले में एक आरोप पत्र दायर किया गया था, जिसमें उपरोक्त अभियुक्तों का नाम था। आरोप पत्र में कहा गया गया है कि कन्हैया कुमार ने भीड़ को भारत विरोधी नारे लगाने के लिए उकसाया था और इसमें सीसीटीवी फुटेज, मोबाइल फुटेज और दस्तावेजी सबूत शामिल हैं। हालांकि दिल्ली सरकार से आदेश नहीं होने के कारण तब इसे खारिज कर दिया गया था।

