सांसदों के फ्लैट्स का उद्घाटन:मोदी बोले- इस बार 400 से ज्यादा सांसद पहली या दूसरी बार चुने गए, देश का नया मिजाज संसद में भी दिखता है

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मोदी ने कहा कि दिल्ली में कई प्रोजेक्ट्स बरसों से अधूरे थे। समस्याएं टालने से नहीं बल्कि समाधान खोजने से खत्म होती हैं।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दिल्ली में सांसदों के लिए बने 76 फ्लैट्स का उद्घाटन किया। मोदी ने कहा कि हमारे लोकसभा अध्यक्ष क्वालिटी और बचत में विश्वास रखते हैं। सदन के भीतर वे यह सुनिश्चित करते हैं कि क्वालिटी बरकरार रहे। मॉनसून सत्र में भी यह देखा गया। इस बार 400 से ज्यादा सांसद पहली बार चुनकर आए या दूसरी बार चुनकर पहुंचे। देश की यह सोच, यह नया मिजाज संसद की संरचना में भी दिखता है।

'17वीं लोकसभा में 15% ज्यादा बिल पास हुए'
मोदी ने कहा कि दिल्ली में कई प्रोजेक्ट्स बरसों से अधूरे थे, समस्याएं टालने से नहीं बल्कि समाधान खोजने से खत्म होती हैं। आज के कामकाज में नया तौर-तरीका दिखाई देता है। पिछली 16वीं लोकसभा की तुलना में 17वीं ने 15% ज्यादा बिल पास किए। 135% काम किया। पिछली सर्दियों में भी लोकसभा की प्रोडक्टिविटी 110% ज्यादा रही। सांसदों ने प्रोडक्ट और प्रोसेस का ध्यान रखा। लोकसभा और राज्यसभा दोनों सांसदों ने इसका बखूबी ध्यान रखा।

'नागरिकता संशोधन, बैंकरप्सी कोड जैसे कानून बनाए'
प्रधानमंत्री ने आगे कहा कि देश ने महिलाओं को तीन तलाक जैसी कुरीतियों से आजादी दी है। मासूम बच्चियों से दुष्कर्म करने वालों के लिए मृत्युदंड का प्रावधान किया गया है। भारत की जो संवेदनशील पहचान रही है, हमने नागरिकता संशोधन कानून, बैंकरप्सी कोड भी पास किया है। बहुत से लोगों ने ध्यान नहीं दिया कि पिछली लोकसभा में 60% से ज्यादा बिल ऐसे थे, जिनमें 2-3 घंटे बहस हुई। 17वीं लोकसभा में इससे ज्यादा बिल पास किए और ज्यादा बहस की।

'18वीं लोकसभा में भी इतिहास बनाएंगे'
कहा जाता है कि युवाओं के लिए 16, 17, 18 की उम्र बहुत अहम होती है। ये उम्र किसी युवा लोकतंत्र के लिए भी महत्वपूर्ण है। हमने अभी 16वीं लोकसभा का कार्यकाल पूरा किया। यह समय बहुत ऐतिहासिक रहा। 2019 में 17वीं लोकसभा का कार्यकाल शुरू हुआ। हमने इसमें जो कदम उठाए, उससे इतिहास बना। आने वाली 18वीं लोकसभा भी ऐसा ही करके दिखाएंगे।

