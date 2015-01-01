पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Mamata Banerjee Update; West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikary Not Attends Cabinet Meeting

मुश्किल में दीदी:ममता सरकार में चुनाव से पहले बगावत की खबर, कैबिनेट की बैठक से नदारद रहे 5 मंत्री

कोलकाता31 मिनट पहले
बंगाल के परिवहन मंत्री सुवेंदु अधिकारी पिछले कई महीने से पार्टी से दूरी बनाए हुए हैं।

पश्चिम बंगाल में चुनाव से पहले तृणमूल चीफ ममता बनर्जी के सहयोगियों के नाराज होने की खबर आई है। सरकार में परिवहन मंत्री सुवेंदु अधिकारी बुधवार को ममता की अध्यक्षता में हुई कैबिनेट मीटिंग में नहीं पहुंचे। अधिकारी पिछले कई महीने से पार्टी से दूरी बनाए हुए हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने पार्टी के बैनर के बगैर ही कई कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए हैं। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक कुल पांच मंत्री कैबिनेट मीटिंग में नहीं पहुंचे।

सूत्रों ने बताया कि सुवेंदु अधिकारी के न आने की वजह किसी को नहीं मालूम है। अधिकारी के अलावा, शिक्षा मंत्री पार्थ चटर्जी भी कैबिनेट मीटिंग में शामिल नहीं हुए। हालांकि उनकी तबियत खराब होने की खबर मिली थी।

कैबिनेट मीटिंग में नहीं पहुंचे 20% मंत्री
सूत्रों के मुताबिक, कैबिनेट में 80% मंत्री ही शामिल हुए। सुवेंदु अधिकारी और पार्थ चटर्जी के अलावा राजीव बनर्जी, गौतम देव और रवींद्रनाथ घोष के कैबिनेट मीटिंग में न पहुंचने के बारे में कोई आधिकारिक जानकारी नहीं दी गई है। हालांकि पांच मंत्रियों की एक साथ गैर-मौजूदगी को लेकर ममता सरकार में चुनाव से पहले असंतोष की चर्चा शुरू हो गई है।

दुर्गापुर में आपस में भिड़े तृणमूल कार्यकर्ता

इधर बंगाल के दुर्गापुर में तृणमूल कांग्रेस (TMC) के कार्यकर्ता आपस में ही भिड़ गए। दो गुटों में हुई झड़प में एक कार्यकर्ता की गोली लगने से मौत हो गई। दो कार्यकर्ताओं घायल होने की खबर है।

