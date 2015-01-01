पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ममता को एक और झटका:TMC विधायक जितेंद्र तिवारी ने आसनसोल म्यूनिसिपल कॉर्पोरेशन से इस्तीफा दिया, बागी नेता शुभेंदु की तारीफ की

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तृणमूल कांग्रेस विधायक जितेंद्र तिवारी ने गुरुवार को बोर्ड ऑफ एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन के चेयरमैन पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया।

पश्चिम बंगाल में विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले तृणमूल कांग्रेस को एक और झटका लगा हैं। एक दिन पहले ममता सरकार पर केंद्र के फंड को रोकने का आरोप लगाने वाले तृणमूल कांग्रेस विधायक जितेंद्र तिवारी ने गुरुवार को आसनसोल म्यूनिसिपल कॉर्पोरेशन से इस्तीफा दे दिया। पांडेबेश्वर से विधायक तिवारी ने बुधवार को पार्टी छोड़ चुके नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी से मुलाकात भी की थी। उन्होंने अधिकारी को ममता बनर्जी के बाद पार्टी का सबसे अहम नेता बताया।

शुक्रवार को ममता से मिल सकते हैं
उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने आसनसोल म्यूनिसिपल कॉर्पोरेशन के बोर्ड ऑफ एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन के चेयरमैन पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। अगर मुझे काम ही नहीं करने दिया जाएगा, तो मैं इस पोस्ट का क्या करूंगा। इसलिए मैंने पद ही छोड़ दिया है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, वे शुक्रवार को मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी से मुलाकात कर सकते हैं।

बीते दिन शुभेंदु से की थी मुलाकात
इससे पहले मदभेदों की वजह से उन्होंने पार्टी लीडरशिप की मीटिंग से किनारा कर लिया था। इस बीच उन्होंने सरकार और पार्टी से इस्तीफा देने वाले शुभेंदु अधिकारी से मुलाकात की थी। यह मुलाकात TMC सांसद सुनील मंडल के आवास पर हुई थी।

मंत्री को खत भी लिखा था
पांडेबेश्वर से विधायक तिवारी ने कुछ दिन पहले नगरपालिका मामलों के मंत्री फिरहाद हकीम को खत लिखा था। इसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि आसनसोल नगर निगम को 2,000 करोड़ रुपए के केंद्रीय फंड से वंचित किया गया है क्योंकि राज्य सरकार स्मार्ट सिटी परियोजना में जिले के चयन में रोड़े अटकाने की कोशिश कर रही है। उन्होंने हाल ही में आसनसोल के एक कॉलेज के गवर्नर के पद से भी इस्तीफा दे दिया था।

