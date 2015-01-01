पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Our Army Personnel Posted On The Icy Frontier Of China Dare The Army Surgeon doctors, Feed The Butter To Protect Them From The Dryness

सेना की ढाल डॉक्टर:चीन से लगे बर्फीले माेर्चे पर तैनात हमारे फौजियों की हिम्मत हैं सेना के सर्जन-डॉक्टर, ड्राइनेस से बचाने के लिए खिलाते हैं बटर

जम्मूएक घंटा पहले
कुछ दिन पहले ही सैन्य डॉक्टरों ने 16 हजार फुट ऊंचाई पर एक सैनिक की सर्जरी की थी।
  • एलएसी पर तैनात फौजियों की ढाल बने हैं सैन्य डाॅक्टर, खुद जूझकर सैनिकों को बचाते हैं
  • सैनिक सर्द मौसम के कारण रक्तचाप में उतार-चढ़ाव, मस्तिष्क आघात आदि से जूझते हैं

(माेहित कंधारी) देश में सर्द मौसम शुरू हो चुका है। पूर्वी लद्दाख सेक्टर में पहाड़ बर्फ से ढंक गए हैं। जून में गलवान घाटी में चीन से संघर्ष के बाद भारत ने इस सर्द माैसम में भी सैनिकाें काे 16 हजार से 18 हजार फुट ऊंचे LAC (वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा) के अग्रिम मोर्चों पर तैनात किया है।

असामान्य मौसम में जवान अपनी जिम्मेदारी बखूबी निभा पाएं और फिट रहें, इसके लिए देशभर के कमांड हॉस्पिटल से चुने गए सुपर स्पेशलिस्ट, श्रेष्ठ सर्जन और पैरामेडिक्स भी तैनात किए गए हैं। आर्मी के आधिकारिक सूत्रों के मुताबिक, डॉक्टरों को फॉरवर्ड सर्जिकल सेंटर (एफएससी) में तैनात किया गया है। हर छह से आठ सप्ताह में नया स्टाफ तैनात किया जाता है।

डिब्बा बंद भोजन पेट दर्द की समस्या बनता है

दुनिया के सबसे ऊंचे सैन्य क्षेत्र सियाचिन से लौटे एक डॉक्टर ने बताया कि अग्रिम माेर्चे पर तैनात सैनिक डिब्बाबंद भोजन की वजह से पेट दर्द की समस्या से भी जूझते हैं। सैनिक रक्तचाप में उतार-चढ़ाव, मस्तिष्क आघात, दिल का दौरा, रंग अंधता जैसी बीमारियाें से भी जूझते हैं। इसलिए सैनिकों को योगासन, सांस लेने के व्यायाम करने के लिए कहा जाता है।

सैनिक को अधिकतम 120 दिन के लिए ही तैनात किया जाता है

उच्च क्षेत्रों में किसी भी सैनिक को अधिकतम 120 दिन के लिए ही तैनात किया जाता है। उच्च रणक्षेत्र में ड्यूटी कर लौटे एक वरिष्ठ डॉक्टर ने बताया कि जब डॉक्टर बेस कैंप पहुंचते हैं ताे उन्हें 9 हजार फुट की ऊंचाई के हिसाब से एक हफ्ते का अनुकूलन प्रशिक्षण दिया जाता है, ताकि उनका शरीर कम तापमान से सामंजस्य बैठा सके।

तैनाती 13 हजार फुट पर हो तो प्रशिक्षण 4 दिन बढ़ा दिया जाता है

तैनाती 13 हजार फुट पर हो तो प्रशिक्षण 4 दिन और 18 हजार फुट की ऊंचाई पर हो तो 8 दिन बढ़ा दिया जाता है। इस दौरान डॉक्टरों को हल्का व्यायाम, योगासन कराया जाता है। कोई फिजिकल एक्टिवटी नहीं कराई जाती है। प्रोटीन युक्त बटर अधिक मात्रा में खिलाया जाता है, ताकि स्किन पर ड्राइनेस न रहे और उनका खून गाढ़ा न हो।

अनमोल सपूतों का ख्याल: सैनिकाें के लिए आर्कटिक टेंट, सेंट्रली हीटेड बैरक

आधिकारिक सूत्रों के अनुसार, सैनिकों के लिए आर्कटिक टेंट लगाए गए हैं। ये तापमान को माइनस 20 से माइनस 40 डिग्री के बीच रखते हैं। वहीं बेस कैंपों में सेंट्रली हीटेड बैरक बनाई गई हैं। इनमें आधुनिक हीटिंग उपकरण लगाए गए हैं। डिब्बा बंद खाद्य पदार्थ से बचने के लिए सब्जियां भी उगाई जा रही हैं, ताकि उन्हें पौष्टिक और ताजा भोजन मिल सके।

