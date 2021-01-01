पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Farmer Protest Updates| Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At Singer Rihanna, Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Over Farmer Protest In India.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसानों को विदेश से समर्थन:क्लाइमेट एक्टिविस्ट थनबर्ग और सिंगर रिहाना बोलीं- हम किसानों के साथ; कंगना ने सिंगर को बेवकूफ बताया

नई दिल्ली35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिल्ली के तीन बॉर्डर एरिया में किसान 70 दिन से आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। वे मोदी सरकार के तीन नए कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग कर रहे हैं। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
दिल्ली के तीन बॉर्डर एरिया में किसान 70 दिन से आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। वे मोदी सरकार के तीन नए कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग कर रहे हैं। (फाइल फोटो)

भारत में 70 दिन से जारी किसान आंदोलन को दुनिया की दो बड़ी हस्तियों का समर्थन मिला है। नॉर्वे की 18 साल की क्लाइमेट एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग ने किसानों के साथ खड़े होने की बात कही है। वहीं, पॉप सिंगर रिहाना ने भी किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन करते हुए कहा कि इस बारे में चर्चा क्यों नहीं हो रही।बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनोट रिहाना को जवाब ने दिया। कंगना ने रिहाना को टैग करते हुए लिखा- ये किसान नहीं, आतंकी हैं। कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो भी किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन दे चुके हैं।

कौन हैं ग्रेटा थनबर्ग
ग्रेटा को पिछले साल टाइम मैगजीन ने ‘पर्सन ऑफ द ईयर’ चुना था। क्लाइमेट चेंज के मुद्दे पर उन्होंने UN के सामने प्रदर्शन किया था। इस विरोध प्रदर्शन के लिए वे नाव से अमेरिका पहुंची थीं। ग्रेटा ने कहा था- जलवायु परिवर्तन के मुद्दे पर बड़े और ताकतवर देशों के नेता सिर्फ दिखावे की कार्रवाई करते हैं। उन्हें आने वाली पीढ़ी की कोई चिंता नहीं है। उन्होंने यूएन सेक्रेटरी जनरल से मुलाकात की थी।

अब ग्रेटा ने भारत में किसान के 70 दिन से चले आ रहे आंदोलन को समर्थन का ऐलान किया है। ग्रेटा ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा- हम भारत में किसानों के आंदोलन के साथ खड़े हुए हैं।

रिहाना ने क्या कहा?
32 साल की पॉप स्टार रिहाना मूल रूप से वेस्ट इंडीज के बारबाडोस की रहने वाली हैं। रिहाना का पूरा नाम रोबिन रिहाना फेन्टी है। उनके 90% म्यूजिक एल्बम हिट रहे हैं। फिलहाल, उनके पास अमेरिकी नागरिकता है। रिहाना ने मंगलवार को किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में सोशल मीडिया पर #FarmersProtest टैग करते हुए लिखा- आखिर हम इस (किसान आंदोलन) के बारे में चर्चा क्यों नहीं कर रहे हैं।

कंगना के तल्ख तेवर
कंगना ने सोशल मीडिया पर रिहाना को टैग करते हुए लिखा- इस बारे में कोई बात इसलिए नहीं कर रहा, क्योंकि वे किसान नहीं, बल्कि आतंकी हैं। वे भारत को बांटने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं, ताकि लालची चीन इस बंटे हुए भारत पर कब्जा कर सके, उसे उपनिवेश बना सके। जैसा उसने अमेरिका के साथ किया। बेवकूफ, तुम चुपचाप बैठो। हम तुम्हारी तरह अपने देश को बेच नहीं सकते।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser