ठंड ने फिर मारा जोर:माउंट आबू में फिर जमी बर्फ; पंजाब, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़, यूपी और बिहार में घने कोहरे का अलर्ट

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान के माउंट आबू में पारा माइनस 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंंच जाने से सवेरे मकड़ी के जाल पर पड़ी ओस बर्फ में तब्दील हो गई।
राजस्थान के माउंट आबू में पारा माइनस 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंंच जाने से सवेरे मकड़ी के जाल पर पड़ी ओस बर्फ में तब्दील हो गई।

देशभर में सर्दी ने एक बार फिर वापसी की है। राजस्थान, मध्यप्रदेश, हरियाणा, पंजाब सहित अधिकतर मैदानी राज्यों में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है। राजस्थान के हिल स्टेशन माउंट आबू में एक बार फिर हाड़ कंपाने वाली सर्दी लौट आई है। यहां 25 दिनों के बाद एक बार फिर न्यूनतम तापमान माइनस 4 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया है।

मौसम विभाग ने चंडीगढ़, उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार के कुछ हिस्सों के लिए घने कोहरे और शीत लहर की संभावना जताई है। साथ ही उत्तर राजस्थान, वेस्ट बंगाल और सिक्किम में भी घने कोहरे का अनुमान है। पूर्वोत्तर में भी असम, मेघालय, अरुणाचल प्रदेश और नागालैंड में घना कोहरा देखने को मिल रहा है।

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख में 31 जनवरी तक ठंड और बढ़ेगी

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख में रात के समय में आसमान के साफ रहने से बीते दिन ठंडी हवाओं के चलने का सिलसिला जारी रहा। मौसम विभाग ने कहा कि, ‘यहां 31 जनवरी तक मौसम शुष्क रहेगा। आने वाले दिनों में रात के तापमान में और गिरावट होने की संभावना है।’ श्रीनगर में इस समय तापमान माइनस 5 डिग्री से नीचे चल रहा है। घाटी में लगातार बर्फबारी और कड़ाके की ठंड के बीच लोगों को काफी मुसीबतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। प्रदेश में इस समय यातायात भी बाधित है।

लगातार हो रही बर्फबारी के बाद बद्रीनाथ में शेष नेत्र झील जम गई।
लगातार हो रही बर्फबारी के बाद बद्रीनाथ में शेष नेत्र झील जम गई।

राजस्थान में शीतलहर से गलन बढ़ी, जयपुर में दिन-रात का पारा सामान्य से नीचे

राजस्थान में सर्दी ने फिर यू-टर्न ले लिया है। बीते दाे दिनों से लगातार चल रहीं सर्द हवाओं ने लोगों को ठिठुरा दिया है। और दिनभर गलन का अहसास है। राजस्थान की राजधानी जयपुर में दाे दिन में न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री तक लुढ़का है, वहीं हवा में 87 फीसदी नमी हाेने से गलन बढ़ने से धूप भी बेअसर हाे रही है। शीतलहर चलने से न्यूनतम के साथ अधिकतम तापमान भी गिरावट हुई है। बीती रात न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड हुआ। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार पहाड़ी इलाकाें में बर्फबारी से ठंडी हवाएं चल रही हैं। इससे तापमान में 2 से 4 डिग्री तक गिरावट हो सकती है। सर्द हवाओं का दाैर अगले तीन चार दिन रहेगा। 30 जनवरी तक कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने का अनुमान है।

जयपुर में शीतलहर चलने से न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री तक लुढ़का है। यहां सुबह-सुबह फिर घना कोहरा छाने लगा है।
जयपुर में शीतलहर चलने से न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री तक लुढ़का है। यहां सुबह-सुबह फिर घना कोहरा छाने लगा है।

मध्यप्रदेश में 20 किमी की रफ्तार से चलने वाली सर्द हवा और गिराएगी तापमान मध्यप्रदेश में गणतंत्र दिवस से एक दिन पहले को माैसम के तेवर सर्द हाे गए हैं। काेहरे से विजिबिलिटी 600 मीटर रह गई। माैसम वैज्ञानिकाें के मुताबिक सुबह कोहरे और ठंड में और इजाफा हो सकता है। बीते दिन के तापमान में 5.3 डिग्री की गिराबट दर्ज की गई। इंदौर में न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री गिरकर 10 डिग्री पर आ गया। अशोकनगर में पारा 4.9 डिग्री और भिंड में पारा 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंचने से लोग गलन भरी सर्दी से कंप गए। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार अरब सागर से आ रही नमी के कारण आज को भी घना कोहरा छाया रह सकता है।

मध्य प्रदेश का जोगी भड़क वाटर फॉल- सुबह 6 बजे उगते सूरज के बीच तिरंगे में प्रकृति का नजारा दिखाई दिया।
मध्य प्रदेश का जोगी भड़क वाटर फॉल- सुबह 6 बजे उगते सूरज के बीच तिरंगे में प्रकृति का नजारा दिखाई दिया।
मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल में सुबह-सुबह घना कोहरा छा रहा है। फोटो यहां की बड़ी झील का है, जहां खिलाड़ी प्रतियोगिता की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।
मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल में सुबह-सुबह घना कोहरा छा रहा है। फोटो यहां की बड़ी झील का है, जहां खिलाड़ी प्रतियोगिता की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।
अशोकनगर में सुबह से ही घना कोहरा छाने के कारण आरओबी ढंक गया, कोहरे से विजिबिलिटी 50 मीटर रह गई।
अशोकनगर में सुबह से ही घना कोहरा छाने के कारण आरओबी ढंक गया, कोहरे से विजिबिलिटी 50 मीटर रह गई।

हिमाचल में कभी धूप तो कभी छाए बादल, दिन के तापमान में 2 से 9 डिग्री का उतार चढ़ाव

हिमाचल में कभी धूप निकल रही है तो कभी घना कोहरा तो कभी बादल छा रहे हैं। पहाड़ों पर अच्छी बर्फबारी हो रही है। जनवरी में अभी तक चार वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस आ चुके हैं। मौसम का चक्र बदलने से सेहत पर असर पड़ रहा है।

मौसम विभाग ने बताया कि इस बार दिसंबर में वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस कमजोर रहे। यही वजह रही कि दिसंबर का औसत तापमान सामान्य से 5 डिग्री ज्यादा रहा। बीते दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 17.7 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से तीन डिग्री कम रहा। वही न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार मंगलवार को आसमान साफ रह सकता है। सुबह के वक्त कोहरा छा सकता है। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 18 और न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री रह सकता है।

हिमाचल में तापमान नीचे गिरने के बाद बाहरी राज्यों से पर्यटकों का आना जारी है।
हिमाचल में तापमान नीचे गिरने के बाद बाहरी राज्यों से पर्यटकों का आना जारी है।

हरियाणा में पारा 4.2 डिग्री पर आया, 29 तक सुबह धुंध छाएगी
हरियाणा में पहाड़ों की ओर से आ रही बर्फीली हवाओं ने फिर से ठंड बढ़ा दी है। बीती रात हिसार में पारा 4.2 और नारनौल में 4.3 डिग्री पर आ गया। यह सामान्य से 3 डिग्री तक कम है। सुबह के समय गहरी धुंध भी रही। इससे अम्बाला व हिसार में दृश्यता 200 मीटर आंकी गई।

शीतलहर के कारण रोहतक में दिन का तापमान 16.7 डिग्री रहा, जो सामान्य से 4 डिग्री कम है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, 29 जनवरी तक इसी तरह सुबह धुंध छाई रह सकती है। अगले तीन दिनों में रात का तापमान दो से तीन डिग्री और कम हो सकता है। एक बार फिर से पाला जमने की नौबत आ सकती है। इस दौरान शीतलहर का प्रकोप भी रह सकता है।

