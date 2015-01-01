पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Mamata Banerjee Party MLA | Mamata Banerjee TMC Party MLA Suvendu Adhikari Resigns Before West Bengal Elections

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ममता के खास ने छोड़ा साथ:शाह के बंगाल दौरे से पहले TMC विधायक सुवेंदु का इस्तीफा, भाजपा ने कहा- आना चाहें तो स्वागत है

कोलकाता31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
परिवहन मंत्री सुवेंदु अधिकारी ने पिछले महीने ही मंत्रिमंडल से भी इस्तीफा दे दिया था। बुधवार को वह विधानसभा पहुंचे।

पश्चिम बंगाल में विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले तृणमूल कांग्रेस के नेता पार्टी छोड़ने लगे हैं। इनमें नया नाम बगावती तेवर दिखा रहे विधायक सुवेंदु अधिकारी का है। उन्होंने बुधवार को असेंबली सेक्रेटरी को अपना इस्तीफा सौंप दिया। सुवेंदु पूर्व मिदनापुर की नंदीग्राम सीट से विधायक हैं। उन्होंने पिछले महीने ही मंत्रिमंडल से भी इस्तीफा दे दिया था।

सुवेंदु कुछ समय से पार्टी की लीडरशिप से दूरी बनाकर चल रहे थे। सुवेंदु पार्टी अध्यक्ष और मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी के खास माने जाते हैं इसलिए सुवेंदु का जाना पार्टी के साथ ममता के लिए भी झटका है। 19 दिसंबर को गृह मंत्री अमित शाह बंगाल दौरे पर जाएंगे। ऐसी अटकलें हैं कि इसी दौरान सुवेंदु भाजपा जॉइन कर सकते हैं। पार्टी के नेता भी उनके स्वागत की बातें कह रहे हैं।

BJP के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बोले- यह तो होना ही था

सुवेंदु के कद का अंदाजा इस बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि उनके इस्तीफे की खबर सामने आने के बाद प्रदेश में भाजपा के बड़े नेता उनके स्वागत की बातें करने लगे। पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष ने कहा कि यह तो होना ही था। कई विधायक पहले भी TMC छोड़कर भाजपा में शामिल हो चुके हैं। TMC में लोकतंत्र या कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं का सम्मान नहीं है। जो लोग बंगाल में बदलाव या डेवलपमेंट चाहते हैं वे हमारे साथ आ रहे हैं।

वहीं, उपाध्यक्ष मुकुल रॉय ने कहा कि जिस दिन सुवेंदु अधिकारी ने मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा दिया था, मैंने कह दिया था कि अगर वह TMC छोड़ देंगे तो उनका स्वागत करते हुए मुझे खुशी होगी। आज उन्होंने विधानसभा की सदस्यता से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। मैं उनके फैसले का स्वागत करता हूं। उन्होंने कहा कि तृणमूल कांग्रेस ताश के पत्तों की तरह ढह रही है। पार्टी से हर रोज कोई न कोई हमारी पार्टी में शामिल हो रहा है।

सुवेंदु के परिवार का 80 से ज्यादा सीटों पर असर

सुवेंदु अधिकारी मिदनापुर जिले के बड़े नेता माने जाते हैं। उनका परिवार कई साल से सियासत में है। सुवेंदु के पिता कांग्रेस से विधायक और सांसद रह चुके हैं। वे UPA सरकार में ग्रामीण विकास राज्य मंत्री थे और अभी तृणमूल कांग्रेस से सांसद हैं। सुवेंदु खुद लगातार विधायक और सांसद का चुनाव जीतते आ रहे हैं।

पहली बार उन्होंने 2006 में विधानसभा चुनाव जीता था। इसके बाद 2009 में लोकसभा चुनाव जीते। 2014 में भी अपनी सीट पर कब्जा जमाया। 2016 में उन्होंने विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ा और जीतकर परिवहन मंत्री बने। सुवेंदु के एक भाई सांसद और दूसरे नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष हैं। इस परिवार का छह जिलों की 80 से ज्यादा सीटों पर असर है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसेंसेक्स 46,666 और निफ्टी 13,682 के रिकॉर्ड हाई पर बंद, BSE का मार्केट कैप भी पहली बार 185 लाख करोड़ के पार - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें