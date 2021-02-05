पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Nadda Called The Party's Farmer Leaders From 4 States Including Punjab, Haryana, Shah And Tomar Also Reached

कृषि कानूनों पर भाजपा की बैठक:नड्‌डा ने पार्टी के पंजाब, हरियाणा समेत 4 राज्यों के सांसदों और किसान नेताओं को बुलाया, शाह और तोमर भी पहुंचे

बैठक में शाह-नड्‌डा के साथ केंद्रीय मंत्री संजीव बालियान, सांसद सत्यपाल सिंह समेत कई अन्य सांसद और विधायक भी मौजूद हैं।

कृषि कानून रद्द करने के मुद्दे पर पिछले ढाई महीने से जारी किसान आंदोलन के बीच भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‌डा पार्टी मुख्यालय पर एक अहम बैठक कर रहे हैं। नड्‌डा के साथ केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर भी मीटिंग में मौजूद हैं। इसमें पार्टी के पंजाब, हरियाणा, उत्तर प्रदेश और राजस्थान इकाई के किसान नेताओं को बुलाया गया है। साथ ही केंद्रीय मंत्री संजीव बालियान और सांसद सत्यपाल सिंह के साथ कई अन्य सांसद और कुछ विधायक भी मीटिंग में पहुंचे हैं।

किसान आंदोलन को लेकर आगे की रणनीति पर बातचीत
सूत्रों के अनुसार, मीटिंग में किसान आंदोलन को लेकर आगे की रणनीति पर मंथन किया जा रहा है। पश्चिम बंगाल, असम समेत पांच राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनाव और पंजाब, गुजरात, राजस्थान में चल रहे स्थानीय निकाय चुनाव को देखते हुए इस बैठक को अहम माना जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही आने वाले समय में मध्यप्रदेश में भी चुनाव होने हैं। ऐसे में इन राज्यों के राजनीतिक नफा-नुकसान को लेकर भी बैठक में चर्चा हो सकती है।

महापंचायतों के जरिये विपक्ष हुआ रेस
पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश, पंजाब, हरियाणा और राजस्थान के किसान महापंचायतों में विपक्षी दलों के नेता शामिल हो रहे हैं। अब तक RLD के जयंत चौधरी, कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी, राहुल गांधी, AAP के सांसद संजय सिंह इन राज्यों के महापंचायतों में शामिल हो चुके हैं। वहीं, 28 फरवरी को मेरठ में आयोजित किसान महापंचायत में दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल भी शामिल होने वाले हैं। चुनाव के बीच विपक्ष की रणनीति को देखते हुए भी इस बैठक को अहम माना जा रहा है।

