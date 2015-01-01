पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Narendra Modi Govt Vs Mamata Banerjee Over West Bengal 3 IPS Officers Transferred

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

केंद्र सरकार vs TMC:MHA ने पश्चिम बंगाल में तैनात 3 IPS ऑफिसर्स का तबादला किया, ममता बोलीं- यह असंवैधानिक

कोलकाता34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पश्चिम बंगाल में तैनात 3 IPS अफसरों के डेपुटेशन के आदेश जारी किए जाने को मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने गलत बताया। (फाइल फोटो)

केंद्र सरकार ने पश्चिम बंगाल में तैनात 3 IPS अफसरों का तबादला कर दिया है। यूनियन मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ होम अफेयर्स (MHA) ने गुरुवार को उनके डेपुटेशन के आदेश जारी किए। केंद्र के इस कदम को राज्य की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने असंवैधानिक करार देते हुए इसे शक्तियों का गलत इस्तेमाल बताया।

रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, ऑफिसर भोलेनाथ पांडे को ब्यूरो ऑफ पुलिस रिसर्च और डेवलपमेंट, राजीव मिश्रा को इंडो-तिब्बत बॉर्डर पुलिस (ITBP) और प्रवीण त्रिपाठी को सशस्त्र सीमा बल भेजा गया है। गृह मंत्रालय ने राज्य सरकार ने तीनों अफसरों को जल्द से जल्द रिलीव करने को कहा है।

ममता ने साधा निशाना
ममता ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा, 'राज्य की विरोध के बावजूद केंद्र सरकार ने 3 अफसरों की सेंट्रल प्रतिनियुक्ति के आदेश दिए हैं। यह पूरी तरह से शक्तियों का गलत इस्तेमाल होने के साथ-साथ IPS कैडर नियम 1954 के इमरजेंसी प्रोविजन का दुरुपयोग है।'

उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र का यह कदम राज्य के अधिकार क्षेत्रों में दखल और पश्चिम बंगाल में तैनात अफसरों को डिमोरलाइज करने के लिए किया गया प्रयास है। यह फैसला खासकर चुनावों से पहले संघीय ढांचे के बुनियादी सिद्धांतों के खिलाफ है। यह असंवैधानिक और मंजूर करने लायक नहीं है।

उन्होंने लिखा, हम केंद्र द्वारा राज्य की मशीनरी को प्रॉक्सी द्वारा नियंत्रित करने के इस प्रयास कतई मंजूर नहीं करेंगे। पश्चिम बंगाल विस्तारवादी और अलोकतांत्रिक ताकतों के सामने घुटने टेकने वाला नहीं है।'

जेपी नड्डा की सुरक्षा में चूक होने पर कार्रवाई
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा पर पश्चिम बंगाल में हुए हमले के बाद होम मिनिस्ट्री ने राज्य में तैनात तीन IPS अफसरों को डेपुटेशन पर वापस बुला लिया था। नड्डा की सुरक्षा के जिम्मेदारी इन्हीं अफसरों पर थी। इस पर तृणमूल कांग्रेस के सांसद सौगात रॉय ने आपत्ति जताई थी।

उनका कहना था कि IAS/IPS अफसर संविधान के आर्टिकल 312 से शासित होते हैं। एक पद के लिए चुने जाने के बाद उन्हें स्टेट कैडर सौंपा जाता है। सेंट्रल गवर्नमेंट डेपुटेशन पर भेजे जाने वाले अधिकारियों के नाम मांग सकती है। यह स्टेट के ऊपर है कि वह उन्हें भेजे या नहीं।

शुभेंदु ने छोड़ी TMC
वहीं, विधानसभा से इस्तीफा देने के अगले दिन शुभेंदु अधिकारी ने गुरुवार को पार्टी की प्राइमरी मेंबरशिप भी छोड़ दी। शुभेंदु पूर्वी मिदनापुर की नंदीग्राम सीट से विधायक थे। उन्होंने पिछले महीने मंत्रिमंडल से भी इस्तीफा दे दिया था। शुभेंदु कुछ समय से पार्टी की लीडरशिप से दूरी बनाकर चल रहे थे। शुभेंदु का जाना पार्टी के साथ ममता के लिए भी झटका है। 19 दिसंबर को गृह मंत्री अमित शाह बंगाल दौरे पर जाएंगे। ऐसी अटकलें हैं कि इसी दौरान शुभेंदु भाजपा जॉइन कर सकते हैं। पार्टी के नेता भी उनके स्वागत की बातें कह रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंISRO ने 42वां कम्युनिकेशन सैटेलाइट लॉन्च किया, यह कोरोना काल में दूसरा और साल का आखिरी मिशन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें