  Modi Will Celebrate Diwali Among The Jawans For The 7th Time Today, Said Burn A Lamp In The Name Of Veer Sons And Daughters

प्रधानमंत्री की दिवाली:मोदी आज 7वीं बार जवानों के बीच दिवाली मनाएंगे, बोले- एक दीया वीर बेटे-बेटियों के नाम से भी जलाएं

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
पिछले साल मोदी जवानों के बीच जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजौरी पहुंचे थे। -फाइल फोटो

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी इस बार भी जवानों के साथ दिवाली मनाएंगे। 2014 में प्रधानमंत्री बनने के बाद से मोदी उत्तराखंड, पंजाब, हिमाचल प्रदेश और जम्मू-कश्मीर में सैनिकों के साथ दिवाली मनाते रहे हैं। मोदी कहां जाकर जवानों के साथ दिवाली मनाएंगे, सुरक्षा कारणों से फिलहाल इसका खुलासा नहीं किया गया है।

जवानों को मोदी का संदेश
हमें अपने उन जांबाज सैनिकों को भी याद रखना है, जो इन त्योहारों पर भी सीमाओं पर डटे हैं। भारत माता की सेवा और सुरक्षा कर रहे हैं। हमें उनको याद करके ही अपने त्योहार मनाने हैं। हमें घर में एक दीया भारत माता के इन वीर बेटे-बेटियों के सम्मान में भी जलाना है। मैं अपने वीर जवानों से भी कहना चाहता हूं कि भले ही आप सीमा पर हैं, लेकिन पूरा देश आपके साथ है, आपके लिए कामना कर रहा है। मैं उन परिवारों को भी नमन करता हूं, जिनके बेटे-बेटियां आज सरहद पर हैं। हर वो व्यक्ति जो देश से जुड़ी किसी न किसी जिम्मेदारी की वजह से अपने घर पर नहीं है, अपने परिवार से दूर है, मैं हृदय से उनका आभार प्रकट करता हूं।

6 सालों में कहां मनाई दिवाली
2019: मोदी जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजौरी में नियंत्रण रेखा (LoC) पर तैनात जवानों के साथ दिवाली मनाने के लिए राजौरी पहुंचे थे। कहा था- युद्ध हो या घुसपैठ हो, इस क्षेत्र को सबसे ज्यादा परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है, लेकिन यह जगह हमेशा उन परेशानियों से निकल आती है। यह ऐसा क्षेत्र है, जिसने कभी हार नहीं देखी।
2018: प्रधानमंत्री दिवाली के मौके पर उत्तराखंड में केदारनाथ मंदिर के दर्शन के लिए गए थे। यहां उन्होंने चीन बॉर्डर के पास हरसिल गांव के केंट इलाके में भारतीय सशस्त्र बल और ITBP के जवानों से मुलाकात की थी। यहां कहा था- बर्फीले इलाके में आपका ड्यूटी के लिए समर्पण देश को मजबूती प्रदान करता है। आपके चलते ही सवा सौ करोड़ लोगों के सपने सुरक्षित हैं।
2017: इस साल मोदी ने दिवाली का जश्न जम्मू-कश्मीर के गुरेज सेक्टर में सैनिकों के साथ मनाया।
2016: मोदी ने हिमाचल प्रदेश से लगे चीन बॉर्डर के पास इंडो-तिब्बत बॉर्डर पुलिस (ITBP) के जवानों के साथ दिवाली मनाई।
2015: प्रधानमंत्री ने अमृतसर (पंजाब) बॉर्डर पर जवानों के साथ दिवाली मनाई थी।
2014: मोदी ने सियाचिन में जवानों के बीच दिवाली मनाई थी।

