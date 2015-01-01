पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Lakshmi Rachnashil, Danveer, Lives With People Who Are Happy All The Time

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर खास:लक्ष्मी रचनाशील, दानवीर, हर वक्त खुश रहने वाले लोगों के पास रहती हैं

40 मिनट पहलेलेखक: शंकरा विजयेंद्र सरस्वती
  • कॉपी लिंक
दीपावली पर पूरे देश में मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा होती है। हर जगह अलग-अलग मान्यताओं के अनुसार पूजन की जाती है।

दीपावली पर पूरे देश में मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा का अलग-अलग विधान है। जैसे, कहीं लक्ष्मी के साथ काली की पूजा होती है। कहीं लक्ष्मी के साथ सरस्वती की पूजा होती है। कुछ जगहों पर कुबेर के साथ पूजा होती है। शास्त्रों के अनुसार, लक्ष्मी और सरस्वती की पूजा धन और ज्ञान दोनों का एक साथ होना है।

इसे सामान्य शब्दों में समझें कि अगर धन आएगा, तो उसे संभालने के लिए ज्ञान और विवेक की भी जरूरत पड़ेगी। बुद्धि के इस्तेमाल से धन को सही तरीके से खर्च करना भी आना चाहिए। दीपावली के दिन मां लक्ष्मी, मां सरस्वती, गंगा और समस्त देवी-देवताओं की पूजा सबसे प‌वित्र मानी जाती है।

इस दिन सुबह तेल से मालिश के बाद स्नान करने पर मां लक्ष्मी सारे दुख दर्द दूर कर देती हैं। दरअसल नरकासुर नाम के दानव ने देवलोक में देवताओं का जीना मुश्किल कर दिया था। मां लक्ष्मी ने इस राक्षस से बचने के लिए खुद को तिल के पौधे में छिपा लिया था। नरकासुर के वध के बाद ही मां लक्ष्मी इस पौधे से बाहर निकलीं। उन्होंने इस पौधे को वरदान दिया कि जो भी दीपावली के दिन तिल के तेल से मालिश कर स्नान करेगा, उसके समस्त दुख-दर्द दूर होंगे। ऋषि व्यास ने ‘व्यास विष्णु रूप:’ स्तुति में मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा प्राप्त करने की वैज्ञानिक विधि बताई है।

इसके मुताबिक कुशल कर्मी, उत्तम व्यक्तित्व, मेहनती, हमेशा खुश रहने वाले और जो मुश्किल वक्त में दूसरों द्वारा की गई मदद को कभी नहीं भूलता है, शांत और रचनाशील जैसे गुणों से संपन्न लोगों के पास ही लक्ष्मी रहती हैं। ब्रह्म सूक्त में भी कहा गया है कि लक्ष्मी दानवीर, बुजुर्गों से परामर्श लेने वाले, अपने समय को बर्बाद नहीं करने वाले और अपने निर्णय में अडिग रहने वाले, घरों को साफ रखने वाले, अनाज की बर्बादी नहीं करने वाले लोगों के पास ठहरती हैं। ऋषि व्यास ने इस बात का भी उल्लेख किया है, जहां लक्ष्मी नहीं ठहरतीं। जैसे जो व्यक्ति काम नहीं करता, जो अनुशासित नहीं है, जो अनैतिक काम करता है, जो दूसरे से ईर्ष्या रखते हैं, आलसी और जो हर स्थिति में उत्साह विहीन बने रहते हैं। ऐसे लोग मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा के पात्र कभी नहीं बनते हैं। (लेखक : शंकरा विजयेंद्र सरस्वती, कांची कामकोटि पीठ के शंकराचार्य हैं)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें