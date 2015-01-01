पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

17वीं आसियान समिट:मोदी बोले- कोरोना की वजह से इस बार फैमिली फोटो नहीं ले सके, लेकिन हमारे बीच की दूरियां घट रही हैं

नई दिल्ली28 मिनट पहले
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी गुरुवार को 17वें आसियान-इंडिया समिट में शामिल हुए। कोरोना के चलते समिट को ऑनलाइन आयोजित किया जा रहा है।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार को वियतनाम के प्रधानमंत्री जुआन फुक के साथ 17वीं आसियान (ASEAN) समिट की अध्यक्षता की। इसमें संगठन के सदस्य सभी 10 देश शामिल हुए। कोरोना की वजह से इस बार यह समिट ऑनलाइन आयोजित की जा रही है। मोदी ने कहा कि कोरोना के चलते इस बार हम फैमिली फोटो नहीं ले पा रहे हैं। लेकिन, हमारे बीच की दूरियां कम हो रही हैं।

समिट में मोदी ने कहा कि भारत और आसियान के संबंध साझा ऐतिहासिक, भौगोलिक और सांस्कृतिक विरासत पर आधारित हैं। भारत और आसियान के बीच हर तरह की कनेक्टिविटी बढ़ाना जरूरी है। पिछले कुछ साल में हम आर्थिक, सामाजिक और डिजिटली करीब आते गए हैं। मुझे यकीन है कि आज की बातचीत हमारे बीच की दूरी को और कम करने में मददगार होगी।

भारत की लुक ईस्ट पॉलिसी के मूल में आसियान

उन्होंने कहा कि भारत और आसियान की रणनीतिक साझेदारी हमारी साझा ऐतिहासिक, भौगोलिक और सांस्कृतिक विरासत पर आधारित है। आसियान हमेशा हमारी एक्ट ईस्ट पॉलिसी का मूल रहा है। भारत की इंडो पेसिफिक ओसियन इनिशिएटिव और आसियान के आउटलुक ऑन इंडो पेसिफिक के बीच कई समानताएं हैं।

हर दो साल में होता है आसियान सम्मेलन

एसोसिएशन ऑफ साउथ ईस्ट एशियन नेशन्स (आसियान) दक्षिण-पूर्व एशियाई देशों का संगठन है। इसका मुख्यालय इंडोनेशिया की राजधानी जकार्ता में है। इसमें ब्रुनेई, कम्बोडिया, इंडोनेशिया, लाओस, मलेशिया, म्यांमार, फिलीपींस, सिंगापुर, थाइलैंड और वियतनाम शामिल हैं। हर दो साल में ये देश बैठक कर आर्थिक, राजनीतिक, सुरक्षा और सामाजिक विषयों पर चर्चा करते हैं। इस बार यह आयोजन 12 से 15 नवंबर तक हो रहा है।

