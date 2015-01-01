पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सबसे सही एग्जिट पोल:देशभर में सिर्फ भास्कर का सर्वे सच निकला, हमने एग्जिट पोल में बता दिया था कि NDA की ही सरकार बनेगी

पटना7 मिनट पहले
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के ज्यादातर एग्जिट पोल में महागठबंधन की सरकार के आसार बताए गए थे, लेकिन दैनिक भास्कर के एग्जिट पोल में NDA को 120 से 127 सीटें मिलने की उम्मीद जताई गई थी। मंगलवार को जब नतीजे आए तो भास्कर के एग्जिट पोल सबसे सही साबित हुए।

भास्कर ने 7 नवंबर को आखिरी फेज की वोटिंग के बाद जारी एग्जिट पोल में बताया था कि महागठबंधन को 71 से 81 सीटें मिल सकती हैं। साथ ही, 30 ऐसी सीटों के बारे में भी बताया था, जिनके नतीजे किसी का खेल बना और बिगाड़ सकते हैं। इनमें से 23 सीटों पर तीनतरफा और 7 सीटों पर आमने-सामने की कड़ी टक्कर थी।

भास्कर ने अपने सर्वे के दौरान तीन बातों का ध्यान रखा था

कैलकुलेशन: फील्ड में जाने से पहले हर सीट के आंकड़ों का अध्ययन किया गया था। इसमें देखा गया था कि किन सीटों पर किस पार्टी का आधार वोट कितना है। लोजपा फैक्टर को समझते हुए उसके आधार वोट का असर भी कैलकुलेट किया गया।

रीएक्शन: भास्कर रिपोर्टर हर सीट के अलग-अलग तरह के बूथ पर गए। अलग जातियों के प्रभाव वाले तीन बूथ और मुद्दों के प्रभाव वाले दो बूथ। चिह्नित बूथों पर वोटिंग के बाद निकले ऐसे लोगों से कम से कम तीन मिनट बातचीत की गई, जो किसी पार्टी के कैडर नहीं लग रहे थे। बात मुद्दे, जाति, चेहरे और पार्टी चिह्न को लेकर की गई। हर सीट पर 15 लोगों से इस तरह की प्रतिक्रिया ली गई।

ऑब्जर्वेशन: एग्जिट पोल के लिए डाटा तैयार करने के दौरान इलाके के पत्रकारों, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं और डॉक्टरों से भी बात की गई। उनका परसेप्शन पूछा गया। यह जानने की कोशिश की गई कि जो आम आदमी की राय है, वह खास लोगों से अलग तो नहीं। वोटिंग के दौरान मतदान अधिकारियों का भी नंबर लिया गया था, मतदान पूरा होने के बाद उनसे भी बात की गई। सर्वे के दौरान 160 सीटों को कवर किया गया था।

