पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Modi Goverment On Love Jihad | Love Jihad Law, PM Modi, Parliament Session 2021, Budget Session 2021, Home Ministry, HM Amit Shah, G Kishan Reddy

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लव जिहाद कानून:संसद में सरकार का बयान- इस पर केंद्रीय कानून बनाने की योजना नहीं, यह राज्य सरकारों का विषय

नई दिल्ली5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी ने संसद में बताया कि केंद्र सरकार ने लव जिहाद को लेकर कानून बनाने का फैसला राज्यों पर छोड़ा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी ने संसद में बताया कि केंद्र सरकार ने लव जिहाद को लेकर कानून बनाने का फैसला राज्यों पर छोड़ा है।

उत्तरप्रदेश और मध्यप्रदेश समेत देश के भाजपा शासित राज्य जहां लव जिहाद रोकने के लिए सख्त कानून बना रहे हैं, वहीं केंद्र सरकार ने ऐसे किसी भी कानून को लाने से इनकार किया है। केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी ने मंगलवार को संसद में बताया कि केंद्र सरकार ने लव जिहाद को लेकर कानून बनाने का फैसला राज्यों पर छोड़ा है।

विपक्ष की तरफ से लोकसभा सांसद मोहम्मद जावेद, टीएन प्रतापन, कुम्बाकुडी सुधाकरन, एंटो एंटनी और ए चेल्लाकुमार ने केंद्र सरकार से पूछा था कि क्या केंद्र सरकार जबरन धर्मांतरण और फिर शादी के मामले में देशभर के लिए कानून बनाने के पक्ष में है? अगर सरकार ऐसा करने जा रही है, तो इसकी तारीख सदन में बताई जाए। सवाल के दूसरे हिस्से में यह भी पूछा गया कि क्या केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से जबरन धर्मांतरण और शादी के सबूत जुटाए गए हैं? अगर सरकार ने ऐसा किया है तो इसकी जानकारी दी जाए।

मंत्री ने कहा- पुलिस राज्य का विषय, वही कार्रवाई करे
लोकसभा में केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी ने सवाल के लिखित जवाब में कहा कि अंतरधार्मिक शादियों पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए राष्ट्रव्यापी धर्मांतरण विरोधी कानून लाने की कोई योजना नहीं है। संविधान की सातवीं अनुसची के अनुसार लोक व्यवस्था और पुलिस राज्य के विषय हैं। ऐसे में धर्मांतरण से संबंधित अपराधों को रोकना, मामला दर्ज करना, जांच करना और मुकदमा चलाना बुनियादी रूप से राज्यों का अधिकार है।

मध्यप्रदेश और उत्तर प्रदेश में लागू हो चुका है कानून
मध्य प्रदेश और उत्तर प्रदेश में लव जिहाद कानून लागू हो चुके हैं। लव जिहाद कानून के तहत कई लोगों पर केस भी चल रहे हैं। इस कानून के तहत दोषियों को उम्रकैद और जुर्माने का कड़ा प्रावधान है। हरियाणा, असम और कर्नाटक सरकार ने भी जल्द ही ऐसे कानून बनाने की घोषणा की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचीनी स्टेट मीडिया ने सभी बिजनेसमैन की तारीफ की, लेकिन आर्टिकल में नहीं लिया जैक का नाम - टेक & ऑटो - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser