पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Army Chief MM Naravane Nepal Visit Update | Indian Army Chief General Naravane To Begin 3 Day Nepal Visit Today

भारत-नेपाल के रिश्ते सुधरेंगे:आर्मी चीफ एम एम नरवणे आज से 3 दिन के नेपाल दौरे पर, सीमा विवाद के बाद पहला दौरा

नई दिल्ली/काठमांडूएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
50 साल पुरानी परंपरा के तहत नरवणे को नेपाल की आर्मी के ऑनरेरी जनरल की रैंक दी जाएगी।- फाइल फोटो।

सेना प्रमुख जनरल एम एम नरवणे आज से 3 दिन की नेपाल यात्रा पर हैं। नेपाल के आर्मी चीफ पूर्ण चंद्र थापा ने नरवणे को न्यौता दिया था। नेपाल से सीमा विवाद के बाद यह नरवणे का पहला दौरा है। आर्मी चीफ गुरुवार को काठमांडू में होने वाले कार्यक्रम में भारत की तरफ से नेपाल को मेडिकल सहायता देंगे। इसमें दवाएं और मेडिकल उपकरण शामिल हैं।

नेपाल में भारत के सीनियर अफसर ने बताया कि कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए मेडिकल सहायता नेपाल के लिए अहमियत रखती है। महामारी के दौर में भारत लगातार पड़ोसी देशों की मदद कर रहा है।

नरवणे को नेपाली आर्मी के ऑनरेरी जनरल की रैंक दी जाएगी
गुरुवार को नेपाल आर्मी हेडक्वार्टर पर होने वाले प्रोग्राम में जनरल नरवणे को नेपाली आर्मी के ऑनरेरी जनरल की रैंक दी जाएगी। यह 1950 से चली आ रही 70 साल पुरानी परंपरा है। इसके तहत दोनों देश एक दूसरे के सैन्य प्रमुखों को ऑनरेरी रैंक देते हैं। नरवणे नेपाल के आर्मी पवेलियन में शहीद स्मारक पर श्रद्धांजलि देंगे। नरवणे की नेपाली आर्मी चीफ के साथ मीटिंग भी होगी।

नरवणे शिवपुरी में आर्मी कमांड और स्टाफ कॉलेज में स्टूडेंट्स को भी संबोधित करेंगे। नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री के पी शर्मा ओली से भी मुलाकात करेंगे। नेपाल जाने से पहले नरवणे ने कहा कि इस दौरे से दोनों देशों के रिश्ते मजबूत होंगे।

नरवणे के बयान से नेपाल नाराज था
नेपाल और भारत के बीच इस साल मई से ही तनाव है। ऐसे में जनरल नरवणे का नेपाल दौरा बेहद अहम माना जा रहा है। नरवणे ने मई में कहा था कि नेपाल किसी दूसरे देश की शह पर सीमा विवाद का मुद्दा उठा रहा है। लिपुलेख से मानसरोवर के बीच बनाई गई भारतीय सड़क पर सवाल खड़े कर रहा है। उन्होंने चीन का नाम नहीं लिया था, लेकिन नेपाल ने उनके इस बयान पर नाराजगी जाहिर की थी। नेपाल ने नरवणे के बयान को अपमानजनक बताया था।

विवाद कैसे शुरू हुआ?
भारत ने अपना नया नक्शा 2 नवम्बर 2019 को जारी किया था। इस पर नेपाल ने आपत्ति जताई थी और कालापानी, लिंपियाधुरा और लिपुलेख इलाके को अपना इलाका बताया था। इस साल 18 मई को नेपाल ने इन तीनों इलाकों को शामिल करते हुए अपना नया नक्शा जारी कर दिया। इस नक्शे को अपनी संसद के दोनों सदनों में पास कराया। इसके बाद दोनों देशों के बीच तनाव बढ़ गया। मई-जून में नेपाल ने भारत से सटी सीमाओं पर सैनिक बढ़ा दिए। बिहार में भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर नेपाली सैनिकों ने कुछ भारतीयों पर फायरिंग भी की थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडेमोक्रेट्स को 225 और रिपब्लिकंस को 213 इलेक्टोरल वोट्स; ट्रम्प की फ्लोरिडा में जीत तय, एरिजोना में बाइडेन आगे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें