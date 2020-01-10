पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिट इंडिया मूवमेंट की पहली सालगिरह:मोदी 24 को लोगों से फिटनेस को लेकर बातचीत करेंगे, विराट कोहली और एक्टर मिलिंद सोमण भी तंदुरुस्ती के राज बताएंगे

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
24 सितंबर को फिट इंडिया मूवमेंट की पहली वर्षगांठ होगी, फिट इंडिया डायलॉग के तहत प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी लोगों से बात करेंगे। (फाइल फोटो)
  • फिटनेस के क्षेत्र में काम कर रहे लोगों को भी अनुभव साझा करने का दिया जाएगा मौका
  • प्रधानमंत्री भी बता सकते हैं अपनी फिटनेस का राज

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 24 सितंबर को लोगों से फिटनेस को लेकर बात करेंगे। इस कार्यक्रम को फिट इंडिया डायलॉग नाम दिया गया है। प्रधानमंत्री वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए देशभर में फिटनेस को बढ़ावा देने वाले लोगों से रूबरू होंगे। पिछले साल अगस्त में फिट इंडिया मूवमेंट शुरू हुआ था।

विराट कोहली भी होंगे शामिल

इस कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा ले रहे लोग देश और प्रधानमंत्री से अपनी फिटनेस के राज साझा करेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री भी फिटनेस को लेकर अपनी सोच को देश के साथ शेयर करेंगे। इस कार्यक्रम में जितने लोग हिस्सा ले रहे हैं, उनमें भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली और मॉडल-अभिनेता मिलिंद सोमण भी शामिल हैं।

फिट इंडिया मूवमेंट के एक साल

फिट इंडिया मूवमेंट की शुरुआत 29 अगस्त 2019 को की गई थी। यह प्रधानमंत्री की खुद की पहल थी, इसपर अमल करने की जिम्मेदार खेल और युवा कल्याण मंत्रालय को दी गई थी। कोरोना की वजह से फिट इंडिया मूवमेंट की सालगिरह अगस्त की बजाय सितंबर में हो रही है।

