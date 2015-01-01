पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर खास:शक्तिरूपी कामाक्षी दर्शन; मां की एक आंख में लक्ष्मी और दूसरी में सरस्वती का वास

कांचीपुरम41 मिनट पहलेलेखक: मनीषा भल्ला
  • कॉपी लिंक
तमिलनाडु के कांचीपुरम स्थित मां कामाक्षी मंदिर ऐसा शक्तिपीठ है जहां शक्तिरूप में मां कामाक्षी के विग्रह को ही लक्ष्मी और सरस्वती के रूप में पूजा जाता है।
  • राजा दशरथ ने संतान प्राप्ति के लिए की थी मां कामाक्षी की पूजा, आज भी यहां पूजा जाता है संतान स्तंभ
  • मां के दर्शन करने हर रोज 10 हजार लोग आते हैं, मां कामाक्षी के पास 1 हजार करोड़ के बेशकीमती गहने हैं

मंदिरों के शहर कांचीपुरम में श्री कांची कामाक्षी अम्मन मंदिर में दीपावली उत्सव बहुत खास है। रोशनी, शंखनाद, फूलों की महक, नादस्वरम जैसे दक्षिण भारतीय साजों के स्वर के बीच मंत्रोंच्चारण का माहौल देवलोक सा अहसास करवा रहा है। यह इकलौती ऐसी शक्तिपीठ है, जिसमें कामाक्षी मां की एक आंख में लक्ष्मी और दूसरी में सरस्वती का वास है। एक प्रतिमा की पूजा लक्ष्मी, सरस्वती और दुर्गा के रूप में की जाती है।

आदि शंकराचार्य द्वारा स्थापित श्रीचक्रम सिर्फ यहीं हैं। मंदिर के प्रमुख श्रीकार्यम शास्त्री चेल्ला विश्वनाथ बताते हैं कि अयोध्या के राजा दशरथ महर्षि वशिष्ठ के कहने पर संतान प्राप्ति के लिए मां कामाक्षी की पूजा करने आए थे। यहां के 24 खंभों में से एक की पूजा के समय उन्हें मां की आवाज सुनाई दी कि एक वर्ष के भीतर उन्हें संतान प्राप्ति होगी। इस खंभे को संतान स्तंभ के तौर पर आज भी पूजा जाता है।

यह एकमात्र ऐसा मंदिर है, जहां मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा सिंदूर लगाकर की जाती है।
यह एकमात्र ऐसा मंदिर है, जहां मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा सिंदूर लगाकर की जाती है।

मां लक्ष्मी की सिंदूर से पूजा करने की कहानी

यहां मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा सिंदूर लगाकर करने के पीछे मान्यता है कि किसी विवाद के चलते विष्णु ने लक्ष्मी को कुरूप होने का श्राप दिया था। मां कामाक्षी की पूजा कर उन्होंने श्राप से मुक्ति पाई थी। उसी समय मां कामाक्षी ने कहा था कि वह यहां लक्ष्मी के साथ विराजेंगी। उन्हें चढ़ने वाले प्रसाद से लक्ष्मी की भी पूजा होगी, लेकिन लक्ष्मी को यहां आने वालों की मनोकामना पूरी करनी होगी। कामाक्षी को प्रसाद में सिंदूर चढ़ता है जो लक्ष्मी को चरणों से शीश तक लगाया जाता है।

माता-पिता की मौत के सालभर तक यहां नहीं आ सकते

दीपावली पर यहां की परंपरा अन्य लक्ष्मी मंदिरों से अलग है। परंपरा के मुताबिक अगर किसी के माता-पिता या दोनों में से किसी एक की मौत हो जाए तो वो सालभर मां कामाक्षी के दर्शन करने नहीं आ सकता है। इसीलिए, दीपावली पर उत्सव कामाक्षी की पालकी गली-गली में परिक्रमा करती है। उनके दर्शन के लिए लोग घर के बाहर खड़े रहते हैं। मंदिर के मुख्य पुजारी बताते हैं कि मां के पास 1000 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के बेशकीमती गहने हैं। शृंगार में इस्तेमाल होने वाली मालाएं भी केसर, बादाम, काजू, कमल, चमेली, ऑर्किड, गुलाब से बनी होती हैं। 15-20 किलो की ये मालाएं 5 लाख रुपए में तैयार होती हैं।

मां कामाक्षी का शृंगार जब सरस्वती रूप में किया जाता है तो उन्हें श्वेत फूलों से सजाया जाता है। हाथों में वीणा भी दी जाती है। वाद्य यंत्रों से मां की स्तुति की जाती है।
मां कामाक्षी का शृंगार जब सरस्वती रूप में किया जाता है तो उन्हें श्वेत फूलों से सजाया जाता है। हाथों में वीणा भी दी जाती है। वाद्य यंत्रों से मां की स्तुति की जाती है।

20 किलो सोने से बने रथ पर मंदिर भ्रमण करती हैं मां

यहां मंदिर का वैभव देखते ही बनता है। मंदिर का मुख्य गुंबद 76 किलो सोने से बना है, जबकि नवरात्रि व कई अन्य अवसरों पर जिस रथ पर मां कामाक्षी सवार होती हैं वह 20 किलो सोने से बनाया गया है। हर साल मंदिर में भक्त 50 करोड़ रुपए का चढ़ावा चढ़ाते हैं। एक दिन में करीब दस हजार श्रद्धालु आते हैं। कामाक्षी का यह रूप आठ साल की कन्या का रूप है। अविवाहित पंडित मां की मूर्ति को नहीं छू सकते हैं। यहां केवल विश्वामित्र और भारद्वाज गोत्र के पंडितों को ही पूजा करने की आज्ञा है। इन्हीं के वंशज वर्षों से यहां पूजा करते आए हैं। यहां पूजा महर्षि दुर्वासा के लिखे ग्रंथ सौभाग्य चिंतामणि के अनुसार होती है।

गर्भगृह में पद्मासन में स्थापित मां कामाक्षी के सामने आदि शंकराचार्य द्वारा स्थापित श्रीचक्रम है।
गर्भगृह में पद्मासन में स्थापित मां कामाक्षी के सामने आदि शंकराचार्य द्वारा स्थापित श्रीचक्रम है।

कामाक्षी मंदिर के गर्भगृह में ही है आदि शंकराचार्य का स्थापित किया श्रीचक्रम

मां कामाक्षी की मूल प्रतिमा के सामने श्रीचक्रम है, जिसे आदि शंकराचार्य ने स्थापित किया था। यह पूजा अर्चना की तांत्रिक विधि है। शास्त्री रामानंद के अनुसार इसे देवी के घर का ब्लूप्रिंट कहा जा सकता है। श्रीचक्रम में नीचे की ओर मुंह वाले पांच त्रिकोण हैं और चार ऊपर की ओर मुंह वाले त्रिकोण हैं। इसमें 44 कोने हैं। इसमें फूलों की पत्तियां बनी हैं और नौ स्तर है। बिंदु में कामाक्षी विराजमान हैं। इसे देवी का सूक्ष्म शरीर कहा जाता है। इसकी पूजा श्रद्धालुओं के सामने नहीं होती। नवरात्र, ब्रह्मोत्सव और पूर्णिमा को होने वाली नव आवरण पूजा में सिर्फ शास्त्री ही होते हैं।

इस विग्रह (मूर्ति) की कभी कोई तस्वीर नहीं खींची गई है। मुख्य पुजारी के अनुसार इसकी एक ही पेंटिंग है। बाजार या इंटरनेट पर मौजूद फोटो व पेंटिंग्स गर्भगृह विग्रह के नहीं हैं। पहली बार मंदिर प्रबंधन ने इस पेंटिंग के प्रकाशन की अनुमति दी है। यहां दिए अन्य फोटो उत्सव कामाक्षी के हैं। शृंगार व भ्रमण इन्हीं के होते हैं।

मंदिर में मां कामाक्षी की पूजा लक्ष्मी रूप में की जाती है, तो उनका मोहिनी शृंगार किया जाता है। इसमें मयूर पंखों से झांकी सजाई जाती है। शृंगार में आभूषण पदों से उनकी मुद्रा भी बदली जाती है।
मंदिर में मां कामाक्षी की पूजा लक्ष्मी रूप में की जाती है, तो उनका मोहिनी शृंगार किया जाता है। इसमें मयूर पंखों से झांकी सजाई जाती है। शृंगार में आभूषण पदों से उनकी मुद्रा भी बदली जाती है।
दीपावली पर उत्सव कामाक्षी की पालकी गली-गली में परिक्रमा करती है। उनके दर्शन के लिए लोग घर के बाहर खड़े रहते हैं।
दीपावली पर उत्सव कामाक्षी की पालकी गली-गली में परिक्रमा करती है। उनके दर्शन के लिए लोग घर के बाहर खड़े रहते हैं।
मंदिर का मुख्य गुंबद 76 किलो सोने से बना है, जबकि नवरात्रि व कई अन्य अवसरों पर जिस रथ पर कामाक्षी सवार होती हैं वह 20 किलो सोने से बनाया गया है।
मंदिर का मुख्य गुंबद 76 किलो सोने से बना है, जबकि नवरात्रि व कई अन्य अवसरों पर जिस रथ पर कामाक्षी सवार होती हैं वह 20 किलो सोने से बनाया गया है।
दीपावली पर पूरे मंदिर परिसर को भव्य रूप में सजाया जाता है। लाइटों की जगमगाहट देखते ही बनती है।
दीपावली पर पूरे मंदिर परिसर को भव्य रूप में सजाया जाता है। लाइटों की जगमगाहट देखते ही बनती है।
शृंगार में इस्तेमाल होने वाली मालाओं का वजन 15-20 किलो होता है, ये मालाएं 5 लाख रुपए में तैयार होती हैं।
शृंगार में इस्तेमाल होने वाली मालाओं का वजन 15-20 किलो होता है, ये मालाएं 5 लाख रुपए में तैयार होती हैं।
मां के शृंगार में इस्तेमाल होने वाली मालाएं केसर, बादाम, काजू, कमल, चमेली, ऑर्किड, गुलाब से बनी होती हैं।
मां के शृंगार में इस्तेमाल होने वाली मालाएं केसर, बादाम, काजू, कमल, चमेली, ऑर्किड, गुलाब से बनी होती हैं।
