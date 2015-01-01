पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  National
  Kerala Election Result 2020 Live Update | CPI (M) led LDF Vs BJP NDA Vs Congress; Kerala Local Polls District Wise Latest Chunav Parinaam

केरल लोकल बॉडी चुनाव के नतीजे:सत्तारूढ़ LDF ज्यादातर निकायों में आगे, UDF दूसरे नंबर पर, सुधरता नजर आ रहा NDA का प्रदर्शन

कोच्चि34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चुनाव से पहले तिरुवनंतपुरम के ईवीएम डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन सेंटर पर मशीनों को जांचते एक चुनाव कर्मचारी।- फाइल फोटो

केरल के लोकल बॉडी चुनाव के वोटों की गिनती शुरू हो गई है। शुरुआती रुझानों में माकपा (CPM) की अगुआई वाला लेफ्ट डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट (LDF) आगे नजर आ रहा है। यह 941 पंचायतों में से 442 में आगे चल रहा है। विपक्षी गठबंधन यूनाइटेड डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट (UDF) 344 सीटों पर बढ़त बनाकर दूसरे नंबर पर है। वहीं, भाजपा की अगुवाई वाले राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन (NDA) का प्रदर्शन भी पिछले चुनावों की तुलना में सुधरता नजर आ रहा है। यह करीब 30 सीटों पर आगे चल रहा है। पलक्कड़ म्युनिसिपैलिटी की ज्यादातर वार्ड में भाजपा आगे चल रही है और तिरुवनंतपुरम कॉर्पोरेशन में दूसरे नंबर पर है। पिछले साल इसे 14 सीटों पर ही जीत मिली थी।

केरल के लोकल बॉडी चुनाव 8,10 और 14 दिसंबर को तीन चरणों में हुए थे। 941 ग्राम पंचायतों, 152 ब्लॉक पंचायतों,14 जिला पंचायतों, 86 म्युनिसिपैलिटी और 6 कॉर्पोरेशन के लिए मतदान हुआ था। केरल में अगले साल विधानसभा चुनाव हैं। ऐसे में यह चुनाव पार्टियों के लिए जमीनी स्तर पर अपनी ताकत मापने का पैमाना माना जा रहा है।

1 वोट से हारे कांग्रेस के मेयर कैंडिडेट
कोच्ची नगर निगम में कांग्रेस के मेयर कैंडिडेट एन वेणुगोपाल भाजपा कैंडिडेट से एक सीट से हार गए। वेणुगोपाल ने नार्थ आईलैंड वार्ड से हारने के बाद कहा- यहां से हमारी जीत तय थी। हार के लिए पार्टी से जुड़ी कोई वजह नहीं है। वोटिंग मशीन में कुछ गड़बड़ी थी। हो सकता है भाजपा के प्रत्याशी की जीत की वजह यही हो। मैंने फिलहाल इस मुद्दे पर कोर्ट जाने का फैसला नहीं किया है। हम अपनी हार के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए पड़ताल करेंगे।

244 वोटिंग सेंटर्स बनाए गए

वोटों की गिनती बुधवार सुबह 8 बजे शुरू हुई। राज्य भर में 244 वोटिंग सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। गिनती के दौरान कोरोना से जुड़ी गाइडलाइन्स का पालन किया जा रहा है। राज्य के चुनाव आयुक्त वी भास्करन ने कहा- पहले पोस्टल बैलट और स्पेशल बैलट के जरिए डाले गए वोटों की गिनती शुरू की गई। इसके बाद ईवीएम मशीनों के जरिए हुई वोटिंग की गिनती की जा रही है। कई जिलों माहौल बिगड़ने की संभावना को देखते हुए धारा 144 लागू की गई है।

भाजपा जमीनी स्तर पर दबदबा बनाने की कोशिश में

स्थानीय निकाय चुनाव में LDF और UDF कई मुद्दों को लेकर आमने-सामने थे। विपक्षी पार्टियां राज्य में कोरोना महामारी की स्थिति और गोल्ड स्मगलिंग केस को लेकर सरकार को घेर रहीं थीं। गोल्ड स्मगलिंग केस में मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन के ऑफिस के भ्रष्टाचार में शामिल होने की बात आई थी। वहीं, भाजपा वाम पार्टियों के दबदबे वाले इस राज्य में जमीनी स्तर पर अपनी पैठ मजबूत बनाने की कोशिश में है। NDA ने अपने प्रत्याशियों के प्रचार पर खासा ध्यान दिया था।

