पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Lawyer Argued My Client's Kidney Has Failed, CJI Said If Death Is To Come, It Will Not Matter

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जमानत के बदले मिली फटकार:वकील की दलील- मेरे मुवक्किल की किडनी फेल हो चुकी है, CJI बोले- मौत आनी ही है, तो फर्क नहीं पड़ेगा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: पवन कुमार
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बिहार के जमुई जिले के गांव लोहंडा के रहने वाले विजय सिंह के मामले में सुनवाई हो रही थी। अब अगली सुनवाई गर्मियों की छुट्‌टी के बाद होगी। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बिहार के जमुई जिले के गांव लोहंडा के रहने वाले विजय सिंह के मामले में सुनवाई हो रही थी। अब अगली सुनवाई गर्मियों की छुट्‌टी के बाद होगी। (फाइल फोटो)

जेल में बंद आरोपियों को छुड़ाने के लिए अक्सर वकील अजीब तरह की दलीलें देते हैं। ऐसे ही एक मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बिहार के आरोपी की ओर से पेश वकील ने दलील दी कि मेरे मुवक्किल की किडनी फेल हो चुकी है। उसे बेहतर इलाज की जरुरत है। उसे जमानत दी जाए। अभी जमानत नहीं दी गई, तो वह मर जाएगा।

इस पर चीफ जस्टिस ऑफ इंडिया (CJI) एसए बोबड़े ने वकील को फटकार लगा दी। उन्होंने कहा कि आप ज्योतिषी हैं या डॉक्टर? अगर मुवक्किल को मरना होगा, तो वह जमानत मिलने के बाद भी मर सकता है।

मेडिकल बेसिस पर याचिका दायर की
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बिहार के जमुई जिले के गांव लोहंडा के रहने वाले विजय सिंह के मामले में सुनवाई हो रही थी। उसने चिकित्सीय आधार पर जमानत की याचिका दायर की है। उसके वकील की दलील थी कि जेल में उसके मुवक्किल को बेहतर उपचार मुहैया नहीं हो रहा है। उसे जमानत मिल जाएगी, तो वह परिजनों की देखभाल में अच्छे से इलाज करा सकेगा। इस पर CJI ने कहा कि इसमें हम क्या कर सकते हैं? अगर किसी को मौत आनी है तो जमानत से कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ेगा।

गर्मियों की छुटि्टयों तक सुनवाई टाली
उन्होंने कहा कि उपचार की बात करें, तो यह सुविधा हम आपके मुवक्किल को जेल में ही उपलब्ध करा सकते हैं। इसके बाद CJI ने जेल अधीक्षक को निर्देश जारी किया कि वह आरोपी को जेल में उपचार की बेहतर सुविधाएं मुहैया कराए। इसके साथ ही कोर्ट ने मामले की सुनवाई गर्मियों की छुटि्टयों तक टाल दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser