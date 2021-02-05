पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ममता को कांग्रेस की नसीहत:अधीर रंजन बोले- तृणमूल नेता हमारी पार्टी में आ जाएं, अगर ममता माफी चाहती हैं तो सोचेंगे

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
अधीर रंजन ने कहा कि ममता विधानसभा चुनाव में अपनी जीत को लेकर विस्वस्त नहीं हैं। वे अपना आधार खो चुकी हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
अधीर रंजन ने कहा कि ममता विधानसभा चुनाव में अपनी जीत को लेकर विस्वस्त नहीं हैं। वे अपना आधार खो चुकी हैं।

पश्चिम बंगाल में विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले बयानबाजी चरम पर है। इस बार असली लड़ाई भाजपा और तृणमूल कांग्रेस (TMC) के बीच दिख रही है। इस बीच लोकसभा में कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने TMC पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस, भाजपा को रोकने और तृणमूल को समर्थन देने के लिए वहां क्यों जाएगी? मेरा सुझाव है कि तृणमूल नेताओं को कांग्रेस में शामिल हो जाना चाहिए। अगर ममता बनर्जी माफी मांगना चाहती हैं तो हम विचार कर सकते हैं।

अधीर रंजन का बयान तृणमूल नेता तापस रॉय की टिपण्णी के बाद आया। तापस ने कहा था कि लेफ्ट-कांग्रेस गठबंधन भाजपा से लड़ने में सक्षम नहीं है। केवल ममता बनर्जी ही उनसे निपट सकती हैं। अधीर रंजन ने कहा कि ममता विधानसभा चुनाव में अपनी जीत को लेकर विस्वस्त नहीं हैं। वे अपना आधार खो चुकी हैं। वे डरी हुई हैं। इस बार लोग उन्हें स्वीकार नहीं करेंगे।

5 रुपए में मिलेगा गरीबों को भरपेट खाना
मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने 15 फरवरी को 'मां की रसोई' योजना शुरू की। इसके तहत सिर्फ 5 रुपए में गरीबों को दोपहर में भरपेट भोजन दिया जाएगा। मेन्यू में दाल-चावल और सब्जी के साथ एक अंडा शामिल है। स्कीम का नाम तृणमूल कांग्रेस के नारे मां, माटी और मानुष से लिया गया है। ममता ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार प्रति प्लेट 15 रुपए की सब्सिडी वहन करेगी।

जातियों को जोड़ने की जुगत में दोनों दल
बंगाल में SC-ST की आबादी राज्य की कुल आबादी का 28% है। वहीं, मटुआ कम्युनिटी की आबादी 17.4% है। ऐसे में दोनों दल इन जातियों को जोड़ने की जुगत में जुट गए हैं। बांकुड़ा, पश्चिम मिदनापुर, झारग्राम, पुरुलिया और बीरभूम में एससी-एसटी के प्रभाव वाले क्षेत्र हैं। 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव नतीजों को देखें तो यहां की 56 में से 35 सीटों पर भाजपा को बढ़त थी।

ममता सरकार का कार्यकाल मई के अंत में खत्म हो रहा है। 294 सीटों के लिए अप्रैल-मई में चुनाव संभावित हैं।

