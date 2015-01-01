पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Manoj Sinha Said, Kashmiri Neutralized By The Absurd Words Of Those Who Wanted The Return Of Article 370; Give Employment To 80% Youth In 5 Years

भास्कर इंटरव्यू:मनोज सिन्हा बोले, आर्टिकल 370 की वापसी चाहने वालों की बेतुकी बातों से कश्मीरी बेअसर; 5 साल में 80% युवाओं को रोजगार दे देंगे

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहलेलेखक: मुकेश कौशिक
मनोज सिन्हा ने कहा, अब तक पढ़े-लिखे लोगों का बड़ा तबका सरकारी नौकरी पर निर्भर था। हमने उन्हें स्व रोजगार के लिए प्रेरित किया है। (फाइल फोटो)

जम्मू कश्मीर के उप राज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने आर्टिकल 370 की वापसी का सपना दिखाने वाले नेताओं को कड़ा संदेश दिया है। भास्कर से विशेष बातचीत में उन्होंने फारूक अब्दुल्ला और महबूबा मुफ्ती का नाम लिए बगैर कहा कि ये नेता संवैधानिक पदों पर रह चुके हैं। उन्हें बयानों में मर्यादा का ख्याल रखना चाहिए।

सिन्हा ने यह साक्षात्कार ऐसे समय दिया है, जब राज्य में जिला विकास परिषद के चुनाव होने वाले हैं। पाक परस्त तत्वों ने आतंकी गतिविधियां बढ़ा दी हैं। वहीं गुपकार अलायंस का मुद्दा भी गर्माया है।

  • देश 26 नवंबर को संविधान दिवस मनाने जा रहा है? जम्मू कश्मीर का क्या संदेश है?

जम्मू कश्मीर का एक ही संदेश है, जो संविधान सभा में डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर ने कहा था- हमें खून के आखिरी कतरे तक देश की रक्षा, आन-बान के लिए दृढ़ संकल्पित रहना है।

  • कुछ तत्व अब भी कश्मीर के लोगों को अनुच्छेद 370 की वापसी का सपना दिखा रहे हैं?

सिर्फ हिंदुस्तान में ही लोगों को कुछ भी बोलने की आजादी है। संवैधानिक पदों पर रह चुके लोगों को अपने वक्तव्यों में मर्यादा का ध्यान रखना चाहिए। वे इसी मुद्दे पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट भी गए हैं। क्या उन्हें फैसले का इंतजार नहीं करना चाहिए? जनता को उनकी इन बेतुकी बातों से कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता।

  • आतंकी घुसपैठ से पाक बाज नहीं आ रहा। इसे नाकाम करने में कितनी सफलता मिल रही है?

मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया जा रहा है। आतंक के रहनुमा पड़ोसी देश के नापाक मंसूबों को हम कभी कामयाब नहीं होने देंगे। पड़ोसी मुल्क नहीं चाहता कि यहां लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रिया बहाल हो, इसलिए वह आतंक फैला रहा है। ग्रास रूट डेमोक्रेसी की प्रक्रिया को नुकसान पहुंचाने और 26/11 जैसी साजिश दोहराने के उसके मंसूबों को सुरक्षा बलों ने हाल ही में नाकाम किया है। सीमा पार से घुसपैठ पर भी हमने काफी हद तक काबू पा लिया है।

  • कश्मीरी युवाओं को रोजगार के अवसर उपलब्ध कराने के लिए क्या योजना है?

अब तक पढ़े-लिखे लोगों का बड़ा तबका सरकारी नौकरी पर निर्भर था। हमने उन्हें स्व रोजगार के लिए प्रेरित किया है। बैक टू विलेज कार्यक्रम सेे पहले निर्णय लिया कि हर पंचायत से दो लड़के-लड़कियों को स्व रोजगार के लिए चुनेंगे। आज प्रदेश में डेढ़ माह में 12 हजार से ज्यादा युवा उद्यमी तैयार कर दिए हैं।

अगले पांच साल में 80% युवाओं को रोजगार के अवसर उपलब्ध कराएंगे। हम इंडस्ट्रियल पॉलिसी भी ला रहे हैं। इससे 30 हजार करोड़ रुपए का निवेश आएगा। यूथ स्किलिंग कार्यक्रम भी शुरू कर रहे हैं। टाटा समूह के दो सेंटर तैयार होने वाले हैं।

  • डोमिसाइल पॉलिसी को लेकर चिंताएं जाहिर की गईं। ये किस हद तक जायज हैं? क्या समाधान किया जा रहा है?

गृह मंत्री ने खुद साफ कर दिया था कि पॉलिसी से कोई डेमोग्राफिक परिवर्तन नहीं होगा, बल्कि 70 सालों से वंचित और हाशिये पर जी रहे लोगों जैसे पश्चिम पाकिस्तान के शरणार्थी, वाल्मीकि समाज, महिलाओं और गोरखा समाज के लोगों को उनके अधिकार दिए जाएंगे। मैं आश्वस्त करना चाहता हूं कि कोई डेमोग्राफिक परिवर्तन न हुआ है, न होगा।

  • जम्मू कश्मीर को केंद्र शासित बनाते वक्त गृह मंत्री ने वादा किया था कि राज्य का दर्जा बहाल किया जाएगा?

गृह मंत्री ने जो वक्तव्य संसद के पटल पर रखा है, वह हकीकत में अवश्य तब्दील होगा।

  • कश्मीरी महिलाओं की राजनीति में भागीदारी कैसे बढ़ाएंगे?

प्राचीन समय से कश्मीर में महिला सशक्तिकरण पर बल दिया गया है। पाकिस्तानी कबाइलियों के मुकाबले के लिए देश की पहली महिला गुरिल्ला फोर्स जम्मू कश्मीर में बनी थी। हां, राजनीतिक कारणों से उन्हें उनके अधिकारों से वंचित रखा गया, लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं है।

देश के अन्य हिस्सों के मुकाबले यहां राजनीति में महिलाओं की भागीदारी ज्यादा है। राजौरी जिले में ही 19 ब्लॉक डेवलपमेंट काउंसिल चेयरपर्सन्स में 9 महिलाएं हैं। 111 महिला सरपंच हैं और 360 महिला पंच हैं। इसलिए ग्रास रूट डेमोक्रेसी में यहां महिलाओं की भागीदारी जबर्दस्त है।

