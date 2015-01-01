पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

करन बजाज का इंटरव्यू:मां दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी की टॉपर थीं, पर करिअर नहीं बना पाईं, इसीलिए खुद की कंपनी में 11 हजार महिला टीचर्स रखा

39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोडिंग प्लेटफॉर्म वाइट हैट जूनियर के संस्थापक करन बजाज (फाइल फोटो)।

आठ साल की बृंदा जैन ने एक ऐसा एप बनाया है जो मेट्रो शहरों की व्यस्त सड़कों पर एम्बुलेंस को रास्ता बताने में मदद करता है। 10 साल के गर्वित सूद ने आंखों की जांच करने वाला एप दृष्टि बनाया है। पार्किंग से जुड़ी कोई टेक्नोलॉजी हो या हमारे हेल्थ से जुड़ा एप। ऑनलाइन कोडिंग क्लास वाइट हैट जूनियर के 6 से 18 साल के बच्चे शानदार काम कर रहे हैं।

हाल ही में अमेरिका और भारत के 26 बच्चों ने वाइट हैट जूनियर सिलिकॉन वैली चैलेंज में हिस्सा लिया। बीती अगस्त में बायजू ने वाइट हैट जूनियर का अधिग्रहण किया है। दैनिक भास्कर के शादाब समी ने कंपनी के फाउंडर और सीईओ करन बजाज से बात की।

सवाल: कैसे आइडिया आया बच्चों को कोडिंग सिखाने का?
मेरी दो बेटियां हैं। मेरी ख्वाहिश रही कि मेरी बेटियां कुछ नया बनाएं। जो क्रिएटिव होते हैं, उनका जीवन एंगेजिंंग होता है। मैंने नॉवेल लिखना शुरू किया तो जीवन बदला। लगा मैं कुछ बनाऊंगा। इसीलिए मैंने यह शुरू किया। आज कोडिंग ऐसे ही नई चीजों का बनाने का जरिया है। जैसे इंडस्ट्रियल रिवोल्यूशन के समय मैथ्स का ट्रेंड शुरू हुआ, वह एक भाषा बन गई। वैसे ही आज कुछ बनाने की भाषा कोडिंग है। मैं बच्चों को इसके लिए तैयार करना चाहता हूं।
सवाल: कितने बच्चे और टीचर्स जुड़ गए हैं आपके साथ?
हमारे 11 हजार टीचर्स हैं। अब तक करीब 18 माह में 50 लाख छात्र रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा चुके हैं। डेढ़ लाख बच्चे पेड स्टूडेंट्स हैं। ये भारत, अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन, न्यूजीलैंड, ऑस्ट्रेलिया जैसे देशों से भी हैं। रोज 40 हजार क्लासेज होती हैं।
सवाल: वाइट हैट जूनियर में सिर्फ महिलाएं ही पढ़ाती हैं?
जी हां, हमारी सभी टीचर्स महिलाएं हैं। ये महिलाएं हमसे जुड़ने से पहले वर्कफोर्स का हिस्सा नहीं थीं। ये वो हैं जो बहुत पढ़ी-लिखीं हैं, टैलेंटेड हैं लेकिन कहीं नौकरी नहीं कर रही थीं। ये किसी न किसी कारण से नौकरी के लिए घर से बाहर जाने में सक्षम नहीं थीं। हमने ऐसी महिलाओं को ही मौका दिया।

सवाल: सिर्फ फीमेल टीचर्स ही क्यों?
मेरे पिता आर्मी ऑफिसर थे। मां बहुत पढ़ी-लिखी थीं, दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी की टॉपर थीं। लेकिन पिता का बार-बार ट्रांसफर होने के कारण मां का कभी कॅरिअर नहीं बन पाया। ऐसे में मुझे लगा कि देश में ऐसी लाखों महिलाएं होंगी जो टैलेंटेड होने के बाद भी करिअर नहीं बना पा रही होंगी। ऐसे में मैंने तय किया कि सिर्फ ऐसी ही महिलाओं को टीचिंग के लिए रखा जाएगा। यह मेरे जैसे आंत्रप्रेन्योर की जिम्मेदारी है कि वो उन्हें मौके दे।
सवाल: इतने छोटे बच्चे कोडिंग क्यों सीखें?
एक महत्वपूर्ण इंटरनेशनल रिसर्च है कि बच्चे की पीक क्रिएटिविटी 5-6 साल की उम्र में होती है। उसे लगता है कि इस समय सबकुछ मुमकिन है। इसके बाद हर दस साल पर उसकी क्रिएटिविटी आधी होती रहती है। ऐसे में कोडिंग जैसी क्रिएटिविटी अगर बच्चे बचपन से ही सीख लें तो संभव है कि उनकी क्रिएटिविटी बची रहे।
सवाल: कई लोग कहते हैं कि ये बच्चों पर एक बोझ है?
जब भी दुनिया में कोई नई चीज आती है, उसका विरोध होता ही है। संभव है कि जब मैथ्स आई हो तो उसका भी विरोध हुआ हो। लेकिन हमें उन बच्चों से पूछना चाहिए जो कोडिंग का अनुभव ले रहा है। आप कल्पना कीजिए कि उसे कितनी खुशी मिलती होगी जब वाे खुद एक रॉकेट बनाता है।

वो बच्चा प्रेशर में नहीं कर रहा, वो सीख रहा होता है। वैसे भी बच्चे हफ्ते में सिर्फ दो क्लास लेते हैं, इसलिए कोई बोझ नहीं है। 18-20 माह में ही हम बायजू के बाद देश की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी एजुटेक कंपनी बन गए हैं। अगर बच्चों को पसंद नहीं होता तो ऐसा संभव ही नहीं था।
सवाल: बच्चों के लिए भविष्य में यह कैसे फायदेमंद है?
नया और क्रिएटिव सीखने के साथ ही इसका बड़ा फायदा यह है कि बच्चा तकनीक को समझ जाता है। हम दूसरे के बनाए एप्स आदि इस्तेमाल करते हैं, जो बच्चे अभी सीख रहे हैं उनकी फीलिंग हैं कि मैं भविष्य में खुद अपने लिए चीजें बनाऊंगा।

