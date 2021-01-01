पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 30 January; Lesser Known Facts About Mahatma Gandhi

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महात्मा गांधी की 73वीं पुण्यतिथि:फुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें

एक घंटा पहले

दुनिया को अहिंसा सिखाने वाले महात्मा गांधी की छाती में 30 जनवरी 1948 को तीन गोलियां दाग दी गईं। चंद मिनट में ही वह, बूढ़ा शरीर छोड़कर चल दिए, मगर गांधी लोगों के दिलों में जिंदा रहे। अमेरिका में नागरिक अधिकारों की लड़ाई लड़ने वाले मार्टिन लूथर किंग जूनियर ने तब कहा था, ‘दुनिया गांधी जैसे लोगों को पसंद नहीं करती। कितना आश्चर्य है? दुनिया ईसा मसीह जैसे लोगों को भी पसंद नहीं करती। लिंकन जैसे लोगों को भी पसंद नहीं करती। उन्होंने गांधी को भी मार डाला।...और अब्राहम लिंकन भी तो ठीक ऐसे ही कारणों से मार डाले गए।’ तब किसे पता था कि 4 अप्रैल 1968 को खुद मार्टिन लूथर किंग जूनियर भी उसी तरह मार दिए जाएंगे। खैर, किंग जूनियर ने एक बार लिखा था, ‘ज्यादातर लोगों की तरह मैंने भी गांधी के बारे में सुना जरूर था, लेकिन उन्हें गंभीरता से पढ़ा नहीं था। जैसे-जैसे मैं उन्हें पढ़ता गया, वैसे-वैसे मंत्रमुग्ध होता गया।’ जी हां, आधुनिक भारत की सबसे चर्चित शख्सियत होने के बाद भी महात्मा गांधी के तमाम ऐसे पहलू हैं, जो आमतौर पर आम लोगों के सामने नहीं आए। तो आइये आज उनकी 73वीं पुण्यतिथि पर जानते हैं, उनसे जुडे़ कुछ ऐसे ही पहलुओं को...

इंडियन एंबुलेंस कोर के सदस्यों के साथ महात्मा गांधी।
इंडियन एंबुलेंस कोर के सदस्यों के साथ महात्मा गांधी।
  • ब्रिटिश साम्राज्य और दो स्वतंत्र अफ्रीकी राज्यों के बीच हुए बोअर युद्ध में गांधी ने इंडियन एंबुलेंस कोर बनाई।
  • गांधी इस स्वैच्छिक कोर के जरिए भारतीयों को बराबर का दर्जा देने के लिए ब्रिटेन को मजबूर करना चाहते थे।
  • गांधी इसमें वारंट ऑफिसर थे। यह कोर युद्ध क्षेत्र से बाहर लाए गए घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाती थी।
  • फरवरी 1900 में ज्यादा ब्रिटिश फौजों के आने के बाद इस कोर को समाप्त कर दिया गया।
इटैलियन आर्टिस्ट फैब्रिजियो बिरम्बेली की इस पेंटिग में फुटबॉल ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट है।
इटैलियन आर्टिस्ट फैब्रिजियो बिरम्बेली की इस पेंटिग में फुटबॉल ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट है।
  • गांधी ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के डरबन, प्रिटोरिया और जोहानसबर्ग में तीन फुटबॉल क्लब बनाए। इन तीनों फुटबॉल क्लबों को पैसिव रेसिस्टर्स सॉकर क्लब कहा जाता था। इनके जरिए दक्षिण अफ्रीका के अश्वेत भी खेलों का हिस्सा बन सके।
  • गांधी फुटबॉल मैच के दौरान जमा दर्शकों के बीच नस्लवाद के खिलाफ पर्चे बांटा करते थे।
दक्षिण अफ्रीका में पैसिव रेसिस्टर्स सॉकर क्लब टीम के साथ युवा महात्मा गांधी।
दक्षिण अफ्रीका में पैसिव रेसिस्टर्स सॉकर क्लब टीम के साथ युवा महात्मा गांधी।
  • दक्षिण अफ्रीका में अश्वेतों की पहली फुटबॉल एसोसिएशन ट्रांसवाल इंडियन फुटबॉल एसोसिएशन बनाने में गांधी की भूमिका थी।
  • क्लिप रिवर डिस्ट्रिक्ट इंडियन फुटबॉल एसोसिएशन और एसोसिएशन ऑफ हिंदू फुटबॉल भी गांधी ने बनवाए थे।
  • डरबन में गांधी की बसाई फीनिक्स बस्ती और जोहानसबर्ग में उनके टॉलस्टॉय आश्रम के मैदानों में अश्वेतों के फुटबॉल मैच होते थे।
मैगजीन ने गांधी को नमक कानून के खिलाफ दांडी मार्च के लिए मैन ऑफ द ईयर चुना था।
मैगजीन ने गांधी को नमक कानून के खिलाफ दांडी मार्च के लिए मैन ऑफ द ईयर चुना था।
  • अमेरिका की टाइम मैगजीन ने 5 जून 1930 के एडिशन में महात्मा गांधी को मैन ऑफ द ईयर चुना था। गांधी अकेले भारतीय हैं, जो टाइम मैगजीन के मैन ऑफ द ईयर चुने गए। मैगजीन ने लिखा- ब्रिटिश साम्राज्य गांधी और जेल में बंद उनके 30 हजार समर्थकों से डरा हुआ है।
  • मैगजीन 1927 से मैन या वुमन ऑफ द ईयर चुन रही है।
रवींद्रनाथ टैगोर को 1913 में साहित्य का नोबेल मिला, वहीं महात्मा गांधी को पहली बार 1937 में शांति के नोबेल के लिए नामित किया गया।
रवींद्रनाथ टैगोर को 1913 में साहित्य का नोबेल मिला, वहीं महात्मा गांधी को पहली बार 1937 में शांति के नोबेल के लिए नामित किया गया।
  • नोबेल शांति पुरस्कार के लिए महात्मा गांधी को 1937, 1938, 1939, 1947 समेत पांच बार नामित किया गया।
  • अंतिम बार गांधी को उनकी हत्या से कुछ दिन पहले जनवरी 1948 में नोबेल के लिए नामित किया गया।
  • 1989 में दलाई लामा को नोबेल शांति पुरस्कार देते हुए नोबेल कमेटी के अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि यह गांधी की स्मृति में एक श्रद्धांजलि है।
आइंस्टीन ने अपने घर की पहली मंजिल के एक कमरे में गांधी की तस्वीर लगा रखी थी।
आइंस्टीन ने अपने घर की पहली मंजिल के एक कमरे में गांधी की तस्वीर लगा रखी थी।
  • महान वैज्ञानिक अल्बर्ट आइंस्टीन के कमरे में पहले वैज्ञानिक न्यूटन और जेम्स मैक्वेल की पोट्रेट लगी थीं।
  • दूसरे विश्वयुद्ध में भारी हिंसा देखने के बाद आइंस्टीन ने दो नई तस्वीरें टांग दीं। पहली मानवतावादी अल्बर्ट श्वाइटजर और दूसरी महात्मा गांधी की। तब आइंस्टीन ने कहा था, ‘समय आ गया है कि हम सफलता की तस्वीर की जगह सेवा की तस्वीर लगा दें’।
  • आइंस्टीन ने कहा था ‘आने वाली नस्लें मुश्किल से ही विश्वास करेंगी कि हाड़-मांस का कोई ऐसा व्यक्ति भी धरती पर चलता-फिरता था।
एप्पल के चर्चित थिंक डिफरेंट कैंपेन में इस्तेमाल की गांधी की गई तस्वीर। स्टीव जॉब्स का कहना था, 'इस समय इंसानों को गांधी जैसी समझ की सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत है।'
एप्पल के चर्चित थिंक डिफरेंट कैंपेन में इस्तेमाल की गांधी की गई तस्वीर। स्टीव जॉब्स का कहना था, 'इस समय इंसानों को गांधी जैसी समझ की सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत है।'
  • 1999 में टाइम मैगजीन से मैन या वुमेन ऑफ सेंचुरी पर पूछे एक सवाल पर एप्पल के को-फाउंडर स्टीव जॉब्स ने कहा, पर्सन ऑफ सेंचुरी के लिए महात्मा गांधी मेरी पसंद हैं।
  • स्टीव ने कहा कि महात्मा गांधी ने हमें मानव स्वभाव के विनाशकारी पहलू से बाहर निकलने का रास्ता दिखाया।
  • एप्पल ने अपने थिंक डिफरेंट कैंपेन में महात्मा गांधी की तस्वीर का इस्तेमाल किया।
  • 1985 में अपनी ही कंपनी से निकाले जाने के बाद स्टीव जॉब्स ने महात्मा गांधी से प्रभावित होकर गोल फ्रेम का चश्मा लगाना शुरू किया।
आम लोग भी खादी को अपना सकें इसलिए गांधी ने आधी धोती और चोगा अपना लिया।
आम लोग भी खादी को अपना सकें इसलिए गांधी ने आधी धोती और चोगा अपना लिया।
  • 1921 में मदुरै जाते हुए गांधी ने ट्रेन में देखा कि हर कोई विदेशी कपड़े में था। गांधी ने खादी पहनने को कहा तो जवाब मिला कि खादी बहुत महंगी है। जवाब में गांधी ने 22 सितंबर 1921 को मदुरै में पूरी धोती की जगह छोटी धोती और बनियान की जगह चोगा पहनने का फैसला किया। उन्होंने टोपी भी त्याग दी थी।
  • गांधी ने 1918 में पगड़ी पहनना छोड़ दिया। अहमदाबाद में एक मजदूर आंदोलन के दौरान गांधी ने कहा था कि जितना कपड़ा मेरी पगड़ी में लगता है, उससे चार मजदूरों का तन ढंक जाएगा।
गांधी बचपन में मां पुतली बाई के ज्यादा करीब थे। पिता करमचंद गांधी से उन्हें डर लगता था।
गांधी बचपन में मां पुतली बाई के ज्यादा करीब थे। पिता करमचंद गांधी से उन्हें डर लगता था।
  • महात्मा गांधी का पूरा नाम मोहनदास करमचंद गांधी था। रवींद्रनाथ टैगोर ने गांधी को महात्मा की उपाधि दी थी। चंपारण के एक किसान ने गांधी को बापू का नाम दिया था। नेताजी ने सिंगापुर से प्रसारित रेडियो संदेश में गांधी को राष्ट्रपिता कहा।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंत्राल में सुरक्षाबलों ने हिजबुल के तीन दहशतगर्दों को ढेर किया, इनमें एक पाकिस्तानी कमांडर के संपर्क में था - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser