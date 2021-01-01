पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आतंक पर सख्ती:सरकार ने संसद में बताया- जम्मू-कश्मीर में 2019 के मुकाबले 2020 में आतंकी घटनाओं में 50% की कमी, सीजफायर वॉयलेशन बढ़ा

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
जम्मू-कश्मीर में सेना की सख्ती की वजह से आतंकी घटनाओं में कमी आई है। सरकार ने मंगलवार (2 फरवरी) को संसद में बताया कि 2019 के मुकाबले 2020 में आतंकी घटनाओं में 50% से ज्यादा की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। 2019 में 594 आतंकी घटनाएं हुईं थीं, जिनमें 39 नागरिकों की जान गई थी और 80 जवान शहीद हुए थे। वहीं, 2020 में यह आंकड़ा घटकर 244 रह गया। इस दौरान 37 नागरिकों की मौत हुई और 62 जवान शहीद हुए।

दूसरी ओर, बॉर्डर पर पाकिस्तान की ओर से किए गए सीजफायर वॉयलेशन के मामले लगातार बढ़े हैं। 2019 में पाकिस्तान ने 3479 बार सीजफायर का उल्लंघन किया। वहीं, 2020 में 5133 बार संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन किया गया।

पिछले साल 221 आतंकी मारे गए
सरकार ने बताया कि जम्मू-कश्मीर में पिछले साल 221 आतंकियों को मार गिराया गया। इससे पहले 2019 में सुरक्षा बलों ने 157 और 2018 में 257 आतंकियों को ढेर किया था। यह आंकड़ा पिछले 3 साल में सबसे ज्यादा है।

2018 में सबसे ज्यादा आतंकी घटनाएं
जम्मू-कश्मीर में पिछले 3 साल में सबसे ज्यादा 614 आतंकी घटनाएं हुईं। इस दौरान 39 नागरिकों की मौत हुई और 63 लोग घायल हुए। इस दौरान सुरक्षा बलों के 91 जवान शहीद हुए और 238 जवान घायल हुए।

पिछले साल सबसे ज्यादा सीजफायर वॉयलेशन
पिछले 3 सालों में पाकिस्तान की ओर से बॉर्डर पर सबसे ज्यादा फायरिंग 2020 में की गई। इसमें 22 नागरिकों की मौत हुई और 71 घायल हुए। इस दौरान 24 जवान शहीद हुए और 126 घायल हुए। 2019 में सीजफायर वॉयलेशन में 18 लोग मारे गए और 127 घायल हुए। इस दौरान 19 जवान शहीद हुए और 122 जवान घायल हुए।

वहीं, 2018 में 2140 बार पाकिस्तान ने संघर्ष विराम तोड़ा। इसमें 30 नागरिकों की मौत हुई और 143 नागरिक घायल हुए। इस दौरान 29 जवान शहीद हुए और 116 जवान घायल हुए।

