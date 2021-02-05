पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी मोड में सरकारें:बंगाल में केंद्र और तृणमूल का नेताजी पर दांव, तमिलनाडु में अन्नाद्रमुक ने 16 लाख किसानों का कर्ज माफ किया

9 मिनट पहले
23 जनवरी को नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी एक ही मंच पर थे। ममता जब भाषण देने आईं तो जय श्री राम के नारे लगने लगे। वे नाराज हो गईं और कार्यक्रम बीच में ही छोड़कर चली गईं। - Dainik Bhaskar
23 जनवरी को नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी एक ही मंच पर थे। ममता जब भाषण देने आईं तो जय श्री राम के नारे लगने लगे। वे नाराज हो गईं और कार्यक्रम बीच में ही छोड़कर चली गईं।

इस साल अप्रैल-मई के बीच पश्चिम बंगाल, असम, तमिलनाडु, केरल और पुडुचेरी में विधानसभा चुनाव होने हैं। यहां की सरकारों के साथ-साथ केंद्र सरकार भी चुनावी मोड में आ चुकी है। बंगाल में ममता की तृणमूल सरकार और केंद्र की मोदी सरकार ने नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस पर दांव चला है तो तमिलनाडु में अन्नाद्रमुक ने 16 लाख से ज्यादा किसानों का कर्ज माफ करने का ऐलान किया है। जिन राज्यों में चुनाव होने हैं, उनका कार्यकाल मई-जून के बीच पूरा होने वाला है। जानिए किन घोषणाओं के जरिए सरकारें जनादेश को अपनी तरफ मोड़ने की कोशिश कर रही हैं...

नेताजी के नाम पर केंद्र की प्रमुख घोषणाएं

  • देश के 383 स्कूलों और 680 हॉस्टलों का नाम नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस रेजिडेंशियल स्कूल : केंद्र सरकार ने देश के 383 रिहायशी स्कूलों और 680 हॉस्टलों का नाम बदल कर नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस रेजिडेंशियल स्कूल रखने का निर्णय लिया है। यह सभी स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्रालय की समग्र शिक्षा योजना के तहत चलते हैं।
  • छात्रों को रक्षा संस्थानों में इंटर्नशिप करने का मौका: शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने नेताजी के नाम पर पांच विश्वविद्यालयों में पीठ बनाने की पेशकश की है। मंत्रालय छात्रों को सैन्य प्रशिक्षण दिलाने की योजना पर भी काम कर रही है। फिलहाल इसको लेकर छह महीने का एक क्रेडिट बेस्ड प्रोग्राम तैयार कराया जा रहा है, जिसमें सभी छात्रों को रक्षा संस्थानों या फिर अन्य सुरक्षा बलों के साथ जुड़कर इंटर्नशिप करने का मौका दिया जाएगा। वहीं विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (यूजीसी) ने भी उनके जीवन और कालखंड पर ऑनलाइन अध्ययन सामग्री तैयार करने का फैसला किया है।
  • जिस ट्रेन से नेताजी अंग्रेजों को चकमा देकर भागे उसका नाम नेताजी एक्सप्रेस: रेल मंत्रालय ने कालका मेल का नाम नेताजी एक्सप्रेस रखा है। हावड़ा-कालका मेल वर्तमान में चलने वाली सबसे पुरानी ट्रेनों में से एक है। एक जनवरी 1866 को कालका मेल पहली बार चली थी और यह 150 वर्षों से अधिक समय से देश की सेवा में है। उस वक्त इस ट्रेन का नाम 63 अप हावड़ा पेशावर एक्सप्रेस था। 18 जनवरी 1941 को अंग्रेजों को चकमा देकर नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस इसी ट्रेन पर धनबाद जिले के गोमो जंक्शन से सवार होकर निकले थे।

ममता सरकार का ऐलान- नेताजी के नाम से होगी नई बटालियन
बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने शुक्रवार को कोलकाता पुलिस में नेताजी के नाम से नई बटालियन बनाने की घोषणा की। इसका नाम नेताजी बटालियन होगा। इससे पहले नेताजी की 125वीं जयंती पर केंद्र सरकार ने पराक्रम दिवस मनाया था। इसमें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भी शामिल हुए थे। कार्यक्रम में जय श्रीराम के नारेबाजी को लेकर ममता बनर्जी अपना भाषण बीच में ही खत्म कर कार्यक्रम से चली गई थीं।

तमिलनाडु: किसानों का 12,110 रुपए का कर्ज माफ
तमिलनाडु की अन्नाद्रमुक (AIADMK) सरकार ने शुक्रवार को सहकारी बैंकों से लिया गया किसानों का 12110 रुपए का कर्ज माफ कर दिया है। विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले AIADMK सरकार का यह बड़ा दांव माना जा रहा है, क्योंकि इससे 16.43 लाख किसानों को सीधा फायदा होगा। विधानसभा में मुख्यमंत्री के पलानीस्वामी ने योजना तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू करने की घोषणा की।

तमिलनाडु के CM पलानीसामी (बाएं से दूसरे) तिरुवरुर जिले में खराब हुई फसल को लेकर किसानों से बातचीत करते हुए। (फाइल फोटो)
