  Hindi News
  National
  • NCB Raid At Arjun Rampal's House; Fireworks Ban Before Diwali; Data Theft Of 2 Crore Users

मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ:NCB का अर्जुन रामपाल के घर छापा; NGT के निशाने पर पटाखा और 2 करोड़ यूजर्स का चोरी हुआ डेटा

36 मिनट पहले

नमस्कार!

देश में रविवार को कोरोना के सिर्फ 8.35 लाख टेस्ट किए गए, यह संख्या बीते 42 दिनों में सबसे कम है। उधर, अमेरिका दुनिया का पहला देश बन गया, जहां संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1 करोड़ के पार हो चुका है। बहरहाल, शुरू करते हैं मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ।

सबसे पहले देखते हैं, बाजार क्या कह रहा है…

  • BSE का मार्केट कैप 165 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा। BSE पर करीब 51% कंपनियों के शेयरों में बढ़त रही।
  • 2,882 कंपनियों के शेयरों में ट्रेडिंग हुई। इसमें 1,485 कंपनियों के शेयर बढ़े और 1,206 कंपनियों के शेयर गिरे।

आज इन इवेंट्स पर रहेगी नजर

  • IPL के 13वें सीजन का फाइनल मुकाबला आज मुंबई इंडियंस और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के बीच खेला जाएगा। मैच शाम साढ़े सात बजे से दुबई में शुरू होगा।
  • मध्य प्रदेश की 28 विधानसभा सीटों पर आज सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी। पहली बार पोस्टल बैलेट और EVM की गिनती एक साथ होगी।
  • बिहार विधानसभा की सभी 243 सीटों के वोटों की गिनती सुबह 8 बजे शुरू होगी। सबसे पहले पोस्टल बैलेट गिने जाएंगे। 8:30 बजे से EVM से वोटों की गिनती शुरू होगी।
  • महाराष्ट्र में आज अर्नब गोस्वामी पर दर्ज FIR को रद्द करने की याचिका और उनकी जमानत याचिका पर रायगढ़ सेशन कोर्ट में सुनवाई होगी।
  • बॉलीवुड ड्रग्स कनेक्शन में दीपिका पादुकोण की मैनेजर करिश्मा प्रकाश को आज फिर NCB के दफ्तर में पेश होना होगा।

देश-विदेश

NCB ने अर्जुन रामपाल को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया

बॉलीवुड के ड्रग्स कनेक्शन मामले में नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (NCB) ने सोमवार को अर्जुन रामपाल के घर छापा मारा। NCB ने उनके गैजेट्स जब्त कर लिए। अर्जुन और उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रियड्स को 11 नवंबर को पूछताछ के लिए दफ्तर बुलाया गया है।

दिल्ली समेत जिन शहरों में हवा खराब, वहां पटाखे बैन

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (NGT) ने दिल्ली समेत पूरे NCR में पटाखों की बिक्री और इस्तेमाल पर 30 नवंबर तक रोक लगा दी है। यह आदेश देश के उन सभी कस्बों-शहरों में भी लागू होगा, जहां पिछले साल नवंबर में हवा की क्वालिटी का स्तर बहुत खराब स्थिति में था।

हैकर ने ग्रॉसरी कंपनी के यूजर्स का डेटा चुराया

ग्रॉसरी ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म बिग बास्केट के 2 करोड़ यूजर्स का डेटा लीक हुआ है। साइबर इंटेलीजेंस कंपनी Cyble के मुताबिक, हैकर ने इस डेटा को 40,000 डॉलर (करीब 29.5 लाख रुपए) में बेचने के लिए डार्क वेबसाइट पर डाला है। कंपनी ने बेंगलुरु में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।

अर्नब गोस्वामी को हाईकोर्ट से जमानत नहीं

बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने रिपब्लिक TV के एडिटर-इन-चीफ अर्नब गोस्वामी को जमानत देने से इनकार कर दिया। हाईकोर्ट ने कहा कि लोअर कोर्ट में अर्जी लगाएं। एक डिजाइनर और उनकी मां को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने के आरोप में मुंबई पुलिस ने 4 नवंबर को अर्नब को गिरफ्तार किया था।

कोरोना रोकने के लिए बाइडेन ने बनाई टास्क फोर्स

अमेरिका के प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन ने कोरोना से निपटने के लिए सोमवार को टास्क फोर्स का ऐलान किया। इसमें भारतवंशी विवेक मूर्ति भी शामिल हैं। मूर्ति अमेरिका के पूर्व सर्जन जनरल हैं। येल मेडिकल स्कूल के ग्रेजुएट मूर्ति को 2014 में राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने सर्जन जनरल नियुक्त किया था।

डीबी ओरिजनल

टिफिन सर्विस शुरू की, हर महीने 3 लाख रु का मुनाफा

आज की कहानी है दिल्ली की रहने वाली हाउसवाइफ जिनिषा जैन की। जिनिषा खाना बनाने की शौकीन हैं। उन्होंने अपने शौक को पड़ोसन के कहने पर बिजनेस में बदला। आज दिल्ली-एनसीआर में वो किचन का 'जायका टिफिन सर्विस' के नाम से मशहूर हैं। उनको हर महीने 3 लाख रुपए मुनाफा हो रहा है।

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प ने व्हाइट हाउस नहीं छोड़ा तो क्या होगा?

अमेरिकी चुनावों में तस्वीर लगभग साफ है। जो बाइडेन और कमला हैरिस क्लियर विनर के तौर पर सामने हैं। विजयी भाषण भी दे चुके हैं। लेकिन, प्रेसिडेंट डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने अब तक हार नहीं स्वीकारी है। वे अदालतों में केस लड़ने की बात कर रहे हैं। यदि ट्रम्प ने व्हाइट हाउस नहीं छोड़ा तो क्या होगा?

सुर्खियों में और क्या है...

  • ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए रोहित शर्मा को टेस्ट टीम में शामिल किया गया है। वहीं, कप्तान कोहली पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर चले जाएंगे।
  • टाटा ग्रुप के ज्वेलरी ब्रांड तनिष्क का नया विज्ञापन भी विवादों में है। ट्विटर पर #BoycottTanishq ट्रेंड हुआ। तनिष्क पर हिंदू विरोधी प्रोपेगेंडा फैलाने का आरोप लगा।
  • रिचर्ड ब्रैन्सन की कंपनी वर्जिन हाइपरलूप ने अपने हाईस्पीड पॉड सिस्टम की पहली टेस्टिंग यात्रियों के साथ अमेरिका के नेवादा राज्य के लॉस वेगास में बनाई गई साइट पर की।
  • श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष महंत नृत्य गोपाल दास (82) की तबीयत सोमवार को बिगड़ गई। सीने में दर्द की शिकायत के बाद उन्हें लखनऊ के मेदांता अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

