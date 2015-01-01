पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Pakistan Names 19 Terrorists Involved In Mumbai Attack, India Said Mastermind Is Not There

पाकिस्तान की पैंतरेबाजी:इमरान सरकार ने मुंबई हमले में शामिल 19 आतंकियों के नाम बताए, भारत ने कहा- इनमें मास्टरमाइंड ही नहीं

नई दिल्ली34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
26 नवंबर 2008 को समुद्र के रास्ते कराची से आए पाकिस्तानी आतंकवादियों ने मुंबई में कई जगह हमला किया था। -फाइल फोटो

पाकिस्तान की फेडरल इन्वेस्टिगेटिव एजेंसी (FIA) ने देश के मोस्ट वांटेड आतंकियों की लिस्ट जारी की है। इनमें कुल 28 आतंकी शामिल हैं। इनमें से 19 को 2008 में हुए मुंबई हमले की साजिश में शामिल बताया गया है। एजेंसी के डोजियर में सभी 19 आतंकियों को लश्कर-ए-तैयबा का सदस्य बताया गया है। इस पर भारत का कहना है कि हमले की साजिश रचने वाले तो इस लिस्ट में हैं ही नहीं।

लिस्ट पर गुरुवार को प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता अनुराग श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि एक जघन्य आतंकी हमले के मास्टरमाइंड और साजिशकर्ताओं को शानदार ढंग से छोड़ दिया गया है। भारत ने बार-बार पाकिस्तान से कहा है कि वह अपने अंतरराष्ट्रीय दायित्व निभाते हुए मुंबई हमले के केस को कमजोर करने की रणनीति छोड़ने दे।

उन्होंने कहा कि हमने FIA की ओर से जारी मोस्ट वांटेड और हाई प्रोफाइल टेररिस्ट की लिस्ट के बारे में पाकिस्तानी मीडिया की रिपोर्ट देखी है। इसमें संयुक्त राष्ट्र की ओर से आतंकी संगठन घोषित किए गए लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के कुछ चुनिंदा सदस्य ही शामिल हैं। इनमें 26/11 हमले के लिए इस्तेमाल की गई नाव के क्रू मेंबर हैं। हालांकि, हमले के मास्टरमाइंड और साजिश रचने में अहम किरदार निभाने वालों को छोड़ दिया गया है।

पाकिस्तान के पास पर्याप्त सबूत

प्रवक्ता श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि यह एक फैक्ट है कि 26/11 के आतंकवादी हमले की साजिश पाकिस्तान में रची गई थी। FIA की इस लिस्ट से साफ होता है कि पाकिस्तान के पास हमले की साजिश रचने वालों और उनकी मदद करने वालों की जानकारी और पर्याप्त सबूत हैं।

न्याय दिलाने में पाकिस्तान ईमानदार नहीं

विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि कई देशों ने पाकिस्तान से कहा है कि वह जल्द से जल्द हमले के पीड़ितों को न्याय दिलाए। हमले के 12 साल पूरे होने वाले हैं। यह बहुत चिंता की बात है कि भारत की ओर से दिए गए जरूरी सबूतों के बावजूद पाकिस्तान 15 देशों के 166 पीड़ितों के परिवारों को न्याय दिलाने में ईमानदारी नहीं दिखा रहा है।

166 लोगों की मौत हुई थी

26 नवंबर 2008 को कराची से नाव से आए पाकिस्तानी आतंकवादियों के एक ग्रुप ने समुद्र के रास्ते मुंबई में घुसकर कई जगह हमला किया था। उन्होंने एक साथ छत्रपति शिवाजी रेलवे टर्मिनस, ताज होटल, होटल ट्राइडेंट और एक यहूदी सेंटर को निशाना बनाया था। करीब 60 घंटे के हमले में 28 विदेशियों सहित कुल 166 लोग मारे गए थे।

