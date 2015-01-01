पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारत-बांग्लादेश वर्चुअल समिट:मोदी बोले- कोरोना वैक्सीन में पूरा सहयोग देंगे, बांग्लादेश ‘पड़ोसी पहले’ पॉलिसी का अहम हिस्सा

नई दिल्ली10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और बांग्लादेश की पीएम शेख हसीना ने गुरुवार को भारत-बांग्लादेश वर्चुअल समिट में शिरकत की। दोनों ने संयुक्त रूप से चिलहटी-हल्दीबाड़ी रेल लिंक का उद्घाटन किया। इसके साथ ही 1965 के पहले जारी रहे 6 में से 5 रेल लिंक फिर से शुरू हो जाएंगे।

बांग्लादेश, 1971 में हुए युद्ध में जीत की 50वीं वर्षगांठ मना रहा है। इसी के चलते इस वर्चुअल समिट का आयोजन किया गया। मोदी ने कहा कि बांग्लादेश की प्रधानमंत्री ने कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में खूब हौसला दिखाया है। स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को लेकर दोनों देशों के बीच अच्छा सहयोग है। कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर भारत, बांग्लादेश की हरसंभव मदद करेगा। हमारी ‘पड़ोसी पहले’ (Neighbour First) नीति का बांग्लादेश अहम हिस्सा है।

