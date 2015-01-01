पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ:मोदी की पाक-चीन को ललकार, मंदिर खोलेगी महाराष्ट्र सरकार; यूपी में फिर साथ होंगे अखिलेश-शिवपाल

22 मिनट पहले

नमस्कार!

महीना त्योहारों का है। दिवाली बीत चुकी है और आज गोवर्धन पूजा है। त्योहारों के उल्लास में सावधानी भी जरूरी है, क्योंकि कई राज्यों में कोरोना का संक्रमण तेज हो रहा है। टॉप पर दिल्ली है, जहां 44 हजार 329 एक्टिव केस हैं। चलिए, शुरू करते हैं मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ।

आज इन इवेंट्स पर रहेगी नजर

  • बिहार में अगला मुख्यमंत्री कौन होगा? इसका फैसला करने के लिए NDA विधायक दलों की बैठक दोपहर 12:30 बजे होगी।
  • द्वापर युग में भगवान कृष्ण ने देवराज इंद्र का घमंड तोड़ने के लिए गोवर्धन पर्वत उठाया था। गोवर्धन की पूजा भी शुरू करवाई। आज गोवर्धन पूजा है, इसके लिए सुबह 2 और शाम को 1 मुहूर्त है।

देश-विदेश
लगातार 7वीं बार मोदी ने मनाई जवानों के साथ दिवाली

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लगातार 7वीं बार जवानों के साथ दिवाली मनाई। इस बार वे जैसलमेर में लोंगेवाला पोस्ट पहुंचे। उन्होंने कहा कि सीमाओं की सुरक्षा से समझौता नहीं होगा। चीन-पाकिस्तान को चेतावनी दी कि किसी ने हमें आजमाने की कोशिश की तो प्रचंड जवाब मिलेगा।

महाराष्ट्र में कल से खुल जाएंगे मंदिर

महाराष्ट्र में 8 महीने बाद सभी धार्मिक स्थल 16 नवंबर यानी सोमवार से खुल जाएंगे। कोरोना के चलते 18 मार्च से सभी मंदिर बंद हैं। हालांकि, मंदिर खोले जाने के मसले पर सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे और राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी के बीच चिट्ठी-बाजी भी हो चुकी है।

अब चाचा शिवपाल को साधेंगे अखिलेश
दिवाली के मौके पर सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि 2022 विधानसभा चुनाव में पार्टी किसी बड़े दल से गठजोड़ नहीं करेगी। अखिलेश ने कहा कि शिवपाल की पार्टी प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी लोहिया को एडजस्ट किया जाएगा। सरकार बनी तो शिवपाल को मंत्री भी बनाएंगे।

कब हार मानेंगे US के प्रेसिडेंट ट्रम्प
US प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्शन के बाद डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने शुक्रवार को पहली बार मीडिया से बातचीत की। ट्रम्प ने कहा, 'ये वक्त ही बताएगा कि मैं राष्ट्रपति रहूंगा या नहीं।' अब तक ट्रम्प ने ऐसा कोई बयान नहीं दिया है, जिससे लगे कि वो हार स्वीकार करेंगे और जो बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई देंगे। ट्रम्प चुनाव में धांधली के आरोप लगा चुके हैं।

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर

सरकार के आत्मनिर्भर पैकेज, फिर भी RBI को मंदी की आशंका

RBI ने लगातार दूसरी तिमाही में भी GDP में 8.6% की गिरावट का अनुमान लगाया है। संकेत साफ है कि भारत की इकोनॉमी गिरती जा रही है। RBI की रिपोर्ट के बाद सरकार ने 2.65 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पैकेज का ऐलान किया। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण के मुताबिक, सरकार अब तक 29.87 लाख करोड़ रुपए का पैकेज दे चुकी है।

पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

खुद्दार कहानी
40 रुपए में भरपेट खाना खिलाते हैं, गरीबों से पैसे नहीं लेते
गुजरात के मोरबी शहर में स्थित 'बचुदादा का ढाबा' पर सुबह 11 बजे से ही भीड़ उमड़ने लगती है। बचुदादा पिछले 40 सालों से सिर्फ 40 रुपए में लोगों को खाना खिलाते आ रहे हैं। जिनके पास पैसे नहीं होते, वे मुफ्त खाना खा सकते हैं। अब 72 साल के हो चुके बचुदादा अकेले ही ढाबा चला रहे हैं।

पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

सुर्खियों में और क्या है...

  • BSE पर दिवाली के मौके पर शाम सवा छह से सवा सात तक मुहूर्त ट्रेडिंग हुई। सेंसेक्स 195 प्वाइंट चढ़कर 43,638 की रिकॉर्ड ऊंचाई पर बंद हुआ। निफ्टी 12,750 के पार पहुंच गया।
  • टीम इंडिया के पूर्व बैटिंग कोच संजय बांगर ने कहा कि महेंद्र सिंह धोनी अगले IPL सीजन में CSK की कप्तानी छोड़ देंगे और बतौर खिलाड़ी खेलेंगे।
  • US के पूर्व प्रेसिडेंट बराक ओबामा ने राहुल को कमजोर नेता बताया है। शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने कहा कि ओबामा को ऐसा कहने का अधिकार नहीं, क्योंकि वो भारत को जानते ही कितना हैं? हम भी तो ट्रम्प को पागल नहीं कह सकते।
दिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

