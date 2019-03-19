  • Hindi News
Hindi News/ प्रियंका की गंगा यात्रा का आज दूसरा दिन; CRPF के 80वें स्थापना दिवस कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए अजीत डोभाल

Mar 19, 2019, 11:09 AM IST

News In Hindi Live Update:लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए आज भाजपा अपने प्रत्याशियों की पहली लिस्ट जारी कर सकती है।

नई दिल्ली. लाइव न्यूज़ इन हिंदी: कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी की उत्तर प्रदेश में गंगा यात्रा का आज दूसरा दिन है। उनकी गंग्रा यात्रा आज भदोही के सीतामढ़ी से आगे बढ़ेगी। रात को वे यहीं रुकी थीं। वे दोपहर में मिर्जापुर में मां विंध्यवासिनी के दर्शन करेंगी और कांतित शरीफ मजार पर माथा टेकेंगी। आज CRPF का 80वां स्थापना दिवस है। हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम में मुख्य कार्यक्रम हुआ और इसमें राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल भी शामिल हुए। लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए आज भाजपा अपने प्रत्याशियों की पहली लिस्ट जारी कर सकती है। Dainikbhaskar.com आपको मंगलवार 19 मार्च 2019 की तमाम बड़ी खबरों पर लाइव अपडेट्स दे रहा है।

  • 11:09 AM

    सुलझा नहीं कांग्रेस-आप गठबंधन का पेच

    दिल्ली में कांग्रेस और आम आदमी पार्टी के बीच गठबंधन का मामला अब भी अटका हुआ है। खास बात ये है कि दिल्ली की सातों सीटों पर आप प्रत्याशियों का ऐलान कर चुकी है लेकिन वो ये भी कह रही है कि गठबंधन का रास्ता खुला हुआ है। अब इस बारे में कांग्रेस नेता पीसी. चाको ने कहा- हमारे राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी इस बारे में अंतिम निर्णय लेंगे। पार्टी की नीतियों का निर्धारण वर्किंग कमेटी करती है। मुझे उम्मीद है कि दिल्ली के नेता भी पार्टी की नीति का पालन करेंगे। बता दें कि दिल्ली की पूर्व सीएम शीला दीक्षित समेत कई नेता आप से गठबंधन का सख्त विरोध कर रहे हैं।
  • 11:03 AM

    सीआरपीएफ का स्थापना दिवस

    राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल मंगलवार को गुरुग्राम में सीआरपीएफ के 80वें स्थापना दिवस कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए। इस दौरान उन्होंने इस बल के योगदान का भी उल्लेख किया। डोभाल ने कहा- पुलवामा के शहीदों को हम हमेशा याद रखेंगे।
