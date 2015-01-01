पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • MP's Petition In Supreme Court UPI Users' Data Is Unsafe, Foreign Companies Are Using Wrong; Hearing Will Be Held Today

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

UPI डेटा की सुरक्षा पर बहस आज:सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सांसद की याचिका- UPI यूजर्स का डेटा असुरक्षित, विदेशी कंपनियां गलत यूज कर रहीं

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डिजिटल पेमेंट प्लेटफार्म 'यूनिफाइड पेमेंट्स इंटरफेस' यानी UPI यूजर्स के डेटा की सुरक्षा पर उठ रहे सवाल पर आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई होगी। राज्यसभा सांसद बिनॉय विश्वम ने इसको लेकर जनहित याचिका दायर की है। सांसद की याचिका में UPI डेटा को असुरक्षित बताया गया है।

सांसद का आरोप है कि विदेशी कंपनियां UPI यूजर्स का डेटा गलत कामों में यूज कर रही हैं। सांसद ने कोर्ट से मांग की है कि वह सरकार और RBI को UPI भुगतान से जुड़े डेटा की सुरक्षा को लेकर रेगुलेशन बनाने का निर्देश दें। मामले की सुनवाई चीफ जस्टिस एसए बोबडे, जस्टिस एएस बोपन्ना और जस्टिस वी रामा सुब्रमण्यम की बेंच करेगी।

सांसद के आरोप

  • RBI और नेशनल पेमेंट्स कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (NPCI) ने चार बड़ी कंपनियों अमेजन, गूगल और फेसबुक व वॉट्सऐप (बीटा फेज) को UPI सिस्टम में बिना जांच के पेमेंट सर्विसेज चलाने की मंजूरी दे दी। ये UPI की गाइडलाइन और रिजर्व बैंक के नियमों का उल्लंघन है।
  • ये कॉरपोरेट कंपनियां UPI प्लेटफॉर्म्स से मिलने वाले भारतीय नागरिकों के डेटा का गलत इस्तेमाल कर रही हैं। दूसरी कंपनियों को बेच रही हैं।
  • डेटा सिक्योर न होने से ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन में फ्रॉड की आशंका बढ़ गई है।
  • कोई रेगुलेशन न होने के चलते यूजर्स का डेटा चोरी होने का खतरा बढ़ गया है।

सांसद की मांग क्या है ?

  • RBI और केंद्र सरकार एक रेगुलेशन तैयार करे जिसके मुताबिक, UPI यूजर्स का डेटा उनकी मूल कंपनी या किसी तीसरी कंपनी के साथ शेयर न किया जा सके।
  • डेटा को सिक्योर करने के लिए कंपनियों की मॉनिटरिंग की जाए।
  • बिना जांच किए किसी भी कंपनी को UPI प्लेटफार्म सर्विसेज शुरू करने की मंजूरी न दी जाए।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जारी किया नोटिस
याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए अक्टूबर में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गूगल, अमेजन, फेसबुक और वॉट्सऐप को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा था। केंद्र सरकार, RBI और NPCI को भी नोटिस जारी किया गया था। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए चीफ जस्टिस ने खुद सुनवाई करने का फैसला लिया।

UPI क्या है ?

  • मोबाइल के जरिए अपने अकाउंट से किसी दूसरे बैंक अकाउंट में पैसे ट्रांसफर करने के लिए यूनिफाइड पेमेंट इंटरफेस या UPI का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है।
  • इसमें एक मोबाइल एप्लीकेशन के जरिए कई अकाउंट से रकम ट्रांसफर करने की सुविधा होती है। इससे आप किसी के भी खाते में डायरेक्ट मनी ट्रांसफर कर सकते हैं।
  • IMPS (तुरंत फंड ट्रांसफर) की मदद से किसी अकाउंट में फंड ट्रांसफर किया जा सकता है। इससे फंड ट्रांसफर में NEFT से भी कम समय लगता है।
  • डिजिटल प्लेटफार्म होने के चलते किसी भी समय, छुट्टियों वाले दिन भी बैंक अकाउंट से ट्रांजेक्शन किया जा सकता है।
  • इसे नेशनल पेमेंट कॉर्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (NPCI) ने विकसित किया है। इस पर RBI और इंडियन बैंक एसोसिएशन निगरानी रखते हैं।
  • UPI पेमेंट्स को अभी 143 प्लेटफॉर्म अनुमति दे रहीं हैं। इसके 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा यूजर्स हैं।
  • अब तक इसके जरिए 200 करोड़ से ज्यादा का ट्रांजेक्शन हो चुका है।
  • केंद्र में मोदी सरकार के आने के बाद से UPI और डिजिटल ट्रांजेक्शन को ज्यादा बढ़ावा दिया गया।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें