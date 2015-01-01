पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  National
  West Bengal| Mamta Minister Subrata Mukherjee Claimed Attack On Nadda Convoy A BJP Conspiracy.

ममता सरकार की दलील:बंगाल के मंत्री सुब्रतो मुखर्जी का दावा- जेपी नड्डा के काफिले पर हमले की साजिश BJP ने ही रची थी

कोलकाता34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ममता बनर्जी के साथ उनके करीबी मंत्री सुब्रतो मुखर्जी। (फाइल)

पश्चिम बंगाल में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा के काफिले पर हमले का मामला तूल पकड़ता जा रहा है। राज्य की ममता बनर्जी सरकार में मंत्री सुब्रतो बनर्जी ने भाजपा पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। मुखर्जी ने शनिवार रातकहा- नड्डा के काफिले पर हमले की साजिश भाजपा नेताओं ने ही रची थी। अगर भाजपा राज्य में अगला चुनाव नहीं जीत पाई तो वह ममता की हत्या की साजिश भी रच सकती है।

गुरुवार को नड्डा के काफिले पर पश्चिम बंगाल के डायमंड हार्बर में पथराव किया गया था। इसमें पश्चिम बंगाल प्रभारी कैलाश विजयवर्गीय समेत कुछ नेता घायल हो गए थे। पथराव का आरोप तृणमूल कांग्रेस (TMC) समर्थकों पर लगा था। टीएमसी ने आरोप खारिज कर दिए थे।

साजिशों के सहारे भाजपा
भांगर शहर में एक रैली के दौरान सुब्रतो ने भाजपा पर बेहद गंभीर आरोप लगाए। कहा- इसमें कोई दो राय नहीं हो सकती कि भाजपा राज्य में हिंसा फैलाना चाहती है। नड्डा के काफिले पर पिछले दिनों जो हमला हुआ, उसकी साजिश भाजपा ने ही रची थी। इतना ही नहीं अगर भाजपा अगला चुनाव नहीं जीत पाती तो वो ममता की हत्या की साजिश भी रच सकती है। सुब्रतो ने आगे कहा- भाजपा चुनाव नहीं जीती तो कुछ लोगों को सीक्रेट तरीके से राज्य में भेजा सकती है और उनके जरिए ममता बनर्जी की हत्या की साजिश रच सकती है।

तो मैं सियासत छोड़ दूंगा
सुब्रतो ने आगे कहा- मैं पूरी जिम्मेदारी के साथ भाजपा पर आरोप लगा रहा हूं। इनकी जांच कराई जाए। अगर ये गलत साबित होते हैं तो मैं वादा करता हूं कि मैं राजनीति ही छोड़ दूंगा।

नड्डा पर हमले से शुरू हुआ टकराव
पश्चिम बंगाल दौरे पर गए भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा के काफिले पर बीते गुरुवार को पथराव किया गया था। इसमें पश्चिम बंगाल प्रभारी कैलाश विजयवर्गीय समेत कुछ नेता घायल हो गए थे। पथराव का आरोप तृणमूल कांग्रेस (TMC) समर्थकों पर लगा था। पथराव उस वक्त हुआ, जब नड्डा कोलकाता से 24 परगना जिले के डायमंड हार्बर शहर जा रहे थे। डायमंड हार्बर ममता के भतीजे अभिषेक बनर्जी का संसदीय इलाका है। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने नड्डा के काफिले का रास्ता रोकने की कोशिश की थी।

ममता ने कहा था- कभी चड्ढा, कभी नड्डा नौटंकी करवाते हैं
नड्डा पर हमले के बाद ममता बनर्जी ने कहा था- यहां कभी गृह मंत्री होते हैं, तो कभी चड्ढा, नड्डा, फड्डा और भड्ढा। जब उन्हें ऑडियंस नहीं मिलती, तो वे अपने कार्यकर्ताओं से ऐसी नौटंकियां करवाते हैं।
ममता के बयान पर पलटवार करते हुए नड्डा ने कहा था, 'मुझे बताया गया कि उन्होंने मेरे बारे में बहुत सारी संज्ञाएं दी हैं। यह उनके संस्कारों के बारे में बताता है। यह बंगाल का कल्चर नहीं है। हमारे प्रधानमंत्री कहते हैं कि बंगाल की भाषा सुंदर है, बंगाल की संस्कृति सबसे सुंदर है। ममता जी जिस शब्दावली का इस्तेमाल करती हैं, वह बताता है कि उन्होंने बंगाल को समझा ही नहीं है। बंगाल हम सभी का है।'

