ममता सरकार को झटका:विजयवर्गीय के साथ राजीब बनर्जी समेत TMC के 5 नेता दिल्ली पहुंचे; भाजपा ज्वॉइन कर सकते हैं

नई दिल्ली36 मिनट पहले
ममता सरकार में मंत्री रह चुके राजीब बनर्जी समेत TMC के 5 नेता पहले गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के बंगाल दौरे के दौरान भाजपा ज्वॉइन करने वाले थे। बाद में दिल्ली में बने हालात की वजह से शाह का दौरा रद्द हो गया था। - Dainik Bhaskar
ममता सरकार में मंत्री रह चुके राजीब बनर्जी समेत TMC के 5 नेता पहले गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के बंगाल दौरे के दौरान भाजपा ज्वॉइन करने वाले थे। बाद में दिल्ली में बने हालात की वजह से शाह का दौरा रद्द हो गया था।

पश्चिम बंगाल के पूर्व मंत्री राजीब बनर्जी समेत तृणमूल कांग्रेस के 5 नेता भाजपा ज्वॉइन कर सकते हैं। भाजपा के बंगाल प्रभारी कैलाश विजयवर्गीय और सांसद मुकुल रॉय के साथ ये नेता शनिवार को दिल्ली पहुंचे। राजीब के साथ विधायक बैशाली डालमिया, प्रबीर घोषाल और हावड़ा के पूर्व मेयर रतिन चक्रवर्ती भी दिल्ली पहुंचे हैं। माना जा रहा है कि पूर्व विधायक पार्थसारथी चट्‌टोपाध्याय भी उनके साथ हैं।

गृह मंत्री ने दिल्ली बुलाया : बनर्जी
राजीब ने एक बंगाली चैनल पर कहा कि तृणमूल से इस्तीफा देने के बाद मुझे भाजपा लीडरशिप की ओर कॉल आया। अमित शाह जी ने मुझे दिल्ली आने को कहा। अगर मुझे आश्वासन दिया जाता है कि राज्य के विकास में कोई कोताही नहीं बरती जाएगी, तो ही मैं भाजपा ज्वाइन करुंगा।

राजीब बनर्जी ने तृणमूल से नाता तोड़ा
राजीब ने शुक्रवार को ही तृणमूल कांग्रेस से किनारा कर लिया था। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी को अपना इस्तीफा भी सौंप दिया था। 22 जनवरी को उन्होंने वन मंत्री का पद भी छोड़ दिया था। राजीब हावड़ा जिले के डोमजूर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से विधायक थे।

प्रबीर घोषाल का भी इस्तीफा
26 जनवरी को उत्तरपाड़ा के TMC विधायक प्रबीर घोषाल ने हुगली जिले की कोर कमेटी और प्रवक्ता पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था। प्रबीर पिछले कई दिनों से पार्टी के कामकाज के तरीकों पर सवाल उठा रहे थे। प्रबीर उत्तरपाड़ा से विधायक हैं।

बैशाली को पार्टी ने निकाला
इससे पहले 22 जनवरी को TMC ने विधायक बैशाली डालमिया को बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया था। उन पर TMC ने पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल होने का आरोप लगाया था। बैशाली बल्ली विधानसभा सीट से विधायक हैं। उन्होंने हाल ही में कहा था कि पार्टी में ईमानदार और कर्मठ लोगों की कोई जगह नहीं है।

एक महीने में कितने मंत्रियों ने पद छोड़ा?
बीते एक महीने में ममता सरकार के 3 मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा दे चुके हैं। दिसंबर में ममता के खास रहे शुभेंदु अधिकारी ने मंत्री पद छोड़ा था। 5 जनवरी को लक्ष्मी रतन शुक्ला ने खेल और युवा मामलों के मंत्री पद से और 22 जनवरी को वन मंत्री राजीब बनर्जी ने रिजाइन कर दिया।

दिसंबर में 10 विधायक भी भाजपा के पाले में आए थे
19 दिसंबर को शुभेंदु के साथ ही सांसद सुनील मंडल, पूर्व सांसद दशरथ तिर्की और 10 विधायकों ने भाजपा ज्वॉइन की थी। इनमें 5 विधायक तृणमूल के ही थे।

30 मई को खत्म हो रहा सरकार का टेन्योर
ममता बनर्जी सरकार का कार्यकाल 30 मई को खत्म हो रहा है। लिहाजा अप्रैल-मई में ही विधानसभा की 294 सीटों के लिए चुनाव करा लिए जाएंगे।

