पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

​​​​​​​मुंगेर में ये क्या हो रहा?:लड़की की लाश घाट पर पड़ी है; जहां गोलियां चलीं, वहीं फंदे से लटकी एक और लाश मिली

मुंगेर30 मिनट पहलेलेखक: कृष्णा बल्लभ नारायण
  • कॉपी लिंक

गोलीकांड और फिर भीड़ की हिंसा के बाद मुंगेर में जिंदगी पटरी पर लौट रही है। पर सबकुछ सामान्य हो, ऐसा भी नहीं है। भास्कर ने पूरे शहर का दौरा किया, तो कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आईं, जो सवाल खड़े करती हैं। एक लड़की की लाश पोखर के पास मिली, पर किसी ने पुलिस को इस बारे में नहीं बताया। जिस बाटा चौक पर गोलीकांड हुआ था, उसी दिन वहां एक लड़के की लाश फंदे से लटकी मिली थी। इसका भी जिक्र अब हो रहा है।

विसर्जन और उपद्रव के दौरान सोशल मीडिया पर एक लिस्ट वायरल हुई। 24 किशोरों के गायब होने की लिस्ट। भास्कर ने इन सभी कहानियों का सच जानने के लिए पैरलल पड़ताल की।

1. 24 घायल लड़कों की लिस्ट
भास्कर ने इस लिस्ट की पड़ताल की तो पता चला कि लिस्ट में गायब बताए जा रहे 24 लड़कों में से 23 लड़के मिल गए हैं। यह भी पता चला कि ये गायब नाम उन्हीं 49 लड़कों में शामिल थे, जिन्हें पुलिस जुलूस और हिंसा वाली जगह से उठाकर लाई थी। इन्हें बॉन्ड भरवाने के बाद छोड़ दिया गया था। पूछताछ के दौरान जब आम आदमी बनकर भास्कर रिपोर्टर ने लोगों से पूछताछ की, तो कइयों ने कहा कि पुलिस कई लाशें नदी और पोखरों में फेंक आई है।

2. पोखर में मिली लड़की की लाश
पूछताछ के दौरान ही रिपोर्टर को एक नाविक ने बताया कि "लल्लू पोखर" में एक लड़की की लाश मिली। लाश के बारे में पुलिस को भी कोई नहीं बता रहा। लोग कह रहे हैं कि यह बहकर आई है।

3. बाटा चौक पर आत्महत्या या हत्या
26 अक्टूबर की रात बाटा चौक पर विसर्जन में हुई हिंसा के दौरान एक की मौत हो गई थी। पुलिसकर्मियों के घायल होने की भी जानकारी सामने आई थी। इस पूरे घटनाक्रम के दौरान एक जानकारी का जिक्र अभी तक नहीं किया गया था। विसर्जन के दिन ही जहां हिंसा हुई, उसी बाटा चौक पर एक युवक की लाश लटकी मिली थी।

26, 27, 28 और 29 अक्टूबर को मुंगेर गरमाता रहा। हिंसा, आगजनी और इस दौरान वोटिंग भी। इतने दिन तक युवक की लाश सदर अस्पताल में ही थी। कुछ लोग जब अस्पताल पहुंचे तो पता चला कि मृतक मुगल बाजार के रहने वाले स्वर्गीय राम शर्मा का 22 वर्षीय बेटा लड्डू शर्मा था। परिवार आरोप लगा रहा है कि लड्डू की हत्या की गई है।

4. मेला देखने आए उत्तम का 4 दिन बाद भी पता नहीं
हमें पता चला कि संदलपुर का युवक उत्तम कुमार मुंगेर में मेला देखने आया था। 26 अक्टूबर को वह मुंगेर पहुंचा, पर इसके बाद वापस नहीं लौटा। परिवार ने हर जरिए से उत्तम की फोटो और अपना नंबर शेयर किया है ताकि उसका पता चल जाए। भास्कर ने जब ऐसे ही एक नंबर पर फोन किया तो उत्तम की कहानी सामने आई।

पुलिस का इन सब पर क्या कहना है?
मुंगेर रेंज के डीआईजी मनु महाराज से इन सभी घटनाओं पर भास्कर ने सवाल किया। उन्होंने कहा- लड़की की लाश नदी में कहीं से बहकर भी आ सकती है। गमछे से लटकी हुई मिली युवक की लाश का पता चला है। जिन युवकों को लापता बताया गया था, उनके बारे में भी जानकारी मिली है। सभी मामलों की एक के बाद एक जांच की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुजफ्फरनगर की पंचायत ने लड़कों को दी चेतावनी- तंग कपड़े पहने तो लगेगा जुर्माना - उत्तरप्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें