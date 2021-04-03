पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Narendra Singh Tomar | Narendra Singh Tomar On Agriculture Drone Technology In Over Fasal Bima Yojana Claims Settlement

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ड्रोन से होगा फसलों का सर्वे:फसल बीमा योजना के समय से सेटलमेंट के लिए ड्रोन के इस्तेमाल को मंजूरी, 100 जिलों से शुरुआत होगी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कृषि विभाग ने 2019 में खरीफ और 2019-20 में रबी की फसल के लिए ग्राम पंचायत लेवल पर फसलों की स्थिति जानने के लिए पायलट स्टडी की शुरुआत की थी। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
कृषि विभाग ने 2019 में खरीफ और 2019-20 में रबी की फसल के लिए ग्राम पंचायत लेवल पर फसलों की स्थिति जानने के लिए पायलट स्टडी की शुरुआत की थी। (फाइल फोटो)

मौसम की वजह से खराब होने वाली फसलों के सर्वे के लिए कृषि विभाग ड्रोन का इस्तेमाल करेगा। इससे प्रधानमंत्री कृषि बीमा योजना के तहत वक्त से भुगतान करने में मदद मिलेगी। डायरेक्टोरेट जरनल ऑफ सिविल एविएशन (DGCA)ने इसके लिए विभाग के प्रपोजल को मंजूरी दे दी है। इस स्कीम में गेहूं और चावल उगाने वाले 100 जिले शामिल किए गए हैं। कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने गुरुवार को सोशल मीडिया पर इस बारे में जानकारी दी।

तकनीक रिमोट सेंसिंग पर आधारित
उन्होंने कहा कि यह देश में अब तक की पहली और सबसे बड़ी रिमोट सेंसिंग तकनीक पर आधारित पायलट स्टडी है, जो फसल की उपज के आकलन के लिए की जाएगी। इस स्टडी में ड्रोन से तस्वीरें लेने के अलावा, हाई रिजोल्यूशन सैटेलाइट डेटा, बायोफिजिकल मॉडल, स्मार्ट सैंपलिंग, क्रॉप स्नैप का भी इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है।

13 इंटरनेशनल और नेशनल एजेंसियां शामिल
कृषि विभाग ने 2019 में खरीफ और 2019-20 में रबी की फसल के लिए ग्राम पंचायत लेवल पर फसलों की स्थिति जानने के लिए पायलट स्टडी की शुरुआत की थी। इसमें 13 इंटरनेशनल और नेशनल एजेंसियों को शामिल किया गया था।

इन एजेंसियों ने खरीफ की 9 फसलों के लिए 15 राज्यों के 64 जिलों में सैटेलाइट, UAV, बायोफिजिकल मॉडल, स्मार्ट सैंपलिंग के जरिए स्टडी की थी। उन्होंने कहा कि फसलों की पैदावार के नतीजों की पुष्टि के लिए चावल और गेहूं उगाने वाले जिलों में 2019-20 में पायलट स्टडी जारी रखी गई थी।

पायलट स्टडी के बेहतर नतीजे आए
तोमर ने कहा कि इस पायलट स्टडी के काफी बेहतर नतीजे मिले हैं। इसके मद्देनजर एक्सपर्ट पैनल ने सिफारिश की है कि प्रधानमंत्री बीमा योजना के तहत ग्राम पंचायत लेवल पर फसलों की स्थिति जानने में तकनीक के इस्तेमाल की बड़ी गुंजाइश है।

उन्होंने बताया कि ड्रोन से ली इमेज फसलों के बारे में जानने का सबसे अहम पैरामीटर है। इस डेटा का इस्तेमाल क्लेम को समय पर निपटाने, फसलों के एरिया के आकलन, आपदाओं के कारण होने वाले नुकसान और हितधारकों के बीच होने वाले विवाद को खत्म करने में बहुत मददगार होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि देश में खेती से जुड़ी योजनाओं में भी UAV डेटा का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें